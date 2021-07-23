Republican party honors heroes of Sumter county

Doug Gilpin doesn’t seek the limelight when he sees something in Sumter County he believes needs fixing. Instead, he quietly goes about doing whatever it takes to find a solution. Gilpin, who has served as a county commissioner since 2006, was recognized Wednesday for his dedication to helping Sumter residents, as the recipient of the Community Hero award at the Red, White and Blue BBQ and Valor Awards sponsored by the Sumter County Republican Party. First responders from The Villages Public Safety Department, Wildwood Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Fire and EMS and American Medical Response were also honored during the event held in Sumterville.
“One of the great things about living in Sumter County is we still have that small-town feel,” said John Temple, chairman of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee. “We often hear about acts of kindness and good deeds that take place in our community that aren’t always publicized, and we wanted to do something to recognize those community heroes.”
Gilpin’s selflessness made him a natural recipient for the award, Temple said.
“I frequently hear stories about Commissioner Gilpin and how much he does behind the scenes for the people of Sumter County,” he said. “He doesn’t do these things to be noticed, but because he truly cares about residents and always wants the best for them.”
Gilpin was nominated by Della Boushley, executive director of the Sumter Youth Center, for his efforts to provide new playground equipment for use by the children at the center.
“I can’t thank Doug Gilpin enough for what he has done for our students,” she said. “While at the center he noticed the lack of playground equipment and the few pieces we had were in disrepair and not useable. Commissioner Gilpin quietly raised the funds from area businesses and donors so we can purchase new playground equipment for the children. He surprised us with a check that was so generous that it will buy a brand new, beautiful and modern playground for the kids. The students will be so excited when the installation is complete. He has gone above and beyond for our youth.”
Beth Hunt, president of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce presented the Valor Award to Gilpin.
“His passion and energy are unparalleled, and I respect his spirit of volunteerism immensely,” she said. “We are so very grateful to have someone like Commissioner Gilpin who cares so deeply about his community and the people that live in it.”
Gilpin deflected credit for his efforts upon accepting the award.
“Number one, this was supposed to remain quiet, so I guess you can’t trust little kids,” he said. “But the fact is, I don’t deserve this. It’s really the contracting community in Sumter County that deserves this award. When the word got out we were trying to do this, it was a race to see who could give money first.”
Gilpin said helping the youth of the community is important.
“I think everybody that works in Sumter County realizes we’ve all done real well,” he said. “If we can set the stage for our children to do as well, then we’ve really succeeded.”
First responders were recognized for their courage and commitment to the community.
Wildwood City Commissioner Marcos Flores presented a Valor Award to Officer Garth Layne of the Wildwood Police Department. Layne was selected for his act of heroism in preventing a man from taking his own life by disarming him as he was contemplating suicide while suffering from severe depression.
Flores, a former law enforcement officer with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, said Layne’s quick action saved a life.
“As a former officer myself, I know you never know what you will face when you arrive on a scene,” Flores said. “Officer Layne acted without hesitation or regard for his own well-being and saved the life of a citizen.”
Other first responders to earn awards were: Deputy Robert Munsey, of the sheriff’s office; Lt. Wesley Roe, of Villages Public Safety Department; Lt. Brecon Murtie, of Sumter County Fire and EMS; and Hollie Monroe, of AMR.
Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer appreciated the Sumter County Republicans for taking the time to honor the first responders.
“It’s very meaningful,” he said. “We are so fortunate to live in a county where community leaders recognize and appreciate the efforts of our first responders. Whether it’s police, fire or EMS, they all perform a job so critical to public safety and they all deserve to be recognized.”
Samantha Scott, a Realtor with Connie Mahan Real Estate Group, conceived the idea to bring back the event, which used to be sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
“We live in such a wonderful and safe community, and it is all due to the courageous efforts our first responders tackle daily,” she said. “It is important now more than ever that we recognize all that they do. As a mother of a Sumter County firefighter, it means so much to see our community come together to celebrate these everyday heroes.”
Conservative commentators Tomi Lahren and Sheriff David Clarke were the guest speakers to close the evening.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
