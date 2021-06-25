Ribbon-cuttings for facilities make a grand return

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.