The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Take Back Drug events have kept more than 17 million pounds of medications off the streets. But residents don’t have to wait for an event to dispose of unwanted medications safely.
Law enforcement agencies across the tri-county area house medication disposal boxes, and the Sumter Community Action Partnership offers safe medication disposal for residents via mail.
“We literally take tons of unused or unwanted medication every single year,” said Capt. Robert Siemer, The Villages District Supervisor for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Offering drug disposal collection options keeps medications off the streets and out of the hands of drug users, criminals, children and pets.
“Narcotics are very addictive, and we don’t want anybody to be taking these medications or getting addicted to these medications,” Siemer said.
Putting them in the garbage means people or animals can get to them, and flushing them puts them in our waterways.
“In Florida we highly depend on our aquifer for our drinking water, so if you flush those pills or medication down the toilet or send it out to the landfill, it will eventually get into our aquifer,” Siemer said.
The chemicals in medications can dissolve once in the water and threaten the livelihood of these animals and their ecosystems as well, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Here are ways to safely dispose of your unwanted medications:
Drop Box Locations
Drop boxes are available at many law enforcement agency headquarters. The police department puts the medications with evidence that is ready for disposal and then burns them.
Pills should be placed into a plastic bag and sealed before dropping them in the box. People should then destroy the labels and toss out the packing and bottles with their regular garbage to protect their information, said Fruitland Park Police Department Chief Erik Luce.
Needles, syringes, packaging, bottles, inhalers and liquids are not accepted, but can be disposed of at county health departments.
Luce suggests clearing out medication on a regular basis to keep it out of the hands of the wrong people and prevent accidentally taking an expired medication.
“With the opioid problem in America today, it’s a safe way to get rid of it, knowing that you are not just throwing them in any old receptacle where a common addict will look, because they will search trash bags,” Luce said.
Fruitland Park Police Department lobby, City Hall, 506 W Berckman St.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office lobbies at 7361 Powell Road, Wildwood; 8033 E. County Road 466, Lady Lake; 250 E. McCollum Ave., Bushnell.
Wildwood Police Department lobby, 3939 E. County Road 462, Wildwood.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office lobbies, 8230 S.E. 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages; 692 NW 30th Ave. Ocala; all other district offices.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office lobbies, 108 LaGrande Blvd., Lady Lake; 360 Ruby St., Tavares; Leesburg Mall office, 10401 U.S. Highway 441, Suite 130; 15855 State Road 50, Clermont.
Disposal At Home
A part of its mission to develop, implement and promote innovative, sustainable drug prevention strategies, the Sumter Community Action Partnership mails free disposal packets to residents.
Sumter CAP was established in 2015 as a joint effort by multiple community organizations committed to reducing teen drug and alcohol use.
“We are a prevention coalition, so the vision is to promote a safe, substance-free community for our residents,” said Rozanne Grady, Sumter CAP coalition coordinator.
Sumter CAP mails out packets that allow people to dissolve their medications and then dispose of them with their regular garbage.
Large packets can hold up to 45 pills or a few milliliters of liquid medicine, and small packets can hold about 10 pills, she said.
In the fiscal year from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, the group sent out roughly 4,100 packets, Grady said.
To obtain disposal packets, contact Sumter CAP at sumtercap@gmail.com and provide your name and mailing address with your zip code.
“It’s benefiting everybody, because even with our older community residents, you have grandchildren or young adults who sometimes go through their medicine cabinet and say, ‘Oh, it’s not going to hurt me to take one of their pills, they are not going to be missing that,” Grady said.
Take Back Day Events
Each year in April and October, the DEA and law enforcement agencies host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to encourage residents to properly dispose of their expired or unwanted medications.
The partnership between law enforcement and the DEA makes proper drug disposal easier, Siemer said.
In April 2023, 4,497 law enforcement agencies participated in the collection of more than 660,000 pounds of medications. Since this event started, more than 17 million pounds of medications have been collected.
The next local take-back event hosted by SCSO will be Oct. 28 at the Walmart on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. For more information, visit dea.gov.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
