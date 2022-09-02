Roadways expected to be busy this weekend

Labor Day weekend tends to signify the end of summer, and many Americans are wrapping up the season with plans to travel. About 32% of Americans will travel this weekend, according to a AAA survey conducted across the United States in August. About 73% of Americans plan to take a trip after Labor Day weekend. Travel stopped for many people in the last few years because of COVID-19, but lately, the desire to travel has increased, with recent Memorial Day and Independence Day travel numbers as proof. This year, those holiday weekends saw a higher number of travelers than last year, and Labor Day weekend is expected to be just as busy. “The travel environment improved early this year as COVID cases declined and people got more confident traveling again,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.
Domestic bookings for Labor Day travel are up 22% compared to last year and bookings for international trips are up 104%, Jenkins said.
Of those traveling, about 82% of Americans will do so by car, according to the AAA survey.
Car travel will be busier over Labor Day weekend as school is back in session and many students will have to be back in class by Tuesday.
“There’s likely to be more traffic out there, more congestion on the roadways,” Jenkins said.
He recommends people start their holiday weekend travel earlier and stay alert and focused to minimize distractions.
Regional airports expect air travel to be busy this weekend, too.
“There’s been a lot of headaches with air travel,” Jenkins said.
The number of travelers at Tampa International Airport is expected to meet or exceed pre-pandemic numbers during the holiday weekend.
The airport is expected to see about 340,000 passengers this Labor Day weekend, which is 1% more than the amount of passengers traveling during last year’s Labor Day weekend, according to a news release.
Jenkins recommends those traveling this weekend by plane arrive early and keep a bag filled with essentials in case of flight delays or misplaced luggage, he said.
Orlando International Airport will see about 764,600 passengers for the Labor Day travel period, which began Thursday and lasts until Tuesday.
That is more than last year’s Labor Day travel numbers by about 63,000 passengers, or 19.6%, according to a Greater Orlando Aviation Authority news release.
Today is the busiest day of travel at the airport, which will see about 140,600 passengers arriving and departing, according to the release.
“I think (we’re) coming out of the pandemic that has really stifled travel for a couple years,” Jenkins said. “Now, there is a lot of pent-up demand.”
