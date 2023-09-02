School spirit raises funds for charity

From left, Debi Evans, of the Village of Pine Ridge, Vera Derk, of the Village of Lynnhaven, and Anita Detterbeck, of the Village of Dunedin and members of the Penn State Tricounty Chapter of Central Florida celebrate being named the winners of the College Colors Day Funds for Food on Friday. They raised $19,879 during another record-breaking year for the event, where participants raised a total of $70,981.