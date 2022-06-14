Respect for Old Glory flies high on Flag Day

As a member of American Legion Post 347’s Honor Guard, Joan Suelter has presented the American flag hundreds of times. Each presentation is just as emotional as the first, she said. “It just chokes me up because I have such a connection with it, and I know a lot of veterans feel the same way,” said Suelter, American Legion Post 347 commander and a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1965 to 1968. “That we would stand next to her if we had to go back into battle today — we would raise our hand and say, ‘Yes, absolutely.’” According to History.com, President Woodrow Wilson established June 14 as Flag Day in 1916 to commemorate the date in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution describing the flag that would represent the brand new United States of America.
Both the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages and American Legion Post 347 host ceremonies each year to mark the occasion.
The Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages’ ceremony is at 10 a.m. today at the park off Paige Place near Spanish Springs. Peggy Campbell, U.S. Navy, is the guest speaker and will talk about the meaning behind the folding of the flag during the flag folding presentation.
American Legion Post 347’s ceremony is at 11 a.m. today outside at the post, 699 W. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake. Joan Suelter, Sgt.-at-Arms Bob Suelter, 1st Vice Dave Musser and 2nd Vice Don Hart all will speak.
Members will burn a flag during the ceremony to show proper disposal, said Joan Suelter, of the Village of Gilchrist.
“We’re fortunate to live in this community that is full of veterans and understand what the American flag means, why we fought for it, and what it meant when we took it into battle or we raised her up after something,” she said. “But it’s the younger generation that needs to know why and the core values that we all believe in — the legacy of pride, sacrifice, freedom.”
Many Villages residents share the emotional connection to the flag. In Sumter County, where most of The Villages is situated, 18,647 or 15.6% of residents served their country in the armed forces, U.S. Census Bureau data shows. That ranks the county as the largest hub for veterans in the country outside of communities that house a military base.
People must follow proper etiquette when handling, folding and presenting the American flag, said Campbell, commander of the Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages Honor Guard.
For the fold, two members of the honor guard will hold the sides of the flag opposite of each other. They start the flag’s length apart then move toward each after the first fold, which is in half lengthwise so the stripes and stars touch. Then it is folded in half once more lengthwise.
The flag then is folded inward, creating little triangles starting on the striped side until there is one fold left. Then from the opposite side, it is tightly tucked into a final triangle showcasing the stars, said Campbell, of Wildwood.
The 13 folds represent the original 13 colonies, she said, and as a whole the flag reminds us of and honors past and present U.S. soldiers who have fought for the freedom of our country.
Dave Reeve, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former teacher from Ocala, gives presentations about the American flag and its history several times a year, including for Villages groups. The flag and its interpretations have changed many times over the centuries, he said, even the original meaning of the colors, stars and stripes.
For instance, flag etiquette states that the flag must start and end with red stripes. Blue used to represent heaven, but today it represents justice and vigilance, while red represents courage and the blood shed for our country and white showcases purity and innocence, Reeve said.
“I do this to instill the meaning behind the flag because it has a lot of history in it,” Reeve said.
There also are proper guidelines to follow when a flag becomes worn or damaged, Campbell said.
The proper way to dispose of a flag is to burn it. It must be properly folded beforehand, then while it burns you must salute it, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and take a moment of silence. Once the flag is completely burned, you bury the ashes, she said.
Flag disposal drop boxes are located inside the Marion County Sheriff’s Office lobby, 692 NW 30th Ave., Ocala, and Post 347 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the front desk.
The American Legion will drop them off at a crematorium for burning, Joan Suelter said.
A third disposal option is to bury a folded flag in a wooden box and take a moment of silence afterward, Campbell said.
If a flag is in need of repair, it is recommended to dispose of it instead of trying to fix it, Campbell said.
Joan Suelter said no matter where she is or what she is doing, the American flag always reminds her of home.
“When I look at that American flag, it’s the ultimate sacrifice of our veterans who have fought for this country,” she said. “To me, they go hand in hand.”
Staff writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
