Sacred fire marks its 10th anniversary

Shannon Marshall is a woman of many hats. She’s the mother of eight children, and is currently on the path to adopt two more. She has been a foster parent for a number of kids, including four at the moment. Marshall is the co-founder and current associate pastor of Sacred Fire Church in Belleview, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. “I don’t necessarily see myself as a ‘super woman,’” Marshall said. “It’s the way my heart rolls. I definitely love it.” Marshall’s journey to Central Florida began more than a decade ago in Toledo, Ohio. She and her then-husband, pastor Keith Stepp, worked at an inner-city church in Toledo. The couple thought they would be there forever, but they also had an urge to launch community outreach elsewhere. As they were talking about the future, a friend called. “The friend was from Village View Community Church in Summerfield,” she said. “We mentioned what we were looking to do, and he said that Village View had an opening for a community outreach pastor, and if we would be interested in moving to Florida.”
The pastors and their children made that move, working with Village View on community outreach for about three years. But the couple started feeling another urge, this time about planting a church of their own. In 2010, they were released from their pastoral duties at Village View and were on their own.
“Our first services were in the family garage at our home in Belleview,” she said with a laugh. “The washer and dryer served as our welcoming center.”
Marshall and Stepp eventually connected with a Spanish-language church in Belleview to rent its sanctuary for services. Slowly but surely, Sacred Fire Church was growing. In 2012, the pastors had an opportunity to purchase a building in Belleview to make it a permanent place to call Sacred Fire home.
But then, the couple learned that Stepp had been diagnosed with cancer.
“At the time, I thought that it wasn’t the right opportunity for a church to go from renting to purchasing given my husband’s health issues,” Marshall said. “But Keith said if God is with us, he will open the doors for us. So we decided to go through with the purchase.”
The seller also offered to finance the sale but Sacred Fire had to come up with a $100,000 down payment to make it a reality. Marshall and Stepp had nothing close to that in the church bank account but they were not going to give up.
“We had around 40-50 people in the congregation at the time,” Marshall said. “After one service, we showed our congregants the building and asked for their help. Forty-eight hours after we made our request, the church had $120,000 in the bank thanks to gifts, donations and low or zero-interest loans. It was an awesome feeling.”
In 2016, Stepp died from cancer. Marshall said the fight was difficult but she had an army beside her.
“Upon hearing the news of his cancer, I fell on my face bawling,” she recalled. “All I could pray to God was ‘I have never walked this road. I have no idea how to do this.’ The Holy Spirit spoke calmly to my heart and said ‘I’ve walked this road a thousand times, and I know exactly where I’m going. Just hold my hand and you can walk with me.’”
Marshall said she’s held on to those words for eight years and counting, and God has never failed her.
After Stepp’s passing, Marshall essentially took the lead pastor role of Sacred Fire Church. In 2018, she and the church began looking for an associate pastor. During that search, she learned something about herself.
“I discovered the Holy Spirit wanted me to write down all the things I carry, to highlight the things I like to do and I wish I could do,” she said. “Looking at the list, I realized that Sacred Fire needed a lead pastor, not an associate one. The stuff I love doing is more of a support role, and I opted to become an associate pastor.”
Sacred Fire brought in Terry Reilly as its lead pastor in April 2018, and he remains in that role.
“Pastor Shannon has taken the leadership mantle from pastor Keith and the Lord and has moved forward with unstoppable faith, courage and obedience with her leadership,” Reilly said. “I am honored to work side by side with her as we go forward in equipping the church in ministry, and to collectively reach Belleview and the surrounding cities for Christ.”
As a mother and foster parent, Marshall loves children, and kids outreach is an important part of Sacred Fire Church. After taking a long break due to COVID-19, the church recently relaunched its Kids Ministries, where children and teens come to the church for fun and fellowship.
“Every Wednesday night, there is a lot of outreach taking place at Sacred Fire,” Marshall said. “A lot of our kids come from really broken homes, instability, dysfunction. When we bring them down to the church for Kids Ministries and other events, we’re giving them hope.”
And there is a multigenerational spirit at Sacred Fire, particularly during Sunday services.
“You have people from The Villages, Belleview and surrounding communities coming together for worship every Sunday,” said Mike Johnson, a Village of Pennecamp resident and Sacred Fire congregant. “Everyone is different but, when entering the church, we all feel like one big family. Sometimes, the pastors and staff have to encourage us to leave after services. We’re so busy catching up with one another that we lose track of time!”
For now, Marshall is preparing for the church’s 10th anniversary celebration, which is tentatively planned for May 23. She’s also keeping busy with her new husband and children.
“When I talk about my children, I start with the ‘original eight,’ of which three are still at home,” she said with a laugh. “My husband and I are in the process of adopting two more children who are currently living with us. In addition, we have four foster children at home as well.”
For those who may have lost count, there are currently nine kids at the Marshall home. Five older children have grown up, living on their own while they pursue their careers. For Marshall, it’s just part of her DNA.
“I just love all of it,” she said. “But I will admit, I was not prepared for this past Christmas break with nine kids in the house all day and me trying to juggle church duties. I was very happy when they all went back to school!”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
