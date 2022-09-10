Residents ready to put on a show

The Villages is known for bringing in big entertainment acts, but your friends and neighbors are gearing up to present a smorgasbord of shows this season. Villages resident lifestyle theater groups are ready to present variety shows, plays and musical performances that will showcase the talents of fellow residents. The Off Broadway Players and Dancers will start off the season today with a variety show titled “Cocktails & Tattletales,” compiled and directed by Villager Lynne Albers. The show premieres at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. Albers used her love of poetry and wit to write comical dialogue that ties together a variety of favorite songs into a story. The show is about a debutante party with a snobby hostess, played by Phyllis Iezzi, of the Village of St. Catherine.
A number of other Villages residents are featured, including Mark “The Skipper” Finkle on piano, Jim Cole on guitar and the Off Broadway Dancers directed by Shirley Keith, among others.
“To me, there’s nothing like a piano bar,” said Albers, of the Village of Polo Ridge. “That’s what inspired this show. There’s a lot of comedy in it.”
A Villages ID or guest pass is required to attend the show. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by emailing obpthevillages@yahoo.com.
The cast and crew of Smash Productions are excited to bring “Broadway Heroes & Villains” to the stage at 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Savannah Center.
The show features well-known Villages performers including Mary Jo Vitale, Pinky Bigley, Kathleen Kane, Mark Kirschenbaum, Bob Stehman and Tim Casey.
“It’s a big variety, so there are songs you’ll expect and some you won’t,” said Susan Feinberg, producer of the show. “The audience will be wowed by the energy and the kinds of songs, even the songs they don’t know. They’ll say, ‘I wish I did know that song, and what’s it from because I want to hear it again.’”
Feinberg said when she, Bob Stehman and Tim Casey discussed the September show, they wanted to do something different.
Audiences will hear songs from the greatest heroes and villains of Broadway.
Pinky Bigley is known for performing as Eponine and Cosette in “Les Misérables,” said Feinberg, of the Village of Pennecamp.
However, the cast also learned many new ensemble songs, solos and duets.
“We’re having a lot of fun with it,” Feinberg said.
A portion of proceeds from the show will benefit the Rotary Club of The Villages Foundation’s Ukraine Relief Fund.
“It’s important to me as producer and leader, but also important to the directors, cast and crew,” Feinberg said. “It makes us feel good that we’re helping in the community.”
Tickets start at $30 and can be found at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Lake Miona Step-Ona-Stage will present its production of “Over the River and Through the Woods,” at 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 2 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
The play follows an unmarried grandson (Jack Ramer) and his overly nurturing grandparents (Joan Teets, Barry Corlew, Tony Oteri and Anne Cacioppo), whom he sees each Sunday.
That is, until he shares the news that he was offered a dream job across the country.
His grandparents begin scheming to keep him in New Jersey, including bringing over a single girl (Barbara Pearson) to entice him to stay.
“It’s a funny family show,” said Steve Rubin, director and leader of the group. “Audiences can relate. I don’t care if you’re Italian, Jewish, Episcopalian — if you’ve had older grandparents, you’re going to laugh.”
He said the show is all about the family reacting to one another and the cast is doing an excellent job preparing.
Tickets are $15 and can be ordered by calling 561-352-0874 or can be picked up at any rehearsal between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Manatee Recreation Center, or 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex.
A Villages ID or guest pass is required to attend.
Rubin said the show will be dedicated to Kay and Dan Esposito, who founded Lake Miona Theater Company, which merged with Step-Ona-Stage last year.
The Espositos decided not to return to The Villages this winter due to unforeseen circumstances.
The Villages Theater Company is excited to bring a comical mystery, “Flemming (An American Thriller),” to audiences.
“This play has some great people who are so good at what they do,” said director Mindy Danko, of the Village of Sabal Chase. “It’s going to be polished, with fun music and sound effects. Audiences will enjoy the look and feel of the whole play — it’s very clever.”
The play follows Henry Flemming (Lon Abrams), who sells his lucrative brokerage firm to become a detective.
On his first case, bodies start to pile up in the Flemmings’ home, much to the horror of Mrs. Flemming (Barbara Abrams) and the neighbors (Ken Wade and CJ Boston).
The Villages Theater Company is known for its fundraising efforts along with its performances. Over the years, the group raised more than $20,000 for charities.
“We pride ourselves on giving back to our community,” said Judy Prior, president of the group.
She said opening night of “Flemming” is dedicated to raising money for Camp Boggy Creek, and a portion of each night’s performance will go toward other charities the group supports.
“We would love people to see our plays,” said Prior, of the Village of Belle Aire. “Not only would they help support our club and those charities, but we have talented people and it’s an entertaining evening.”
Ticket sales will begin at 8 a.m. Monday at the villagestheatercompany.com.
Tickets also are available with a $2 processing fee by phone at 888-849-4882 or at the door one hour before the performance.
Prior said audiences should know they will hear sound effects of fake gunshots and that there will be prop guns on stage.
Audiences also have the opportunity to see “West Side Story” at 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 29-31 at Savannah Center.
The musical is presented by KC Productions in partnership with Pro-Am Performing Arts Company.
The classic musical retelling of Romeo and Juliet will feature Alex Santoriello, Dawn DiNome and Nina Polachek, among others.
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
“It’s a classic and some people consider it one of the top 10 musicals of all time,” said Mike Hassett, who will play Action, one of the Jets. “We’ll really wow everyone with the dancing, and the singing and acting as well.”
