Residents tee up in record numbers

When Kathy White arrived in The Villages eight weeks ago, she had a sizable list of activities she wanted to partake in. Golf was not one of them. “I wanted to play cards. I wanted to take tap dancing and sing,” the new Village of Marsh Bend resident said. “But by the time we got here, all that had stopped.” Indeed, indoor activities have been on hold since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Where to turn? Why not golf? Recently, White and her husband, Tom, spent their mornings on Sarasota Golf Practice Center’s instruction tee, joined by four other New to Golf students getting their first taste of the game.
“We can get out on the trails, too, but now is the time to play golf,” White resolved, noting she had “no intention” of becoming a golfer when they relocated from just outside Washington, D.C.
It seems they’re not alone. At a time on the calendar when temperatures rise and golf takes a brief respite, fairways in The Villages have shown to be far more crowded than this time a year ago.
Rounds played on The Villages courses were up a little more than 40% over last year’s May and June numbers. Executive courses accounted for an even sharper spike — 53% in May and 48% in June.
The momentum continued in July, even as softball and racket sports opened back up. With a week left in the month, rounds already were nearly 18% over last year’s full July numbers.
“It has not slowed down like it typically does in the summer,” said Trent Reeves, director of instruction at The Villages Golf Academy.
Likewise, Reeves noted sign-ups for the weeklong New to Golf classes rose 30% in both May and June over last year’s numbers. July’s numbers were more than double.
In past years, the Academy would offer two classes a month in the summer; this year, it’s been two a week, though reduced class size also plays a role.
“Look at the range,” Reeves said, nodding toward Sarasota’s west side, where the grass tees showed just two vacancies. “You never see it this packed in July.”
Jocelyn Broussard, another New to Golf student, decided this was a good time to test the waters while dragon boat racing is on hiatus.
“You’d start to see golf was about the only thing still going,” said the Village of McClure resident, also a frequent tennis player. “I have the time now, so I decided this was the time to try this.”
Ken Roshaven, golf services director for The Villages Golf & Tennis, was quick to note other factors in play, including Villagers who delayed trips back north because of virus concerns or golfers who may have added rounds when their other pursuits were on hold.
“I’d like to think there are some people that joined us,” Roshaven said, “and they’ll stay around a little bit and see it’s a pretty cool thing to be able to get out and play some golf.”
The anecdotal evidence is certainly abundant. Ask any golfer, it seems, and they know of someone who either dusted off their clubs while their preferred activity has been on hiatus or sampled the game anew.
“That’s where it started to come up — ‘I was a pickleballer, so I picked up golf.’ Or, ‘I played tennis and tennis is closed now,’” Reeves said.
Said Tom Talbott, one of the Academy’s eight instructors: “I’ve heard plenty of, ‘Well, I can’t play pickleball.’ People couldn’t go to the pool; the gym was closed. It was the only game in town.”
Indeed, The Villages pools were locked down from mid-March through May 4; racket sports were closed from early April to mid-May. Golf, meanwhile, never stopped even as several protocols were put in place to encourage social distancing and reduce common touch points.
“Thank goodness. That was a blessing,” said Lewis McClure, an avid tennis player when he arrived in The Villages. Though he still plays tennis once a week, he now prefers his time on the golf course.
“I was going to play tennis, but I want to play golf now,” said the Village of Pine Hills resident. “I’m a little afraid I’ll get hurt playing tennis, and then I can’t do either.”
Jennifer Bruns, of the Village of McClure, has been an avid tennis player in her travels but was determined to learn golf when she arrived in The Villages earlier this year.
“A lot of my tennis friends have gone into golf,” she said. “They say it’s the most challenging game to try.”
Broussard concurs. Even with her athleticism, she couldn’t feel comfortable swinging a golf club until she began the New to Golf course.
“I took one golf lesson before, but the swing felt so awkward,” said Broussard, who credited instructor Craig Griffin with putting her at ease. “I was expecting not to like it, but I haven’t found it to be awkward this time. I’ve been hitting the ball, so I’ve been happy.”
Tom White, a retired engineer, was looking forward to learning golf in his next chapter of life. His father had been a good golfer, he said, but “my shots were always slice, slice, slice.”
The Whites learned of the New to Golf program through a friend at one of the pools. Though Kathy might have been a bit reluctant at first, she’s also found a spark.
“When you do hit the shot right,” she said, “it feels so good.”
Said Roshaven: “Everybody likes it when they hit a decent shot. That’s what we’re all looking for in this game.”
“There’s so much out there that lends itself to enjoying the game of golf,” Roshaven continued. “Hopefully we’ve made some new friends out there that’ll come and see us more often.”
Senior writer Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
