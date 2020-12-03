Savannah reopens with holiday lineup

Just in time for the holidays, Savannah Center reopens Friday. And the reopening will bring a flurry of holiday entertainment. A combination of lifted restrictions and readiness of acts to perform provided the opportunity to reopen, said Brian Russo, director of entertainment for The Villages. Patrons can expect several COVID-19 safety measures as they walk back through Savannah Center’s doors, including touchless ticket scanners, hand sanitization stations and free masks for those who need them, as well as the theater getting a deep cleaning before and after every show. “It feels great to get shows going in there again, but it’s also a bit bittersweet,” he said. “The live entertainment
industry is hurting severely, so that is always on our minds.”
Kicking off the reopening, broadway veteran Alex Santoriello will star in “This Christmas” at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday at Savannah Center.
Santoriello will perform songs from his 2019 holiday album, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Ave Maria,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Carol of the Bells,” “O Holy Night,” assisted by keyboardist Krystof Srebrakowski and drummer Jerry Bruno.
“‘You Raise Me Up’ seems to be the audience favorite,” Santoriello said. “It’s one of those songs that you can really move an audience, raise their spirits to a high level.”
An actor, singer, director and producer, Santoriello’s Broadway resume included originating roles in “Les Miserables,” “Chess” and “Three Penny Opera,” producing “A Tale of Two Cities,” and starring in North American tours of “Cats” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
In The Villages, he is known for his Broadway power ballads mixed with some rock ’n’ roll.
“This Christmas” will be his first Villages performance since January and his first solo Christmas show. A portion of the proceeds from the show will to go the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Next in the lineup, The Plaids doo-wop quartet will perform “Plaid Tidings,” a holiday edition of their show “Forever Plaid” at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 15 at Savannah.
In the fictional premise, the group is on its way to their first big gig when their car is broadsided by a bus of schoolchildren going to see The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show.
They have been brought back down to Earth for “Plaid Tidings” on a mission to bring harmony back to the holidays.
In the nostalgic show reminiscent of the Perry Como Christmas special, the 1950s-and-’60s-style close-harmony group will perform Christmas classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and classics from the Great American Songbook, mixed with some tongue-in-cheek humor.
In one routine they will squeeze the entire Ed Sullivan Show – including The Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir – into just over three minutes.
The Plaids had a successful run of “Forever Plaid” a few years ago in The Villages, said show director Alan Bruun.
“This is a follow-up show based specifically around the holidays,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for people who saw the show to be reintroduced to The Plaids, but in a way that celebrates holiday music.”
The Rotary Club of The Villages Noon’s fourth annual “Carols by Candlelight” concert will take place at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 through 19 at Savannah.
Santoriello will perform holiday carols with singers Mary Jo Vitale, Dawn DiNome and Vince Morris, joined by Bob Wilson on keyboards, Al Cheatham on bass and Jerry Bruno on drums.
This year’s scaled-down show will still feature Santa, elves, dancers and even “snow.” Audience members will each receive their own electric candle.
“They’ve been coming to see it for several years,” Santoriello said. “It’s a great way to get themselves into the spirit of Christmas and they’ve really enjoyed it over the years.”
Proceeds from the show will benefit Rotary Club charities, including Camp Boggy Creek and The Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as educational programs at three local primary schools.
Villages theater groups also will be able to reschedule their shows at Savannah, Brian Russo said.
“I’ve been working with them throughout the entire shutdown to find dates and creative ways of helping them keep their creative juices flowing,” Russo said. “Several will be back soon.”
Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office locations.
Staff Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
