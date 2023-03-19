Saving an icon

Florida’s manatees are one of the state’s most beloved and iconic animals. They are on key chains, license plates and T-shirts. But in past years, they have been dying at an alarming rate, leading those who love them to step up to save them and their environment.
Manatees have been in a precarious position for a long time, for reasons ranging from habitat destruction to boating crashes. They only recently lost their designation as an endangered species.
Using data from 2015 and 2016, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimated there were between 7,520 and 10,280 manatees in the state.
The next year, their status officially changed from endangered to threatened. However, manatees began dying off in large numbers just a few years later. In 2020, the FWC recorded 637 deaths. In 2021, the preliminary number shot up dramatically to 1,100.
It was stamped as an Unusual Mortality Event, one that still is ongoing. In 2022, 800 manatees died, according to FWC’s preliminary numbers. While that was lower than 2021, it still was above the five-year-average. As of March 10 this year, there’s been 163 deaths.
Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, a UME is an unexpected event that causes a marine mammal population to experience significant deaths. It’s also an event that “demands immediate response” — a task Florida’s legislators and activists picked up.
The Indian River Lagoon
Right now, all eyes are on Indian River Lagoon, a brackish water ecosystem that takes up almost half of Florida’s east coast. Despite its name, it includes multiple rivers, inlets and lagoons bordering five counties. Manatees, which are creatures of habit, keep returning to the lagoon seeking warm water and food.
The area is among America’s most biologically diverse estuaries.
It also is experiencing an ecosystem collapse.
The problem is a process known as eutrophication, which causes over-enrichment of the water with nutrients.
The main driver of that change varies from place to place, said Laura Reynolds, assistant professor of coastal ecology with the University of Florida’s Department of Soil, Water, and Ecosystem Sciences. For example, nutrients may come from runoff from people’s lawns or faulty septic tanks.
The type of water system those nutrients drain into matters, too. If there are a lot of inlets to the ocean and it is flushed regularly, the nutrients can get diluted.
Many parts of the Indian River Lagoon do not have that luxury.
Craig Wallace serves as the board chair of the Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy organization. He came to the area in the 1970s to work in the space industry.
Back then, when he went out to catch shrimp, he could see them in the water.
“The amount of pollution that’s been dumped into the lagoon is horrendous, and unfortunately a lot of it sticks, and that’s what we call muck,” Wallace said.
Multiple harmful algal blooms in the lagoon have blocked out the sunlight. While seagrass evolved to deal with low light conditions, Reynolds said all it takes is an additional stressor for things to take a downturn. That can make it look a sudden event, when really it is a combination of stressors that build over time.
The Indian River Lagoon has experienced catastrophic levels of seagrass loss, and manatees are starving because of it.
Manatees can adapt. If their preferred food source isn’t available, they will eat various kinds of vegetation, said Dr. Iske Larkin, senior lecturer and education coordinator at UF’s Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences. If the water is high enough, they even have been known to eat lawn grass.
“They take advantage of what’s available to them,” said Larkin, who also serves as co-chair of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership. “So the fact that we have manatees starving in the Indian River Lagoon, that means there really isn’t anything substantial available.”
To compound the issue, some manatees are staying in the lagoon during the summertime. The reasons for this change are unknown, but it surprises Larkin.
“They’re not seeking other areas for better vegetation, and that means they are not setting themselves up for success in the winter, when they’re going to be physiologically stressed,” she said.
The severity of the UME has some groups agitating to put manatees back on the endangered species list.
In November, four groups and one individual submitted a petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking for the change. One of the groups was the Save the Manatee Club.
The nonprofit was created in 1981 by Jimmy Buffett and Bob Graham, a former Florida governor and U.S. senator.
Pat Rose, aquatic biologist and Save the Manatee Club’s executive director, said the UME was frustrating because it was preventable. He wrote multiple editorials explaining why changing manatees’ status would be a mistake.
Yes, there had been decades of good recovery.
“But you can’t make a decision so important as that was based upon just a history,” he said. “You have to base it upon where you are today and where you will be tomorrow. That’s where they really missed the mark.”
Funding a Cleanup
Work is underway to restore seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon. For example, Florida legislators are considering the Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative.
If passed, it would fund a collaborative research effort to create restoration technology and a response to the loss of seagrass and its effects.
However, Rose said we can’t plant our way out of this.
“The plantings will work only if the water quality has been improved,” he said.
That kind of effort takes money, and a lot of it. Fortunately lawmakers and Floridians are opening up their wallets.
In 2016, Brevard County voters approved a half-cent sales tax to clean the lagoon’s waters. It was estimated the tax would raise $542 million over 10 years, according to the county.
Getting that sales tax renewed is a big priority of the Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition.
“In order to keep that rolling, we’re going to try and make sure that there’s a well-understood message about why it needs to be renewed,” Wallace said. “And then there will be a vote in the 2024 election to renew that sales tax, at least, hopefully, for another 10 years. But that will depend upon the voters, of course.”
The tax shows that the local community is invested, he said. That way, when the coalition asks for matching funds, grants or other funding sources, any partners will know they have skin in the game.
On the state government side, 2023 started off with a bang when it came to funding. In January, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that, among other things, proposed at least $100 million annually to improve the lagoon’s waters.
The money would go to the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program. The program’s components await legislative approval. The first $100 million was included in the budget proposal for the upcoming year.
About a week later, DeSantis announced about $20 million in funding for projects to remove nutrients and pollutants from stormwater before it goes into the lagoon.
Legislators also are eyeing other funds. State Sen. Gayle Harrell, whose district includes parts of the lagoon, filed Senate Bill 320 to try and use money from the Land Acquisition Trust Fund. State Rep. Tyler Sirois, whose district also touches the lagoon, filed a state house companion bill.
The bill, if passed, would appropriate at least $50 million annually for conservation project grants. Projects such as those geared toward managing stormwater and agricultural discharges, habitat restoration, and converting septic to sewage systems get priority. Sewage projects would need at least a 50% local match.
Potential funding is needed since the overall price tag is likely to be high. A few years ago, the National Estuary Program released a report looking ahead 10 years to 2030. In it, the program estimated that restoring the lagoon will cost $4 billion to $6 billion, though that won’t make the lagoon pristine.
But all of this money, while desperately needed, is aimed at the long-term, underlying causes of the lagoon’s deterioration. To try to stem the dying in the short-term, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FWC took a drastic step.
Feeding the Hungry
In 2021, the groups set up a supplemental feeding program at the Temporary Field Response Station in the Indian River Lagoon. During its latest run, more than 382,000 pounds of romaine lettuce have been distributed in the feeding area.
While humans may not think much of lettuce’s calorie value, it is more calorie-rich than manatees’ typical diet. The hope is to reduce the number of manatees who need to be rescued by making sure they are fed properly, according to FWC.
“Feeding them is certainly a last resort,” Reynolds said. “It’s being done by experts who are trying to reduce the negative impacts associated with feeding wild animals. This should not be done by the public, and again, these experts are aware of these other potential issues.”
During a Wednesday update, FWC’s Michelle Pasawicz, the joint unified command Temporary Field Response Station onsite field lead, said many animals they’ve seen are in fair health and have been eating the lettuce.
The number of manatees at the winter feeding site has also started to decrease slightly, and discussions are underway about how to wrap up operations for the year. Given how warm it’s been in the last weeks, Pasawicz said they suspect many animals are beginning to migrate as part of their usual spring patterns.
And things do seem better this year. For example, in 2021, there were 159 manatee rescues, and 106 in 2022, according to preliminary FWC numbers.
Thus far, there’s only been 48 this year, according to FWC’s Andy Garrett, the joint unified command rescue/recovery branch lead. On Tuesday, three rescued manatees were released into the Indian River Lagoon.
However, the field response station is temporary, and experts agree feeding manatees isn’t a long-term fix.
“This is a pretty good supplement for them, but it is relatively small compared to the size of the problem,” Larkin said. “Having a single feeding site is not going to alleviate all of this manatee mortality. It’s a small, but significant effort.”
FWC’s Tom Reinert, joint unified command spokesperson, echoed Larkin at a Feb. 8 update.
“Habitat and water issues need to be addressed for the long-term health of manatees, but really the long-term health of the Indian River Lagoon itself, which is critical for the manatees on the East Coast,” Reinert said. “It’s a work in progress. I feel like things are better, but we still have a long way to go.”
Restoring crippled habitats is possible. It takes work and, of course, money.
Just ask Crystal River.
A Home for Manatees
On a hot February afternoon, a group of tour boats float lazily in the afternoon sun at Hunter Spring Park in Crystal River. It is crowded with people enjoying the water, and a snorkeler spots a young manatee that has swum right next to them.
“Oh my god,” the snorkeler said.
A moment later, the manatee’s mother floats upward as the snorkeler watches, entranced.
Crystal River is on Florida’s West Coast, about an hour drive from The Villages. It has key differences from the Indian River Lagoon. The area is a mostly freshwater system for one, and it is a lot smaller.
However, like the lagoon, it is known for its manatees. And, like the lagoon, it became an algae haven for years.
Kings Bay in Crystal River already had a layer of dead vegetation piling up after an attempt to clear out invasive hydrilla plants when the “No Name” storm arrived in 1993. It dumped saltwater into the area, which killed even more plants, according to Save Crystal River.
Soon, Crystal River’s residents were awash in lyngbya algae.
Algae rarely is pleasing to the human eye, but lyngbya looks like it was born from mud paste and something fished out of a shower drain.
“It was not unusual to jump off a boat and go knee-deep in muck,” said Lisa Moore, Save Crystal River president. “And nobody wants to do that, especially our tourists.”
However, lyngbya’s unpleasant appearance is compounded by the fact that it is harmful. It killed off the eelgrass manatees ate there, making the ecosystem difficult for them to navigate.
Save Crystal River’s project to clean up the bay’s waters began in 2015. The goal was to complete the first 92 acres of upland canal restoration by July 2023 for Crystal River’s centennial.
Because of funding from the state legislature, Moore said the group is going to meet that goal. In 2022, for example, the organization was awarded $10 million.
Save Crystal River works with Sea & Shoreline, an aquatic restoration firm that has worked all around the state, including in the Indian River Lagoon. The group vacuums the lyngbya from the bay’s floor, then shunts it through a pipeline to a processing site at Shatz Island.
Eventually, the material will be used as fertilizer at a designated farm and for a homeless shelter’s fruit trees.
The farmer says it is the best fertilizer he ever has had, Moore said.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” she said.
Once the lyngbya is gone, eelgrass is planted and covered by a weighted cage. The cage is there to make sure manatees don’t pull out the eelgrass before it can establish itself.
“The manatees now have a tremendous amount of food supply, so they’re here year-round,” Moore said.
Save Crystal River also got the local school system involved. Fifth-graders raise eelgrass in their classrooms before planting it at Hunter Spring Park, clearing up the popular beach’s waters.
The work also helps local businesses, which often host tourists eager to see Florida’s manatees.
“The restoration projects go right along with the ecotourism that we’re doing, and we are hand-in-hand helping each other on a daily basis,” said Henry Perez-Jordan, assistant manager of the Adventure Center at Plantation on Crystal River. “A lot of the businesses that are involved in this industry are highly involved with a lot of these nonprofit organizations. Whether it is financially or whether it is labor-wise, we are always cooperating with each other in order to make the restoration project a better one.”
But their work isn’t done. There is still lyngbya in the area, and not everywhere is as clear as Hunter Spring Park. Save Crystal River is working on permitting for the next phase of work in the Hunter Springs basin.
“Nobody should ever leave this place in the condition that it was,” Moore said. “It’s our responsibility as Floridians to protect our water and leave it as beautiful as we found it.”
Again, there still is work to be done to improve the waterways and restore manatees’ habitat there. And while the process is working for Crystal River, restoring the Indian River Lagoon won’t look exactly the same.
“Both are possible, but they’re quite different in terms of what has to happen, and how you’re able to do it successfully,” Rose said.
Still, it does show what is possible, and, right now, things seem to be getting better for Florida’s manatee population.
When Rose looks ahead, he feels hope — if people stay engaged.
We need to grow sustainably moving forward, as well as play catch-up.
“Or Mother Nature will fully foreclose and we won’t have it anymore,” Rose said.
