Residents happy to be dining out again

Much of the dining flavor that Villagers desire is beginning the slow return to normalcy. Many of their favorite restaurants reopened Monday under state-issued social-distancing guidelines after almost a two-month hiatus. That appetite for dining out was apparent at restaurants like Fenney Grill at the Village of Fenney and Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill at the Village of Tierra Del Sol, and many of the other 140 restaurants serving the community. Of four restaurants The Villages owns, only Katie Belle’s and Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack will not reopen during Phase I of the governor’s Re-Open Florida strategic plan, said Spencer Novak, The Villages director of hospitality, food and beverage. Neither restaurant has the patio seating necessary to make the reopening work.
Fenney Grill and Tierra Del Sol went far beyond the health guidelines that Gov. Ron DeSantis issued last week in an executive order that permitted restaurants to reopen.
The Villages hospitality division issued a 14-page operations guide and 16 new service standards that includes using disposable menus and requiring restaurant staff to wear masks, Novak said.
“We also ask that residents pay close attention to the phasing procedures posted on each of the restaurant’s doors,” he said. “We want them to wear masks, because we’re wearing masks.”
The turnout at the two restaurants encouraged Novak. Around 15 to 20 people arrived Monday for lunch as Fenney Grill opened; 15 to 20 more at Tierra Del Sol.
“I’m ecstatic,” Novak said about the turnout. “I’m trying to get back some normalcy for the residents. We’re glad to see them come back.”
Residents are ecstatic, as well. Ellen and Mike Connaughton made a 30-minute drive to the Ay! Jalisco Mexican restaurant at Spanish Springs from their home at Leesburg’s The Plantation.
“We used to eat here quite often,” Ellen said.
“It’s one of our favorites,” Mike added.
Ellen said she is glad the restaurants are being careful.
“They’re not seating tables of large parties of people,” she said. “Plus, we’re outside for the first time. We’ve never eaten out here before.”
Seated at the outdoor section at Demshar’s at Spanish Springs, David and Phyllis Shuckstes, of the Village Mira Mesa, joked they felt like they had been just released from prison.
“It’s a special place and a special time,” Phyllis said. “We just wanted to go out, sit outside, get normal food and not have to sit in the car.”
David said he appreciated the fact that Demshar’s spaced diners away from one another.
“I feel comfortable, and it feels good outside,” he said.
Outdoor seating attracted Stephanie Phillips to Bluefin Grill & Bar at Brownwood.
“(We missed) just being out in the outdoors, sitting out like this in the fresh air and talking to people, though, I only have my sister to talk to right now,” said Phillips, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “It’s just nice to be out.”
Phillips also likes the precautionary measures the restaurant adopted.
“I feel safe being here right now,” she said.
The time to get out just seemed right for Phillip’s sister, Karen Barker, also of the Village of Pine Ridge.
“It did keep us confined to home,” Barker said about the governor’s stay-at-home executive order. “We followed all the rules. I actually went up north to help my son’s family with the kids for a month, and I just came back two weeks ago. So we’ve been kind of disrupted in a lot of different ways, but it’s OK. We’re doing OK. It’s just a different kind of routine for us.”
The sisters appreciated the precautions that Bluefin took, especially employees like bartender Joe DeMarco.
“We were able to stop and get a martini and a beer, so it makes you feel like it’s normal — or closer to normal,” Barker said. “And Joe in there, we feel very good about it. He has on his mask and gloves; and, it just feels like, if everybody’s following the rules that are out there, that we might be OK.
Customer and employee health and safety is paramount, said Fred Karimipour, president and CEO of FMK Restaurants, which operates Belle Glade, Bonifay, Evans Prairie and Orange Blossom country clubs, the Bluefin Grill & Bar and Scooples Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant at Brownwood, and the Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing.
Each will adhere to strict health and safety guidelines during regular business hours, he said. Pickup and delivery service still will be available by phone or through the FMK website, fmkdelivery.com, and its newly created delivery app.
FMK also will continue the independent sanitation audits that it implemented about a year ago, Karimipour said.
Customer and employee health and safety is the No. 1 priority as the FMK restaurants reopen, he said.
“It’s quintessential to our existence, because it’s all about the health of our guests,” Karimipour said.
All businesses in The Villages and elsewhere in Florida must abide by guidelines designed to protect the public’s health and safety, according to the executive order DeSantis issued.
Licensed restaurants and food establishments may reopen so long as they don’t operate at more than 25% of a county’s approved building occupancy, according to the new state guidelines. Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with appropriate social distancing. And other restrictions may apply.
That 25% occupancy mandate does not include employees, Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, said Friday during an online discussion with members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.
Indoor and outdoor seating must adhere to the 6-foot social-distancing recommendations, but there are no occupancy restrictions on outdoor seating, he said.
“We’re trying to find the happy medium we need to address to keep the public safe, but also employees,” Beshears said. “At the end of the day, rather than the state tell all these business owners what they can or cannot do, we can give guidelines in terms of sanitation practices. Then it’s going to be incumbent on the business owner to figure out what they need to do themselves to make their patrons feel safe. The cure can’t be worse than the disease itself.”
The early indications throughout The Villages restaurant industry pleases Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development.
“It’s a vital part of The Villages economy,” Renick said. “It’s also a vibrant industry.”
Restaurant and catering sales grew by 6.5% to $215 million during 2019 in The Villages metropolitan statistical area, an annual rate faster than Lake or Marion counties, according to state tax data. It grew by 40% over the previous five years.
The data also tells Renick a lot about the makeup of the residents who dine at The Villages restaurants.
“Our residents are social people, and they like getting together to enjoy time with their friends over a good meal,” he said.
Daily Sun staff writers Kristen Fiore and Drew Chaltry contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.