Restaurants making big Valentine’s plans

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and restaurants in The Villages are preparing for the holiday. Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular days of the year to dine out, according to the National Restaurant Association. This year, some restaurants already are starting to see customers call in to reserve a table for the holiday. Restaurants in The Villages such as Augustine’s 1812 House, Havana Country Club, the restaurants under Fresh Made Kitchen restaurant group and more are preparing for the busy holiday. Establishments also plan to offer specials and work to keep dining areas safe and clean for guests and staff. “I expect we will be full and on a wait the whole night, but we will be prepared for it,” said Matthew Morlan, manager of Augustine’s 1812 House. Augustine’s, located in Spanish Springs, already was about 25% full with reservations for Valentine’s Day as of Jan. 20, according to Morlan.
Morlan expects to see more calls coming in to reserve a table about a week and a half before the holiday.
“I hope we are the busiest that we’ve ever been,” he said.
The restaurant plans to operate at full capacity but won’t add any extra tables. The current layout of tables is spaced out well already and the restaurant will have outdoor seating available, Morlan said.
Staff at Augustine’s also are planning to offer a few special entrees for the holiday including a surf and turf option and lobster and cheese stuffed ravioli. For dessert, the restaurant will offer a homemade vanilla cheesecake with chocolate covered strawberries.
The specials will be available all day Friday to Sunday.
The restaurants under Fresh Made Kitchen — Bluefin Grill & Bar, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant — also are expecting things to be busy for the holiday.
“Valentine’s Day is one of the better days of the year,” said Fred Karimipour, president of FMK restaurant group.
For the first time, the restaurants will be celebrating the holiday for two days on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.
Reservations are already starting to fill up fast, but the restaurants have plenty of room, Karimipour said.
The restaurants under FMK plan to operate at full capacity but will utilize the outdoor space and make sure everyone is socially distanced.
Each of the restaurants will have a special menu with special items customers can order. Some specials at a few of the restaurants include entrees such as prime rib, lobster and surf and turf. Some special dessert options include dark chocolate creme brûlée and raspberry cheesecake. The specials will be available at the restaurants after 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s a special day,” said Philip Benjamin, director of marketing for FMK restaurant group. “We wanted to make it a little special for everyone going out to celebrate.”
Staff at Havana Country Club and the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club also are planning to make the day special.
The restaurants will be decorated with rose petals and flowers to make it a more formal dining experience, said David Suleiman, owner of Havana Country Club and Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club.
The restaurants will offer specials throughout the weekend, but a special and larger menu will be available on just the holiday. Some specials include a pork tomahawk and a cookies and cream cheesecake.
“We think it’s going to be a very successful evening, and we’re expecting everyone to come out all weekend,” Suleiman said.
Calls are already coming in about reservations. Although restaurants can operate at full capacity, Suleiman plans to limit capacity to about 75% for the holiday.
Other restaurants have other precautions in place to ensure staff and customers remain safe. Staff will wear masks, sanitize areas, practice and enforce social distancing and more.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
