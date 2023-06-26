School district helps nourish kids all year

Families in the tri-county area who count on schools to keep kids fed have that safety net throughout the summer.
Marion, Lake and Sumter county school districts are providing meals through Summer BreakSpot, a federally-funded program administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. It allows any student 18 and younger to come to a distribution site and get breakfast and lunch for free.
Savanna Hodges, front desk administrator at the Sumter Youth Center in Bushnell, helps give out the meals every weekday at the center.
“I am extremely appreciative of this program, and I believe it has a positive impact on many of our families who attend the Sumter Youth Center,” Hodges said. “Most students go to school and receive free lunch, so when summer time hits parents haven’t always budgeted for packing a student’s lunch box. Through this program we are able to offer a safe, healthy and economically smart option for our members to partake in.”
The Sumter County School District has 11 distribution sites in the county, seven of which are schools. They include Wildwood, Bushnell, Webster and Lake Panasoffkee elementary schools, along with South Sumter High School, South Sumter Middle School and Wildwood Middle High School.
The program is providing around 1,500 breakfasts and 2,500 lunches per week. Times, dates and locations of sites vary and are available for all counties through an interactive map at summerbreakspot.org. Families can also dial 2-1-1 or text “FoodFL” to 304-304.
“Those sites are open to the public and anyone 18 years old or younger can come in, check in with the office and then get a breakfast and lunch,” said Eric Suber, director of school support services.
Other distribution sites include the Sumter Youth Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Wildwood and B.M. Hewitt Recreational Complex in Webster.
The Sumter Youth Center is part of Summer BreakSpot as a community partner to add another pickup site. It gets its meals from Bushnell Elementary School.
Programs like this support families who face food insecurity, which included 12.5% of households with children in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The number is always subject to change based on attendance for the day, but I feel the free lunch program is a blessing for those 60 to 65 students,” Hodges said.
In an effort to provide higher quality meals, Suber said the Sumter school district was able to negotiate new contracts to have Gordon Food Service as its new distributor.
“My staff, Luanne Moon and Jessica Judge, have worked hard to try to improve the quality of food that we serve both in the regular school program as well as the summer program,” Suber said.
Marion County Public Schools has 47 sites for children, 32 of which are schools.
“All of our sites are open to the public,” said Kevin Christian, director of public relations for Marion County Public Schools. “We are required to have congregate feeding, meaning the meals must be served and consumed onsite at any of our 47 locations.”
Some community sites include three Boys and Girls Club locations, some apartment complexes and Ocala Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy.
“Most of our sites serve breakfast and lunch,” Christian said. “However, we do have some sites that serve lunch and snacks.”
Lake County Schools is providing meals at 31 schools and two community sites.
Community sites in Lake County include the Salvation Army at 2605 South St. in Leesburg and Leesburg Recreation Center at 1851 Griffin Road.
“We are providing about 3,200 breakfasts and 4,000 lunches on a weekly basis this summer,” said Sherri Owens, communications coordinator for Lake County Schools.
For information on all Summer BreakSpot locations in the state, go to summerbreakspot.org/.
