Residents, officials preparing for Idalia

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.