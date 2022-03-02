Residents combine fun with fundraising

Villages residents are on the go, and they are generous as well. Turn an active event into a fundraiser and you have a proven recipe for success. Rather than simply soliciting money for their various causes, nonprofits have found that adding in an activity brings in more interest, more participants and more dollars to help the community. “Coming through a pandemic, we have found that activities where people can get involved have made a world of a difference,” said Joyce Gilette, president of Dollars for Scholars. “We have worked together to help one another and give residents a way to feel like they are doing more than just giving their time or a donation.” A recent study published in Harvard Business Review shows that active fundraisers bring in around 80% more donations, with some of the most profitable events being walk-a-thons, chance drawings and themed events.
In The Villages, golf tournaments, supply drives and poker runs also are quite popular.
Here are five active fundraisers local residents can participate in and how they help.
Golf Tournaments
Charities know that residents love golf and will spend part of a day playing to benefit a good cause. Dollars for Scholars is preparing its first golf tourney after seeing the success of others throughout The Villages. Called the Run for the Roses Golf Tournament, it will take place May 7 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield. Tickets start at $125 for individuals and $400 per foursome. All proceeds go into scholarships for local children. Advanced registration is required by March 31. To register, call Joyce Gilette at 352-633-5281. Villages Honor Flight also will host a tournament at Eagle Ridge Golf Course on May 6. Players who are interested should register by April 15. To sign up, call Bunny Gowell at 207-286-6786.
Live Entertainment
Dollars for Scholars’ most profitable fundraiser is the annual Dancing with Our Villages Stars event, when couples take to the dance floor to compete for the title. This year’s sold-out event on Feb. 17 brought around 250 residents together for an evening of dancing and musical performances. The total raised has not yet been calculated. The Villages Honor Flight hosts fashion shows with area veterans modeling clothing from local stores. The most recent brought in more than $10,000. And on March 19, a tribute concert will raise funds for the Foundation to Fight H-ABC, which is a progressive neurological disease that affects children. Get tickets for “Can’t Smile Without You — A Musical Tribute to Barry Manilow” at thevillagesentertainment.com.
Poker Runs
The Tri-County Women Veterans hosted a poker run Feb. 16 to raise money to purchase a modified kayak for Sgt. Pam Kelly, a veteran who has the use of only one arm since being injured during a training incident in Iraq. The group set a goal of raising $5,000 and had raised around $4,000 before the event. The Village of Pine Hills Volunteers for Fruitland Park Elementary School host a golf cart poker run each year to raise money for local students. Organizer Cathy Asbury said the money raised allowed them to provide students with goody bags during the most recent holiday season. “We want to make sure our students feel like they are just as important as everyone else,” said Asbury, of the Village of Pine Hills. She hopes this event will bring in more than $1,000 to exceed last year’s profits.
Supply Drives
Drives are organized to collect food, clothing, money and other items. Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls Food Pantry in Fruitland Park, is collecting new and gently used shoes to benefit families living in Haiti and Nicaragua. Shoes can be dropped off at the pantry or at any Tri-County Foot and Ankle location throughout The Villages and surrounding areas. Last year, the drive brought in more than 7,000 pairs of shoes. The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake also is collecting boxes of new diapers for families in Lake and Sumter counties. Diapers can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sundays through April 15 during the club’s bingo events at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex. Last year’s drive brought in around 8,000 diapers. Friends of SoZo Kids is collecting new shoes and packs of underwear for children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest. Donations will be given out during the annual Back-to-School Bash in August. For information, visit friendsofsozokids.com.
Awareness Walks
Multiple groups throughout The Villages and nationwide use awareness walks to raise money to cure various diseases. Some of these walks include Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner Syndrome, American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Walk MS. Bailey’s Butterflies happened Saturday at The Villages Polo Club, raising $25,000 and exceeding its $20,000 goal. Walk MS happens March 19 at The Villages Polo Club. The group has a goal of raising $40,000 and as of Wednesday had raised more than $21,000. The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Tri-County is scheduled for April 23 at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex in Lady Lake. The fundraiser has collected $15,000 of its $60,000 goal. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is making preparations for the 2022 walk, scheduled for Oct. 8 at The Villages Polo Club.
