Rescue & recovery: Help is on the way

One day after Idalia, search and rescue efforts are underway, airports are reopening and electricity is being restored to the last 250,000 customers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced.
The recovery will be more challenging, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday, because Category 3 Idalia was the first major hurricane to roar ashore in Florida’s Apalachee Bay, a northern inlet in the Big Bend.
Many impacted counties are “under-resourced” because they’ve never had to contend with such a weather event, he said, noting that, for example, they may not have debris-removal contracts in place.
“We haven’t had a storm take this path at this level since the 1890s,” DeSantis said. “I really appreciate all the resiliency I’m seeing in these counties in the Big Bend region. “I appreciate all the linemen for what they’ve been able to do. And our first responders are going to keep going all through the day and through the night, they’re going to keep going as long as they’re needed.”
Ahead of its landfall at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Idalia brought record storm surge of up to 16 feet, knocked out power to half a million people and killed at least two people in storm-related car crashes before barreling north into Georgia and South Carolina.
Floridians should expect to see hundreds of heavy equipment vehicles and thousands of linemen on the roads for the next few days, state officials said, adding that they should avoid driving through flooded roads.
President Joe Biden followed with remarks from the White House, saying he’d spoken with DeSantis and had directed FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to meet with him.
Asked about his bid to challenge Biden for the U.S. Presidency, DeSantis said that meeting the needs of affected Floridians will “triumph over any type of short-term political calculation or positioning” in that campaign.
“This is the real deal, we have people’s lives at risk and livelihoods turned upside down,” he said. “We’re going to work together from local, state, federal – regardless of party – to deliver results for people in their time of need. We’re going to continue to work through this — a hurricane of this magnitude, you’re talking about months and beyond, and we’re in it for the long haul.”
Idalia unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast after making landfall about 90 miles northwest of The Villages near Cedar Key.
That island town today is digging out from submerged homes and vehicles, streets turned into rivers, boats unmoored and power lines trashed in an area that has never before received such a pummeling.
Farther north in Perry, the wind blew out store windows, tore siding off buildings and overturned a gas station canopy.
About 200 miles to the south, the roads around the chic shops and restaurants of St. Armands Circle in the Sarasota area were underwater.
Even in Crystal River just 40 miles southwest of The Villages, Idalia’s trail of destruction left homes and buildings almost completely underwater.
“We have multiple trees down, debris in the roads, do not come,” posted the fire and rescue department on the island of Cedar Key, where a tide gauge measured the storm surge at 6.8 feet — enough to submerge most of the downtown. “We have propane tanks blowing up all over the island.”
Water levels there appeared to be receding late Wednesday, but a high tide was still expected, making the existing flooding even more dangerous, city council member Ken Frink told CNN Wednesday afternoon.
“Right now, it’s still a catastrophic event,” Frink said.
In Sumter County, however, emergency management leaders were relieved to find little damage after the storm’s outer bands brought only about a half-inch of rain here.
Duke Energy crews quickly restored some outages in the southern part of the county, and only a “couple of small pockets” in the Seco Energy area were still without power on Wednesday, according to David Casto, director of emergency management.
About 70 people took advantage of a general-population shelter at the county fairgrounds and a special needs shelter at the Wildwood Community Center, officials said.
Both were cleared before noon on Wednesday, and Sumter County offices will reopen today.
Full operations at Tampa International airport are expected to resume early today after more than 700 flights to or from TIA were canceled. Flights are also set to resume today at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
Idalia continued to weaken Wednesday as it moved over southeastern Georgia into South Carolina overnight, becoming a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph.
