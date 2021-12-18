Restaurants serving taste of holiday spirit

Restaurants in The Villages see an uptick in customers this time of year, not only because of the holidays, but also because of an increase in seasonal residents and visitors. Owners and staff start preparing for the busy season before Thanksgiving so they can provide festive Christmas and New Year’s meals, events and experiences. Whenever Bob and Diane Snyder’s family visits for the holidays, they always take them to Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille. “We know they won’t be disappointed in the meal here and the service,” said Bob, of the Village of Pine Hills, when he visited the restaurant Wednesday with Diane’s mother, Marianne Wasilewski, also of Pine Hills. “When you bring people with you, you want to make sure everything is going to go well.”
Staff at Lighthouse Point are ready to welcome new and familiar customers alike, said Maureen McIntyre, who owns Lighthouse Point and Augustine’s 1812 House in Spanish Springs with her family.
“We have a lot of our regulars who love to come and spend time with us and have something good to eat,” McIntyre said.
Lighthouse will have a Christmas Eve special and entertainment, but is closed Christmas Day.
“(It’s to) offer something special for the holidays at a good price, so they can come and enjoy being around their friends and family,” McIntyre said.
Staff at Redsauce in Lake Sumter Landing and Glenview Champions Country Club crafted a special menu for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as the restaurants are closed on Christmas. Jack Suleiman, owner of Redsauce and Glenview, said they are seeing an increase in seasonal customers that they did not experience last year because of the pandemic. To prepare, staff at both of his restaurants set up their deliveries and prepped the holiday menus earlier.
“We want to make sure the holidays are amazing,” Suleiman said. “We want to make sure the food is amazing … to make it an amazing experience for everybody.”
David Suleiman, Jack’s brother and owner of Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club, Legacy Bar & Grill, Prima Italian Steakhouse and Havana Country Club, said his restaurants will have Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve specials, which have become popular over the years. All are closed Christmas Day except Legacy Bar & Grill, which is closed on Christmas Eve and open on Christmas Day.
“We see a lot of people who want to celebrate and have a special experience, especially for the Christmas and holiday season, and we want to give people a nice holiday experience,” he said. “It’s really a fun time and we get to see people sharing their family times together.”
Both City Fire locations in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood already are seeing an influx of customers.
”It’s been really great,” said Gina Buell, co-owner of both restaurants. “Guests seem to be coming back and are ready for the holidays.”
Staff have adjusted the menu because of supply chain issues, but Benj Ray, director of operations at City Fire, works diligently with vendors to make sure food, glassware, silverware and sanitation items come in on time.
“All of those things we are having to forecast much more ahead than years past,” Ray said.
City Fire also hires more employees to help with the demand of the holidays and the busier season that goes into May. Ray has hired about 20 people and plans to bring in more in the new year.
“You prepare for the season the way you prepare for any season anywhere, but The Villages is such a unique market that it’s always been more fun for me,” Buell said. The area feels more like a community than a tourist destination compared to other markets Buell has worked in, she said.
Both City Fire restaurants are closed on Christmas but will have a New Year’s Eve casino night party that will include a special four-course dinner, live entertainment, chance drawings, a champagne toast and more. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 407-607-9475.
Call your favorite area restaurant to find out if it is open on Christmas Day.
