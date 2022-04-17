Revivals in faith rising and shining

Paul Patella moved to The Villages full time in 2014, ready to enjoy all that Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had to offer, but feeling a bit unsure about his faith journey.
“I’ve always been interested in religion and faith, and I accepted Jesus at a church in New York in 1990,” the Village Hacienda resident recalled. “But life got in the way — work, personal matters and the like.”
When Patella came to The Villages, he wanted to make a difference in the community, so he volunteered at what is now UF Health The Villages Hospital, shuttling people from the parking lot to the front door and back.
“No one enters the hospital happy,” he said. “They are seeing loved ones who are seriously ill or injured. So I made sure I tried to make them happy on the ride, letting them know that I would pray for them and their loved ones. Doing that, I found that God was putting something in my heart, and it made me feel good.”
Patella’s story is one of several examples of a religious rebirth of sorts in and around The Villages, a phenomenon that appears to be unique to the area.
Around the country, there are concerns that interest is falling in organized religion and worship services, with no end in sight.
An October 2021 survey of more than 15,000 religious congregations nationwide by Faith Communities Today, or FACT, revealed that worship attendance declined 7% between 2015 and 2020. In addition, half of the country’s estimated 350,000 religious congregations had 65 or fewer people in attendance on any given weekend. When FACT first gathered such data in 2000, the median attendance number was more than double at 137.
Those numbers were obtained before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down houses of worship all over the country in March 2020. While some sanctuaries reopened after a few weeks, many were closed for more than a year. A few still are unable to open or have shut down for good.
“The dramatically increasing number of congregations below 65 attendees with a continued rate of decline should be cause for concern among religious communities,” said Scott Thumma, the FACT survey’s author and director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.
The Institute for Family Studies’ American Family Survey on church attendance, released this past January and taken during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, showed more dire numbers.
Asked how often they attended religious services outside of weddings and funerals, 28% of those surveyed said at least once or twice a month. That’s 6 percentage points lower than in 2019. The number of those polled who said they never or seldom attended a worship service rose from 50% in 2019 to 57% two years later. The survey did not clarify whether watching a religious service online counted as attending a house of worship.
“A decline in religious service attendance not only has the potential to negatively affect public health, but also family stability and population growth in America,” wrote Wendy Wang, director of research for the Institute for Family Studies. “It is possible that some empty pews may be replaced by online worshipers, but there is not enough data out there to support this.”
But in The Villages, it appears the opposite may be true. More than 2,200 people participated in worship Feb. 19-20 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, while more than 1,000 attended services Feb. 26-27 at Hope Lutheran Church’s three campuses in The Villages and Summerfield. And at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, 4,150 parishioners were in attendance for Masses on March 13-14.
“It doesn’t matter what denomination you are or what church you belong to, there seems to be growth at every Villages-area house of worship,” said the Rev. Rani Abdulmasih, associate pastor at Hope Lutheran Church. “There are new members arriving just about every week, and they are strengthening the church’s missions and outreach.”
At Fairway Christian Church in The Villages, attendance for both online and in-person worship more than doubled between February 2021 and 2022. And at Connection Point Church in Fruitland Park, which opened its doors six months before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, attendance has tripled between March 2020 and today.
“We went from 113 people at our last pre-COVID service to averaging 441 people at recent weekly worship,” said Pastor Jerry Roames of Connection Point. “We are incredibly blessed.”
When Paul Patella began focusing more on faith, he started reading the Bible more, among other activities. But he had not found a house of worship to call his own.
Then something happened.
“I was riding past Paradise Regional Recreation Complex one day when I came upon the Chapel of Christian Faith,” he said. “Something was drawing me inside, so I went in.”
Located on Paradise Drive in The Villages, the Chapel of Christian Faith has become known as the church “for Villagers and by Villagers.” Pastor Keith Johnson has seen a fair share of Villagers over the years walk into the Chapel for the first time and leave having found or rediscovered their faith. “I think people are turning to faith once they move to The Villages because they are now switching gears in their lives,” he said. “They’re moving from success mode to significance mode. They are realizing that they need to explore the spiritual side of their lives after spending the last 30 or 40 years on other matters.”
Like many local clergy, Johnson counsels those interested in joining the church and wanting to get closer to their spiritual side.
“If there’s one thing they may all have in common, it’s that they’ve been putting God off for too long,” he said. “They want to get back to something significant, and that is their faith.”
Patella is now an active member of the Chapel, and helped introduce a Villages friend of his to the church when he needed it the most.
“I moved to The Villages more than a decade ago, and church and faith weren’t on my mind,” said Chris Copeland, of the Village of Country Club Hills. “Things changed over the last year after my wife died.” Copeland lives down the street from the Chapel, but never thought about visiting there.
“I had not gone to church outside of weddings since I was a teen,” he said. “I don’t know why that was the case, but when my wife died, I realized that I needed church.”
He turned to his friend, Patella. Copeland knew that Patella was born into the Catholic faith, but did not realize at the time that he now was attending services at the Chapel.
“I mentioned to Paul that I thought I would be Catholic, and he encouraged me to slow down a bit,” Copeland said. “Paul asked if I could go to the Chapel one Sunday for a service. I went, and I’ve been there ever since.”
Today, Copeland assists in the Chapel’s audio/visual room, and he and Patella help out at the church whenever they can.
“The Chapel is a light in The Villages,” Patella said. “We’re providing a gift of eternal life if one connects with God.”
“People are looking for a pastor or house of worship that will teach God’s word,” Johnson added. “We want to provide Villagers and others with that significance.”
A 2021 study from Lifeway Research found that 4,500 churches, representing more than 30 Protestant denominations, closed their doors in the U.S. in 2019, while just 3,000 were planted. But within a 20-mile radius of The Villages, at least 10 houses of worship have opened their doors since 2019, with no reported closings.
Among the area’s newest worship centers is Encounter Church, which has announced plans to build a permanent sanctuary at 4698 E. County Road 462 in Wildwood.
“It’s amazing what God is doing,” said Pastor Derrick West, who co-founded Encounter Church with his wife, Nicole. “We plan to build a 650-seat sanctuary with a gym, youth center, ministry offices and more.”
Encounter Church’s origins began with West, who grew up in Central Florida. He and his wife oversaw the planting and revitalization of six churches in New York. He returned to Florida with his wife, where their local ministry began with a series of revivals at Grace Tabernacle in Wildwood in 2019. Shortly after that last revival, Encounter Church was born, with services taking place at Coleman Assembly of God.
“We have been bursting at the seams inside our current sanctuary, with hundreds attending each service,” he said. “We have 60 to 70 children meeting Sunday mornings for our Encounter Kidz program, which is an incredible number.”
Children and youth are important to Encounter Church’s growth. Last October, hundreds of kids and others gathered at Oxford Oaks for a “House of Light Outreach” on Halloween put together by Encounter Church, while church “elves” handed out Christmas presents to children and families last December in Wildwood.
“With The Villages and Sumter County growing at such a fast pace, there is a need for a local church that is welcoming to young families,” West said. “We want Encounter Church to be that option.”
When Bob O’Dell and his wife, Pat, moved to The Villages from Illinois nearly a decade ago, they planned to live a life of leisure.
“We were going to join a church and tithe regularly, but I had no plan to be an active congregant,” he told attendees at Hope Lutheran Church’s “Faith on Fire” event Feb. 2 at the church’s Central Campus. “I figured Hope Lutheran was a large church, so I could just blend in.” It didn’t take long for Hope Lutheran to find him, as the Village Rio Grande resident had a legal background before coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Soon, he was helping with Hope Lutheran’s Church Council on legal matters related to House of Hope, a faith-based substance abuse program in Wildwood.
“I learned quickly that God will let me know when I need to retire,” O’Dell said with a laugh. “But I also found out that God talks to you in many ways. He talks through people, and those people want you to help the church. I’m glad I listened.”
O’Dell was one of several people to address Faith on Fire, a gathering for Hope Lutheran congregants who have a passion to serve God, as well as those who are considering the next step in their faith journey.
Bob Janson understands that. The Village of Hadley resident leads Hope Lutheran’s My Time for Free Time respite care program, where he helps give caregivers a break by spending time with their loved ones.
“Hope Lutheran announced it was starting a respite care program several years back, but I didn’t think about it at first,” Janson told the audience. “But my wife said that it was something I could run. One thing led to another, and I was leading the program.”
“What a joy it is to serve with people who want to serve the Lord,” added the Rev. Rani Abdulmasih, associate pastor at Hope Lutheran. “I’ve learned serving here that there are many Villagers who want to help, that age is just a number when it comes to serving the Lord. Every day, God is calling us.” Guests also heard from Pastor Rob Carlson, who serves as assistant to Bishop Pedro Suarez of the Florida-Bahamas Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Hope Lutheran is a member church in the synod.
“The Villages is an incredible community where people want to serve God,” he said. “There are so many opportunities to serve both at Hope Lutheran and through the synod. There is truly something for everybody if they choose to follow that path.”
Abdulmasih also stressed the importance of serving God.
“This is the only chance we have to be the face of Christ, to tell people about Jesus,” he said. “It’s in this life, this moment where we can share Jesus with others. Every day, God is calling us.” Lon Lowery moved to The Villages in 2017, and the last thing on his mind was going to church.
“I’ve always been interested in faith, and I went to church three times a week until I was in my teens,” the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident said. “I got away from church as I got older. I worked for decades at a job where I worked six days a week. My only day off was Sunday, and things took priority over church at the time.”
Things changed when Lowery’s wife died in 2018. He went down what he called a “pretty dark rabbit hole” for a time.
“I didn’t leave the house and became a recluse,” he recalled. “I was doing bad things. I never ventured out to do anything.”
But one day, Lowery decided to go outside and take a walk through his neighborhood. He soon noticed North Lake Presbyterian Church, which was across the street from where he lived.
“I’ll be honest, I never noticed the church until that day,” he said. “It was never on my radar. But this day was different, so I walked there.”
Lowery expected the doors of the church to be locked that Monday, but they were open. He also didn’t expect anyone to talk with him when he stood in the lobby, but a woman from the office walked up to him.
“I said to her that I needed some help to deal with my grief,” he said. “She mentioned that North Lake was starting a GriefShare program in two weeks and I could come. It didn’t matter that I wasn’t a church member, as it was open to all.”
The GriefShare meetings soon turned into attending church every weekend. Today, Lowery serves as a church usher, as well as helping with North Lake’s garage sales and other fundraisers.
“Thanks to North Lake, I was able to reaccept Christ back into my life,” Lowery said. “He may knock on the door, but if you don’t hear the knocking, you won’t let him in.”
North Lake Presbyterian’s senior pastor, the Rev. Jeff Hosmer, said Lowery’s story is common in a community with an older demographic.
“Those who visit our church for the first time that are dealing with problems and stresses, old and new, realize that it’s critical for them to find or rediscover their faith,” he said. “When they cope with trauma or loss, they’re looking for God, searching for relationships with others who can help them.”
Hosmer said the church does not keep hard numbers of those who join North Lake Presbyterian after participating in a program like GriefShare or caregiver support. But he has noticed something that happens to those who attend such groups as first-time visitors to the church.
“They become more open to the church and what it has to offer,” he said. “They want to survive and thrive, and they want faith to be part of that lifestyle. They come to the church, and it soon becomes a bigger part of their day-to-day.”
A 2022 poll by the Survey Center on American Life revealed that fewer married couples are among people of the same religion. Fifty-nine percent of married Americans surveyed said they have a spouse with the same religious affiliation. That’s down from 80% in a similar poll taken in 1972.
By comparison, 28% of married Americans reported in the 2022 survey that they are in an interfaith marriage. And that number is split evenly among couples who have different religious traditions, and those where one spouse identifies with a religious tradition and the other does not.
But sometimes, those affiliations can change, particularly in The Villages. Take Mary Helen Schultz. The Village of Polo Ridge resident’s husband, Ronald, was very strong in his denomination for most of his life, but she didn’t find it a good fit for her.
“It just didn’t work for me,” she said. “I wasn’t happy with those churches. There were times I would stay home while my husband would attend a service.”
In 2013, Schultz and her husband went to a memorial service for a neighbor held at Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford. For Schultz, something clicked as she left.
“We heard Open Bible’s pastor, the Rev. Mark Schulz, speak at the service, and talked with him for a bit afterward,” she recalled. “I realized that I belonged at Open Bible and wanted to come back. What surprised me even more was that my husband said he wanted to hear the pastor again. He joined Open Bible as well.”
Today, Mary Helen Schultz leads Open Bible’s Women’s Group and handles Sunday fellowship at the church.
“It was great to find a church together, as well as a church that fits both of our needs,” she said. “We were blessed to find such a match.”
“There are a host of Villagers who are part of the baby boomer generation,” Schulz said. “They grew up with church as part of their lives, and they feel it is time to get back to it.”
Schulz also sees houses of worship as a friend or family member to Villagers who may now live far away from loved ones.
“People have no family around,” he said. “They need family and friends they can trust and count on. When a friend is affiliated with a church, the love of the Lord many times is seen in that person’s life, and it attracts the non-churched person to the friend for support, as well as the church that person attends.”
As senior pastor of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages for more than 10 years, the Rev. Harold Hendren has seen a great deal of growth, both in the church as well as in and around The Villages. Over the years, he and his staff have seen a host of people, both Villagers and others, join the church despite not having been regular churchgoers before.
Hendren said there are multiple things at play when it comes to church and faith growth in The Villages.
“As people get older, they need the assurance that they are going to be taken care of for their eternal life,” he said. “As the biological clock clicks on all of us, especially those reaching the fourth quarter of their lives, we need a deeper sense of hope.” For Hendren, there is something for anyone who visits New Covenant UMC for the first time.
“People gravitate to the church because they can get a taste of what being in a community of Christians is like,” he said. “There’s a sense of connection, community and fellowship in a church. They feel safe, secure and find a connection with God. We’re all worshiping and participating in fellowship together.”
The pastor also sees a deeper root into why Villagers find and rediscover their faith after moving to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
“People move to The Villages, they find this golden opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle,” he said. “But after six months or a year, they start asking if there’s more to this than golf and pickleball. How can they give back, how can they have a purpose in life.”
Regardless of denomination or faith-based journey, Hendren said Villagers always are looking to find a deeper connection to the community, and a house of worship can help provide that spark.
“Villagers want to give back, particularly to those who are less fortunate,” he said. “They want to make a positive impact on others through loving God, loving their neighbors.”
