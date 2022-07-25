Rising population adds to state’s voting clout

As Florida attracts new residents, its voting power, and representation, are rising. The same is true in the tri-county area, and in The Villages. Today is the final day to register to vote, or to update or change your political party, before the August gubernatorial primary. After today, if you’re not registered, you can’t vote in the primary. As of June 30, the Florida Division of Election recorded about 14.3 million voters on the books, but the current numbers are probably higher. Voter growth has been a Florida trend over the past decades and, in the four years since the 2018 gubernatorial primary registration deadline, Florida gained about 1.2 million voters. That doesn’t surprise Susan MacManus, University of South Florida professor emeritus in political science.
“There’s an old saying in Florida politics that if you rely on demographic data from two years prior you could easily lose this year’s election,” she said. “And that’s been that way for a long time, the notion that people are moving here so fast and the churn is so fast that, if you don’t pay attention to who’s moving in, you could be campaigning to the wrong people.”
Growth has been more uneven nationwide during the pandemic, said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida, but Florida is one of the states that’s continued to grow in terms of raw numbers.
“That’s one of the things that makes Florida such an interesting state politically is because of that population growth,” he said. “You have a large number of new voters in every election cycle, so that has the potential to change how Florida votes over time.”
Recently, that growth has gained Florida, a state famous for catapulting candidates to the White House, even more political clout. Florida picked up an extra Congressional seat and electoral vote as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census.
The tri-county area, and The Villages in particular, has also seen its voting population expand. Since the 2018 deadline, Sumter County has gained about 19,000 voters, Lake has gained about 37,000, and Marion has gained about 25,000.
During the 2020 election year, Sumter grew by about 8,000 new valid voters, Lake grew by about 21,000 and Marion grew by about 20,000, though some voters were also purged from the rolls due to inactivity.
Not all of that annual voter growth is due to seniors and others moving in, since those numbers include teenagers who just turned 18 and became eligible to vote. But there’s signs people moving in make up a lot of the new voting population.
There’s no hard figures on this, but some numbers can be estimated using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other sources.
From 2020 to 2021 in the tri-county area, the deaths for those 18 and over exceeded the number of teenagers who turned 18 that year, according to Stefan Rayer, population program director at the Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida.
Without migration, the 18 and over population in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties would have shrunk by between 1,000 and 2,000 persons. Yet the Census Bureau estimated the voting age population increased in all three counties – by about 4,500 in Sumter, 7,000 in Marion, and 8,000 in Lake.
That growth, according to Rayer, was due to migration.
Although not everyone in that age group are citizens and thus ineligible to vote, non-citizens make up a negligible amount of the tri-county area population.
“In recent years a lot of people have chosen to move to the interior of Florida as opposed to the coastal areas, and there’s a lot of reasons for that,” MacManus said.
For example, there’s lower taxes and cheaper real estate, she said.
All the new residents have a hefty political effect. The Villages is going from being represented by one Florida House district and one Florida Senate district to three times that number.
“We do know that The Villages, and basically Lake, Sumter, and Marion counties, have grown a lot,” Jewett said. “And that means that it’s much more likely that you can’t draw one district any more to encompass that population. The region has grown bigger than the population of a state senate district or state house district. So that’s part of it.”
The Villages has also been divided amongst two Congressional districts instead of being contained in one.
“So broadly on political issues, that gives them more influence and perhaps on more specific local issues like federal grants and projects,” Jewett said. “That gives them additional clout up in Washington D.C. to try and secure money and projects to help their region.”
And, after the deadline today, the number of voters will likely only increase.
Floridians can register to vote using multiple methods. To register online, visit registertovoteflorida.gov/home. To register in person, local residents can visit their county’s elections office, or other locations such as tax collectors’ offices.
Floridians can also register by mail, but applications must be postmarked or delivered to your elections office by today. Go to tinyurl.com/s4caat8u to download the form to send in.
