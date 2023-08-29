Residents, officials preparing for Idalia

Wait times at the pump.
Long lines at the pharmacy.
Empty shelves at the grocery store.
If you’re still waiting for a good time to get out and stock up on storm preparedness supplies - get going, now.
As of Monday evening’s forecasts, Idalia is expected to make landfall on our West Coast early tomorrow (for the latest updates stay tuned to WVLG).
Sumter County should brace for 58 to 73 mph winds and up to 8 inches of rain starting late tonight, The National Weather Service in Tampa is projecting.
Sumter County Emergency Management Director David Casto urged residents to not become fixated on wind cone graphics that show only the center of the storm’s path, and the full scope of its hazards.
“Impacts will be well away from the center,” he warned. “We have less than 24 hours to prepare and get ready.”
Those impacts, even for inland areas, may include tornadoes in squall lines.
Residents should have a three-day plan to be self-sufficient, said Lake County Public Safety Director David Kilbury.
He also asked residents to call 911 only for true emergencies to maximize the role of first responders.
In The Villages, Community Watch crews removed gate arms and the recreation department began securing outdoor items.
Residents with gas generators should not store large quantities of gasoline in their home or garage because of potential fire risk, The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Brian Twiss said.
Generators should not be used indoors or near home openings where dangerous carbon monoxide buildup could occur.
The Villages model stormwater management system is well equipped to handle the anticipated rainfall from the storm, said Trey Arnett, president of Vikus Water.
“All of the basin systems are in good shape,” he said. “At this point, it is not likely that any areas of concern will be experienced, but Mother Nature can be unpredictable.”
As residents began to brace for the storm, cancellations began emerging Monday (see the current list on Page A4 and follow updates on the Daily Sun’s Facebook page.)
Residents in The Villages are urged to shelter in place as the master-planned community has homes constructed above the 100-year floodplain and built to standards to withstand the predicted winds.
Shelters will open in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties today for these residents advised to consider evacuation:
Residents living in mobile, manufactured and modular homes and recreational vehicles.
Low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Individuals with special needs.
Those who do not feel safe riding out severe weather by themselves.
In Sumter County, a general population shelter will open at 4 p.m. at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 State Road 471. A special needs shelter will be based at Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road.
In Lake County, The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake and Lost Lake Elementary will be used as shelters. Both will serve special needs guests and are pet friendly.
In Marion County, a special needs shelter opened Monday afternoon at West Port High School in Ocala. Five more shelters will open at 8 this morning, including Lake Weir High School.
Other general population shelters will open as needed, and that information will be posted on the Daily Sun’s Facebook page as well.
Self-service sand and sandbags available at Lake Panasoffkee Regional Recreation Park, 1589 CR 459, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Sandbag operations will be available according to weather conditions.
