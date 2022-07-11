School’s out but campus is still active

It may be summer, but The Villages Charter School is still in session. Since June 6, the school’s campuses are abuzz with summer school, summer camps such as Buffalo Adventures, and more for students to have fun and continue learning throughout the summer. The programs run through July. The Villages High School Principal Rob Grant said there were around 100 students enrolled in summer school this year. “Our numbers are up about 30 students from last year,” Grant said. “Some of that can be contributed to the learning gaps from COVID and from student population growth.” Each core subject, including science, English language arts and mathematics, is staffed by a teacher or an instructional interventionist with devices and programs that help students get the most out of the their summer lessons. This includes Apex Learning, an online curriculum platform.
“Our teachers design and plan the lessons for each individual student or group of students,” Grant said. “That way we know that students are meeting state standards and receiving the appropriate instruction.”
Students in summer school are seeking grade forgiveness or grade recovery to stay on track to graduate.
Grant said the program is being financed with COVID-19 relief funds.
“The program was very successful last year with a large percentage of students achieving success as far as grade recovery, grade forgiveness and boosting of their overall GPA,” Grant said. “We feel like we are putting the grant money to good use and offering our students a great opportunity to be more successful in the classroom and helping them to stay on track.”
Other summer programs are available for lower grade levels, including The Villages Charter Elementary School’s Academic Summer Camp and Buffalo Boost Camps.
Boost Camp is an enrichment program to improve students’ skills in core subjects, while Academic Summer Camp is for grade forgiveness and grade recovery.
Elementary school students also have summer camp hosted by Buffalo Adventures, the school’s after-school program.
Buffalo Adventures Director Lana Hood said 260 students enrolled for summer camp during its busiest week.
“We spent the first days of camp getting to know each other, meeting new friends and enjoying a few crafts,” Hood said. “We also took advantage of National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, which made a perfect treat for such a hot day.”
The theme for this week’s Buffalo Adventures Summer Camp is “Madison’s Medieval, Mythical and Magical Week.” Students will have the opportunity create a castle, do some shadow tracing and more. The week culminates in a trip to Medieval Times in Kissimmee.
Cheer, band and football camps also are scheduled for VCS students through high school athletics and Buffalo Stampeders over the summer.
