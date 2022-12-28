Residents ready to ring in the new year

Those looking to end the year with a bang will find something for everyone to enjoy. Anyone spending the last few days of the year in the tri-county area has plenty of options for how to celebrate, from music jams to bull riding championships, galas and live entertainment. Morgan’s Music Junction is kicking off the celebrations with its 2022 Jamboree Finale! from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Guests can celebrate with live entertainment, party hats, noise makers, finger foods and dancing. “This is our New Year’s celebration, but it’s not on New Year’s Eve,” said Jacob Heins, general manager of Morgan’s Music Junction. “We’ll open up the floor for dancing — it’s a big party night.” Tickets are $17 when purchased online at morgansmusicjunction.com or $20 at the door. Around 15 to 20 performers will entertain, backed by a six-piece band.
“It’s a wide variety of music,” Heins said. “And it’s not just live music, but lively music.”
He said audiences will hear some of the performers and songs featured at the venue throughout the year, as well as a few of the performers’ favorites.
“It’s a reflection on the year,” he said. “I think it’s important for the community to have something to look forward to and enjoy collectively. This year flew by, so this event will help people look back on their year.”
For those staying close to The Villages, The Villages town squares will be open for entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve, with Greg Warren Band at Spanish Springs Town Square, Stella Beat at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and the Hooligans at Brownwood Paddock Square. The Rundown Band will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Sawgrass Grove.
“Be safe, have fun, and keep in mind the crowds tend to be bigger on New Year’s Eve,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment.
Cox recommended visiting thevillagesentertainment.com/know-before-you-go for more information.
The tri-county area also can celebrate the new year by cheering on the next bull riding champions at Iron Horse Productions’ Ultimate Team Championship New Year’s Bull Riding at the Sumter County Fairgrounds.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, and the bull riding will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The fairgrounds are at 7620 State Road 471 in Bushnell. General admission for the event is $20 and tickets can be purchased at sumterfair.net/localevents/rentals.
VIP tickets are available for $50 and include two drinks and seats with a view of the bucking chutes, where the bulls are penned before being let loose for the ride.
Lauren and Dustin Muncy, owners of Iron Horse Productions, said some big-name bull riders like Ernie Courson, Casey Roberts, Dener Barbosa and others will compete.
The riders will work in teams of three, competing for $100,000 in cash prizes.
“It’s amazing being able to bring in these riders,” Lauren said. “With these really good riders, they stay on the bull and it makes for a really good show.”
She said the couple made an effort to include as many local businesses in the event as possible, so a variety of food trucks will be present at the event.
Cowboy training will be provided for children with special needs before the event, Lauren said.
The kids will work with the bull riders and rodeo clowns to learn rope tricks and learn about the bulls.
In addition, children will find a petting zoo, face painting, a mechanical bull and pony rides.
“There is something to do for everyone,” Lauren said.
During the event, some brave and daring residents will have the opportunity to participate in “Money the Hard Way.”
Twenty-five volunteers will enter the arena with a bull, and whoever grabs the ribbon tied around the bull’s neck will win a cash prize.
After the event, the arena will open up for a New Year’s Eve celebration.
Lauren said during the celebration, everyone will be able to watch the ball drop on the jumbotron and enjoy live entertainment by Cody Williams Band.
“This is a way for people to get to know the riders,” Lauren said. “It helps bring more fans to the sport. It will be great to see the community come out and support our small business. We’re seeing our dream come true.”
Those looking for a big block party can enjoy the New Year’s Eve Celebration from 9 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Sunset Park in Mount Dora, 230 W. 4th Ave. The event is free and open to the public and is hosted by Mount Dora in partnership with Pisces Rising, a local downtown restaurant in the city.
Vershurn Ford, public information officer for the city of Mount Dora, said the event will include plenty of food and drinks between the food trucks and local eateries.
Attendees can enjoy live music by the Voodoo Gypsies and DJ John Campisano, street games and a fireworks show over Lake Dora at midnight.
“I suggest to get there early and get comfortable,” Ford said. “New Year’s Eve is a big event for us. We are so honored to provide festivals and activities not just for residents, but also visitors.”
A VIP experience is available for $140 per ticket, which includes access to a festive VIP area with a bar, champagne fountain and lounge seating.
VIP tickets also include four complimentary drinks and cuisine by Pisces Catering and Back Porch Pizza Bar throughout the evening.
Tickets can be found at piscesrisingdining.com/nye-street-party.
Mission Inn Resort & Club also is wrapping up the year by hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala. The cost is $189 to attend and reservations can be made by calling 800-874-9053.
The resort is at 10400 County Road 48 in Howey-In-The-Hills.
During the event, guests can enjoy a five-course dinner and entertainment by Krossing Jordan and DJ Peace. A champagne toast and a balloon drop will mark the occasion at midnight.
“The best way to enjoy the event is to book a room,” said John French, creative director in marketing for Mission Inn. “That way when the ball drops, you won’t have too far to go. You also can turn it into a weekend and do some golf and enjoy the New Year’s grand brunch.”
French said guests also can enjoy the resort’s spa and marina.
“You can turn it into a weekend easily,” he said. “It’s a nice experience to get away from the hustle and bustle.”
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
