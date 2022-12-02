Richmond, Clarendon Recreation now open

Gail Palmese can simply cross her backyard and she’s at The Villages’ newest state-of-the-art recreation center. “I live right behind the pickleball courts,” said Palmese, whose home in the Village of Richmond backs up to the new Clarendon Recreation. “I was really excited about having everything literally in my back yard. We just loved the thought of Richmond and being right by Brownwood (Paddock Square). Everything is so easily accessible. It’s like the perfect spot.” Thursday brought a double feature of recreation openings, as Clarendon Recreation followed the ribbon cutting of Richmond Recreation by about 30 minutes. “Two recreation areas opening up on the same day, it shows how invaluable the lifestyle opportunities are for our residents and how they embrace it,” said John Rohan, The Villages’ director of recreation and parks. “It’s a beautiful day. The facilities and amenities are absolutely amazing.”
Said recreation area supervisor Madison Taylor: “You can see (each of) them from one entrance to the other. I think residents will be using both of them frequently.”
Clarendon Recreation features a family pool, shuffleboard, bocce, corn toss, outdoor exercise equipment, pedestrian path, pickleball, tennis, platform tennis and sand courts.
Palmese was thrilled to learn Clarendon has sand courts, which can be used for both beach tennis and volleyball.
“My daughter-in-law loves to do the sand volleyball,” said Palmese, who recently moved south from the Village of Linden. “She was excited when I sent her pictures that it was literally outside my door.”
Doc Harris, himself just recently moved into the Village of St. Johns from the Village of Marsh Bend, was impressed with the variety of amenities at Clarendon.
“I think it’s beautiful,” he said. “They packed a lot of stuff into this space. It’s nice how they have a bike path right down through the middle, a nice pavilion. It’s well thought-out — the outdoor workout center, the sand courts are very nice, the pickleball courts are in excellent shape. It’s close to my house, which is a very big plus.”
Harris is a pickleball instructor and quickly noticed the courts have more grip than usual.
“I feel like they maybe put more sand in the paint when they did the courts,” he said. “So they’re very grippy, which is good.”
Down the block from Clarendon stands Richmond Recreation, which overlooks a lake and features an adult pool, bocce, corn toss, shuffleboard, dog park and pedestrian path.
“I’m excited,” said Gary Polk, a new arrival to the Village of Richmond. “I’ve been here of 10 days and can’t wait to take advantage of the amenities. It’s great; all the things they’re going to have here all in one village is tremendous. Great location.”
Bonnie Schnelle, of the Village of Richmond, said she will be spending a lot of time at the new recreation center.
“I love that there’s so much to do here,” she said. “We have the pool; we have the dog park — love the dog park. There’s just a lot to do here, so we’re really looking forward to coming over here and playing. I’ll be here a lot. I can actually walk from my house to here. It’s like a four-minute walk.”
Schnelle said she already envisions laying by the pool and getting a great view of the lake.
“Gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous,” she said about the scenery. “To be able to lay by the pool and get a view of the lake, that’s awesome.”
Careful attention was given to make sure Clarendon and Richmond have a great balance of passive and active amenities, sure to keep Villagers occupied.
“It’s an awesome place for people to come and enjoy our outdoor recreation amenities,” Taylor said. “We have every outdoor amenity you can think of here.”
The dual opening also comes just two weeks after Lake Okahumpka Recreation opened its doors to residents, little more than a mile away down Meggison Road.
“It’s just a nice combination to complement Lake Okahumpka,” Rohan said. “So this whole area now has come alive with recreation, parks and opportunities. The connectivity and accessibility is absolutely amazing for all of it.”
Staff writer Jean Racine can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or jean.racine@thevillagesmedia.com.
