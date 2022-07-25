Rising population adds to state’s voting clout

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.