Revivals spread faith, hope in the community

Don Piper walked to the altar of New Covenant United Methodist Church the night of Jan. 23 with a message to the hundreds in attendance for his revival service. “We’re talking about the resurrection of hope,” he said. “In the world in which we live, we’re looking for fixing. We need fixing in this country, and certainly in this world. And it starts with hope.” Piper is best known for his book “90 Minutes in Heaven,” which chronicles what the author describes as his death and resurrection in 1989. But he also travels the country, sharing his testimony and more to congregations and others. Piper’s travels are a modern-day take on revival meetings, and such gatherings can be found in and around The Villages this year. The history of the tent revival or revival meetings in the United States goes back decades before the country gained independence from Britain. In the 1730s, a Massachusetts pastor named Jonathan Edwards is credited with launching what historians call “The Great Awakening” through his meetings, which led to the conversion of hundreds of colonists.
Over time, a host of revivals have been recorded in U.S. history — the “Second Great Awakening” of the early 19th century, the “Jesus Movement” of the 1960s and ‘70s, and the “Promise Keepers Revival” at the end of the 20th century.
Advances in technology help modern-day revivals evolve. Piper’s revival at New Covenant UMC, for instance, could be viewed on the church’s website, meaning people across the globe had the option of participating from their homes.
"The revival is a way to share the gospel of Jesus around the world," Piper said. "We had to cancel a number of revivals and similar gatherings in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but events are planned at six churches in five states this year through May 1."
Countryside Baptist Church in Fruitland Park is known for its revivals. Last year, the church held a six-day “Signs of the Times” revival under a tent in its parking lot, attracting a host of congregants, local residents and those who were just plain curious.
This month, Countryside Baptist is moving its next revival indoors.
“We will be holding a multi-day revival inside our sanctuary featuring evangelist Richard Harper from Determined Ministries,” Pastor John Stricklen said. “The public is invited to attend some or all of the revival activities.”
The revival began during services this past Sunday, and continues every night at 6 p.m. through Friday. Countryside Baptist is at 2805 Register Road in Fruitland Park, just off U.S. Highway 27/441.
Based in King, North Carolina, Harper has served as a traveling evangelist for more than 25 years. He has preached in 45 states and 14 countries, and his 2022 itinerary includes stops at churches in Germany and Japan.
“This year marks the 20th straight year that Determined Ministries has scheduled over 40 revivals,” Harper said. “I am blessed that God has allowed me, my family and Determined Ministries to have people come to Christ at each and every one of our meetings.”
The revivals, along with other outreach events such as concerts, have sparked growing interest in Countryside Baptist worship services. The church celebrates its 19th anniversary in March, and Stricklen said the church had its “best year ever” in terms of attendance last year.
“As the region grows, so has the church, and it’s incredible to see new faces attending worship each week,” he said.
Stricklen also believes what has been happening in the world recently is playing a role in a renewed interest in faith.
“With COVID-19, political strife and social issues, people are searching for answers,” he said. “They are finding church as a safe place to ask those questions and find the faith-based answers they are seeking.”
