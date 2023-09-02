School spirit raises funds for charity

Friday marked another record-breaking year for the College Colors Day Funds for Food event. This year raised a mind-blowing $70,981.43, all because of the generosity of college alumni clubs.
The event, sponsored by Publix and organized by The Villages Media Group, supports the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, Beyond the Walls food pantry and the Grace Tabernacle food pantry.
College alumni clubs spent two weeks donating money in the name of their schools to help feed area families.
The daylong celebration featured lots of cheering and chanting, and Scooter the DJ played the school fight songs until the winners were announced.
This year, the Penn State club won first place for collecting $19,879. Anita Detterbeck, of the Village of Dunedin, is a past president and organizer of the club’s College Colors Day activities.
“I’m just, I’m overwhelmed, I can’t believe it,” Detterbeck said. “Collecting so much and getting this honor, it’s tradition for us at this point. This is such a wonderful group of people, and this whole team, it’s us and it’s who we are.”
Detterbeck and others got to the square at 5:30 a.m. to set up the club’s tent in the perfect spot. They had pennant flags and fans, and Michelle Santillo, of the Village Santiago, had bracelets for sale with proceeds going to the group’s scholarship fund.
Lila Nelson, of the Village of DeSoto, said winning first place felt good, but donating as much as the club did felt great.
“It’s just the best feeling,” she said. “This is what we’re all about as a club.”
Penn State even had the smallest fan, with David Dapko, of the Village Chula Vista, and his five-pound dog Charli in matching blue jerseys.
Since the first year of the College Colors Day Funds for Food drive, the Penn State Tricounty Chapter of Central Florida has placed in the top three. In 2012 they took home second place after donating 2,170 pounds of food.
In 2020, the event switched from collecting food to collecting money, which the food pantries can use exactly how they need and when, without worrying about storage limits or expiration dates.
“I’m so proud of this group,” Detterbeck said.
Penn State knocked Clemson out of first place, preventing them from taking the top spot for their fifth year in a row. This year, Clemson donated a total of $18,702 for the second place spot.
Amy Huckaby, of the Village of Buttonwood, and Lana Stevens, of the Village Mira Mesa, were glad the rivalry for first place means the beneficiaries get more donations.
Huckaby is the group’s leader, and she said she is proud of how generous her club was.
“The more groups and people who participate, the more there is competition,” she said. “And the more money goes to those who need it.”
Ohio State, known as the Tri-County OSU Alumni Club of The Villages, rounded out the winners in third place with $8,690. The club has made it to the top-three winners 9 times out of the 12 years.
Kathy and Doug Kreiselman, of the Village of St. James, represented the club as the first two members on the square. Doug is the club president.
“We’re always proud of the members every year doing what they can to support the local food pantries,” Kathy said. “We come together to help everyone we can.”
Doug said they are event more excited to get together and watch the school’s first football game of the season.
Chelsea McLain, event organizer and Daily Sun marketing and magazine manager, said College Colors Day Funds for Food is always a fun event to watch unfold.
With such a staggeringly high donation, McLain looks forward to splitting the funds four ways and giving it the four local beneficiaries.
“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of the residents,” McLain said. “Every year this event seems to out-do itself.”
McLain said she got choked up when looking at the final numbers, which surpassed last year’s total by more than $22,500.
Money totals come in from Citizens First Bank once a day during the fundraiser, and after the penultimate update McLain said she was happy to see totals where they were.
“Never did I expect this, we didn’t have any specific expectation this year,” she said. “I hoped for [$60,000] based on the last update, so when I saw we went over $70,000 I felt emotional.”
McLain likes being the person to tell everyone the winners and the final total, because she gets to see the whole event unfold from beginning to end. She said she cannot wait to meet with food pantry directors and give them their donations.
Carrol Neal, director for the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, said College Colors Day helps the pantry in innumerable ways.
Thanks to the funds the pantry received from last year’s College Colors Day, the pantry added an 700 square-foot addition to the building with a walk-in refrigerator and freezer.
Neal said the addition was crucial for the pantry, which previously had several small refrigerators that could not accommodate much.
“Because of people donating to College Colors Day, we can get more fresh food, fruits and vegetables, and things for the freezer,” Neal said. “We’ve had more people sign up for food over the last few years as costs rise, so now we can help more people.”
The food pantry with Grace Tabernacle and Beyond the Walls with Heritage Community Church, as well as the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, also receive an equal share of the donation to stock shelves and make any improvements to facilities or grow programs.
While there were only three teams in the top spots, this year was an outstanding year for everyone who participated. McLain said there were 10 teams deserving of honorable mentions for collecting $1,000 or more.
“We had so much participation this year,” she said. “I’m touched that there were this many groups that went above and beyond for our food pantries.”
Along with getting awards for funds raised, Pat Grogan for Florida State University and Ron Onkles for University of Wisconsin won Most Spirited Costumes. Onkles donned a cheesehead hat and red and white-stripped overalls, while Grogan wore a costume that looked like she rode a stuffed animal horse.
University of Alabama and Clemson won for Best School Spirit.
As a team, Clemson lead a parade around the square with baton twirling and an drum line. While the event ended early due to inclement weather there was no shortage of school spirit.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
