Residents honor Queen Elizabeth one final time

While the world said its final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, local residents joined in to pay their respects from afar. The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and one of the most iconic figures in the world, was laid to rest Monday as her coffin was lowered into the royal vault of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, signifying the end of a state funeral that began with a service at Westminster Abbey, and a procession in London. The funeral began at 6 a.m. Eastern time, with many area residents rising early and tuning in well before that.
Candy Coldwell woke up at 3 a.m. and shifted her Monday work schedule to watch the funeral.
“I hardly slept,” she said.
Coldwell, an Ocala resident who co-owns The King’s Gallery in Spanish Springs, is from England — born in Leicester in 1951.
“The monarchy has always been very important to me. (I’ve) grown up with the queen, haven’t known anyone else,” she said. “The funeral was so well-planned. It made you very proud to be British. This is the closure and she’s gone.”
Village of Belvedere resident and Exeter, England, native Jacquelin Summers also made a point to be up for the funeral’s broadcast.
“We got up at 5 o’clock this morning and watched it until the end,” said Sommers, who said she’d seen the queen from afar in person five or six times in her life. “It was quite moving. We never realized that hundreds and thousands of people (would be there) to see her coffin.”
Bill Pullen, of the Village of Duval, was fresh off a flight from California but was up at 5:30 a.m. to watch. Pullen, born in 1936, lived through Elizabeth II’s entire reign. He said his earliest memory was her being talked about during the late years of World War II.
“I remember her being reported on during the war years when she was a driver and mechanic and doing this civilian work,” said Pullen, who was born and raised in England. “It was impressive, especially for a lady member of the royal family, to do that. I’m proud to say I’ve lived to have lived through her reign. It’s been quite a privilege.”
Liza Walters, of the Village of Duval, was born outside of Oxford, England, and was 9 when the Queen took the throne.
“I don’t remember (Elizabeth II’s father) King George VI whatsoever,” Walters said. “You figured she’d just go on forever. She’s been there for so long you just don’t really consider an England without her.”
For millions of Britons, Elizabeth II was all they’ve ever known as the nation’s monarch.Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, her majesty served as queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from February 1952 until her death on Sept. 8, when she passed away peacefully in her Scottish estate in Balmoral, Scotland, at the age of 96.
Holding the title of queen regnant — meaning equivalent in rank and title to that of a king — Elizabeth II’s reign of 70 years and 214 days in the longest of any British monarch and the longest of any female head of state in history.
“I think I watched every minute of the funeral,” said Alan Buffey, of the Village of Fernandina. “It was important to me because I’m British by birth, and she was queen for most of my life. Over 30% of the world’s population looked to her as their queen. It’s amazing if you think about it.”
With Elizabeth’s passing, her eldest son, Charles, became the king of England — officially King Charles III. Charles, 73, was the longest-serving heir apparent in British history and is the oldest person to assume the British throne. Charles’ oldest son (from his first marriage) William, Prince of Wales, becomes the new direct heir.
For natives of other countries in the commonwealth, Elizabeth II’s influence and importance resonated just the same.
Dave Horsman, a seasonal resident of the Village Palo Alto and president of the Canadian Loonies and Toonies club, was in Ontario, a Canadian province, watching the funeral.
Although Canada is an independent country, it is part of the commonwealth and the queen was head of state, and it marked Monday as a day of mourning.
Horsman was born in 1953, shortly after she became queen.
“I lost a piece of my life,” Horsman said.
Daily Sun reporters Abby Bittner, Maddie Cutler, Summer Jarro, Leah Schwarting, Leah Shewmaker, and Garrett Shiflet contributed to this report.
