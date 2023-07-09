School supply collections coincide with Tax Holiday

Preparing students for their first day of school is a community-wide effort.
The Sumter County School District, the City of Wildwood, the Town of Lady Lake and the Fruitland Park Library all are collecting school supplies or hosting back-to-school events for local kids.
Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss is organizing the fourth annual Sumter Public Schools Supply Drive that takes place July 25-27.
“It is because of the generosity of our residents that this three-day school supply drive has been so successful since it started in 2020, and I am hoping this year will be no exception,” said Moss, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “Whatever amount of school supplies and monetary donations we receive will be appreciated by the students, teachers and myself.”
Some of the drives coincide with Florida’s Back-to-School Tax-Free Holiday from July 24 to Aug. 6, when apparel that is $100 or less and most school supplies that are $50 or less will be tax free, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
The state recently announced a new second Back-to-School Tax-Free Holiday to be held Jan. 1 to Jan. 14. The full list of exempt items is at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
These are local drives residents can support this summer:
Sumter County Public Schools
The drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25 at Lake Miona Recreation, July 26 at Eisenhower Recreation and July 27 at Everglades Recreation.
Since the first drive in 2020, the district has collected almost $50,000 worth of supplies and more than $15,000 in monetary donations.
However, the need for supplies is ongoing.
“All of our Sumter County traditional public schools are Title I schools because the majority of the students come from low-income families,” Moss said. “Every student receives a list of supplies that are needed for their school work, but a lot of these families cannot afford everything on that list. The Sumter School District provides as much as we can out of our budget to the schools for classroom supplies, but it is never enough for everything.”
All donated supplies will go to the district office in Bushnell to be sorted for distribution to individual schools. Teachers at those schools make special requests for items such as disinfecting wipes, individual tissue packages, headphones, small white boards and more.
The whiteboards can help cut down on pencil and paper usage, and headphones and earbuds support certain computer programs. Moss said.
“Sumter has a 1:1 Digital Device program for grades K–12 where we provide a tablet or laptop for every student to use in the classroom,” she said. “Our younger students sometimes use headphones and the older students can use headphones or earbuds. Some students can afford to buy their own, but not all of them.”More information and the full list of needed supplies is at supplydriveforstudents.com.
Surrounding Communities
The City of Wildwood is hosting its first Back-to-School Shoe Drive and Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at Wildwood Community Center.“We are so grateful to be in this city surrounded by dozens of businesses and donors who want to give back to the kids in Wildwood,” said Amanda Salazar, parks and recreation director.
The bash is being put on through a partnership with the United Church of Wildwood and with the support of sponsors.
“When they approached us to work together on an event, I couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Salazar said. “We were not in this position about two years ago, so to see where we have gone in such a short time makes me very humble and excited for the continued partnerships and the future of Wildwood.”
The event will include food trucks and bounce houses, along with giveaways of shoes and school supplies.
“We are giving away school supplies, such as pencils, paper, crayons and colored pencils,” Salazar said. “The church is hoping to have 1,000 pairs of shoes to hand out.”
The City of Wildwood is accepting donations of school supplies, which can be delivered to the Wildwood Community Center before the event.
For more information, call the City of Wildwood at 352-330-1330.
The Town of Lady Lake is hosting a School Supplies for Fines drive. Through the end of July, any fees and fines at the Lady Lake Library will be forgiven in exchange for donating school supplies at the library during business hours.
Those who don’t have any library fees but wish to participate can donate supplies to cover other patrons’ fees.
Fruitland Park’s Back-to-School Bash will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 28 at the Fruitland Park Library.
Heritage Community Church will give out school supplies and around 250 backpacks. The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake will provide free hot dog lunches and Clown Alley 179 will do free face painting. Immunizations will be provided by the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.
Close to 600 people attended the event last year, Library Director Jo-Ann Glendinning said.
Children and Teen Coordinator Skylar Baumann is leading the event for the second year, but the bash has been going on for several years.
“It’s nice being able to coordinate with other business to help prepare students for the school year and cut down some of the cost,” Baumann said.
The library also will have a school bus in the parking lot, so students who haven’t been on one before can see what it is like.
“That’s a massive machine, and it might be a little scary to get on it,” Baumann said. “Children will be able to get on the bus and meet a bus driver before the big day. Some students are going to school for the first time.”
Those interested in sponsoring the event or donating school supplies can contact Baumann at 352-360-6561 or skylar.baumann@mylakelibrary.org.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com. William Becker contributed to this report.
