School events fund students’ futures

Run in a 5K. Take aim at a clay target. Enjoy a glass of wine. They all help fund a promise made to provide scholarships to all graduating seniors at The Villages High School.
Several upcoming and recently completed fundraising events supporting the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation also provide fun for the whole community.
The Buffalo PRIDE parent organization will sponsor the annual Running With the Herd 5K on Saturday at The Villages High School. The event will have a more festive feel this year, said Tammy Rodriguez, who is coordinating the race.
“We are trying something new with a Mardi Gras-themed race,” Rodriguez said. “Costumes, beads and masks.”
The race moved to February this year from a traditional January date that prompted the new theme. “I enjoy every aspect of (the planning),” Rodriguez said. “The creativity and innovation of putting an event together. The fulfillment of a job well done and working with our sponsors, school staff and volunteers. I love it.”
Proceeds from the event go toward scholarship through the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation.
The main race begins at 8 a.m. and will take participants along a 3.1-mile loop through the VCS campus.
Before the 5K, parents with younger children can have their kids participate in a 100-meter race at 7:45 a.m.
“The 100-meter race has no limits to how many participants can run that race,” Rodriguez said. “The only requirement is that they are 10 or younger.”
Signups and more information is available at runningwiththeherd5k.com.
Buffalo PRIDE has been busy this school year, including hosting a clay shooting event on Feb. 4 at Blackjack Shooting Clays in Sumterville.
“We really enjoy all of our events and we were thrilled to start a new event with the clay shoot this year,” Courtney Gage said, vice president of Buffalo PRIDE.
Buffalo PRIDE is also bringing back several popular events, including BBQ Bash and Founders’ Day.
BBQ Bash will return March 25 at Spanish Springs Town Square with live music and a wide variety of tasty barbecue to sample.
The last event of the year will be the Buffalo PRIDE golf tournament April 22 at Palmer Legends County Club.
Another event making a return for the first time since 2020 is the Wine Walk on March 3 at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Event goers can enjoy a wide selection of wines and shop at the many retailers around the square.
Tickets are on sale for this event for $40 at tickets.thevillages.com/events.
All proceeds go to the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation.
Since 2005, the foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million to more than 900 seniors at the Villages High School for their post-secondary education.
The Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is on its way to achieving the Buffalo Promise, guaranteeing a scholarship to every graduating senior in the Class of 2023, as well as in every future class.
The award is based on how long the student attended the school, with each year equating to a $200 scholarship and a max award of $2,600 for students who attend The Villages Charter School from kindergarten through 12th grade.••To qualify, students must complete 150 volunteer hours, and their parents must complete all of their required parent involvement hours.
Students will receive the funds once they are accepted and enrolled in any accredited post-secondary education institution at a full-time capacity. This includes a university, college, trade school or technical college in or out of state. They must enroll within two years of high school graduation.
The 2022-23 school year has already been one of the best yet for fundraising, said Randy McDaniel, VCS director of education Randy McDaniel who also serves as a non-voting chair for the scholarship foundation.
“We’ve had a good year,” he said. “I think we’ve had our most successful golf tournaments ever.”
The Buffalo Promise will certainly be fulfilled this year as will dozens of other scholarships, McDaniel said.
“I think the students and parents are very excited for it. And it’s not taking away from any (previous) scholarships. It’s adding to what we give out,” he said.
“Students are still able to apply for the historical individual scholarships and receive the Buffalo Promise.”
McDaniel encourages donations whether for a memorial scholarship or from businesses or other individuals.
“The more donations we get the better we can help kids,” McDaniel said.
Individual donations and more information about the foundation is available at buffaloscholarshipfoundation.org.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.