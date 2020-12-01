School districts seek substitute teachers

Sumter County School District wants retirees — especially teachers who retired from other states — to work part time as substitute teachers. “We wish people would,” said Lisa Whitman, senior director of human resources for Sumter County School District. School districts across most of the state and nation need more substitute teachers this year partly because of COVID-19. “We’re having a hard time,” Sumter County Schools Superintendent Rick Shirley said. “The health department will call, and all of a sudden we have
10 teachers who aren’t sick but were exposed and have to quarantine.” In a normal school year, school districts need substitutes to teach in classrooms when teachers attend meetings or continuing education conferences, as well as when teachers are sick or on maternity leave. “When employment was really high last year before COVID hit, there was a shortage,” Shirley said. “Then COVID hit. Then you added a whole layer of complexity because some people decided it wasn’t worth the risk.”
Schools did not need more substitute teachers last spring during remote learning, he said. Yet despite all the safety protocols schools added when they reopened in August, the district did not get back all the substitutes schools had before.
“COVID is partly to blame,” Whitman said.
Sumter County contracts with Kelly Education Services to provide substitutes and had 145 in its pool before the pandemic began, Whitman said. Now, it has about 45 willing to work.
Kelly has been trying to recruit more substitutes, she said.
Sumter also has used some of its CARES Act money, good through December, to pay for more substitutes and increase subs’ pay by $25 a day, Whitman said.
Depending on a sub’s level of education, pay normally ranges from $67 a day for a substitute with a high school diploma to $86 a day for someone with a valid Florida teaching certificate, she said.
The district has full-time employees who retired as educators in other states, but few of its substitutes are retired educators, Whitman said.
Retired Florida teachers are not allowed to return to work as substitutes for at least a year, and it’s hard to get most back after that time, she said. Teachers retired from other states are under no such constraints.
Sometimes, principals and other administrators have stepped in to teach classes. Some teachers forced to quarantine at home will teach their classes online while another school staff member supervises the classroom full of children, Shirley said.
October was the worst month, when only about 75% of requests for substitutes could be filled, Whitman said.
“We’re running about 83% fill rate for November,” she said.
Doubling up classes by sending students to another classroom is not an option because of social-distancing policies, Shirley said.
In addition to social distancing, other safety protocols include frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizer every time students enter or leave a classroom. Students and everyone inside schools must wear masks. Elementary students are not allowed to mingle with students from other classes.
Sumter County School District also checks temperatures of everyone entering a school every morning.
The availability of subs is down statewide, Whitman said.
Marion County Public Schools hires substitute teachers year-round, district spokesman Kevin Christian said.
“We have about 300 subs in our database that can be called on short notice to teach,” he said. “Efforts to increase this base number include ongoing district outreach to retirement communities, education institutions, and professional organizations to recruit and hire more subs.”
The district set aside $2.2 million this year for substitute teachers, and another $992,978 was submitted under the CARES Act to help cover sub costs, Christian said.
Yet, sometimes schools find they can’t get the substitutes requested.
“We even have principals who step into classroom teaching when the need arises,” Christian said. “District personnel have also stepped back into the classroom to fill temporary teacher absences.”
Lake County schools also is accepting applications for more substitute teachers, said Quiana Peterson, instructional recruitment partner for the school district.
It has come up with an innovative solution to temporarily replace former subs who have chosen not to work during the pandemic.
“We have reached out to some of the attractions, like Disney ... for any of their employees who’ve been displaced,” Peterson said. “We have a lot (of subs) who have been furloughed. This is something they can do while they’re waiting.”
The district requires that its active substitutes work at least three days a month, but some furloughed from the tourism and hospitality industries have been working every day, Peterson said.
“We’ve had a lot who would have never considered substituting in the past,” she said. “We’re hoping some fall in love with teaching and decide to stay.”
The district offered information for substitutes to become certified teachers in Florida, she said.
Lake pays substitutes $65 a day for those with a high school diploma, $75 for those with an associate’s degree or similar number of college credits, $85 to those with a bachelor’s degree to $95 for Florida-certified teachers. Peterson said teachers with active certification from other states can get certified in Florida.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
