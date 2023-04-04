Scholarships honor students’ legacies

Beulah Jackson sells food at her church, sends letters to businesses and plans community events in an effort to honor her late son.
The Wildwood resident is raising money for the Heart of Mari Memorial Scholarship she created in memory of Omari Tyreese Jackson, who died in May 2021 at age 18 shortly before he would have graduated from Wildwood Middle High School.
“In those 18 years he lived his life to the fullest,” Beulah said. “He had an impact on people. He was a guy with a big heart.”
Beulah’s scholarship joins other local efforts to raise money for memorial scholarships, such as the ones awarded by the Joseph Anthony Machado Foundation and the Kathryn Leigh Thurgaland (KLT) Foundation, both in honor of Villages High School students.
Beulah hopes to raise enough for at least two $500 scholarships for Wildwood Middle High School seniors by April 15. She said the scholarship is “something Omari would’ve wanted.”
“He was a giver and had a great love for people,” Beulah said.
Beulah is proud of her son’s efforts to help in church and with recreation leagues in Wildwood. He also played football and baseball for the Wildcats and was homecoming king his senior year.
Even after his death, he continued to help others. Omari was an organ donor and his organs went to six patients, including a 7-year-old, Beulah said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.