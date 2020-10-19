Reopening of squares gives business a boost

The town squares reopening in The Villages is a change welcomed by not only residents but local businesses, too. On Oct. 5 the three squares began hosting nightly live entertainment with social-distancing guidelines in place. Squares are open at limited capacity, and staff members adminster a single entry and exit point to limit crowd size. The recent opening is a step in the right direction for many stores and restaurants, which will benefit from the increased foot traffic brought by the events and nightly entertainment. When the pandemic closed down squares and caused events to be postponed or canceled, it had an adverse affect on many businesses in the area. Now, owners of some businesses have already seen some positive changes and are hopeful the momentum of business continues. For others, business is still slow, but these owners have reasons for optimism, too.
Even though Evelyn & Arthur, located in Brownwood, is open only until 6 p.m., Manager Diane Hintzen has seen more customers and activity in the store and on the square before closing.
“We have been a little busier after 4,” Hintzen said.
She said she welcomes the move toward normalcy: “It’s nice to see a little bit of that return.”
Business at Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille has changed “tremendously” since live entertainment returned, said Nikki Johnson, manager of the restaurant in Lake Sumter Landing.
“We have every day gone on a wait,” Johnson said. “It has brought a lot more business in.”
She has seen about 100 more people coming in during dinner time and many others around 4 p.m., which is when the restaurant would go through a lull before entertainment returned.
“It was extremely slow,” Johnson said. On some days, staff would make the call to lock the doors early because no one was coming in.
Johnson feels great that the squares are reopened and believes business will continue to increase as many more guests come down from up north in the next couple months.
Laure Folland is seeing her evening customers come back to her business, Ambrosia on the Square located in Lake Sumter Landing, thanks to nightly entertainment restarting.
“We have absolutely missed the nightly entertainment and our customers,” said Folland, owner of Ambrosia on the Square.
Ambrosia on the Square was significantly affected when the square was closed because half of its business happened after 5 p.m. with the night crowd, Folland said.
“The music just adds so much to the ambience of the squares and to have the music back ... It’s a plus to the community,” she said.
Dean Turner, director of operations for Cody’s Original Roadhouse, also said he thinks it’s good that music is back at the squares. A bigger influx of people are coming into the restaurants’ located in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood, since Oct. 5.
“I think it’s helping our business all the way around,” Turner said.
Before the squares reopened, both restaurants were getting customers, but there weren’t as many people walking around the squares. With more people headed to the square for the live entertainment, Turner is seeing a good increase in sales.
While some businesses are seeing some more traffic, others looking to rebound from lower revenues still have slow times.
One of these businesses waiting to see a change is the Kings Gallery in Spanish Springs.
“I feel that our level of business has gone up a little bit, but that’s more because I know we’ve got snowbirds coming back,” said Tracy Freeman, co-owner of Kings Gallery. “It’s still nowhere near where we want it to be. We need people to come out.”
She is hopeful things will start to pick up.
Dale Uptegraft, owner of Kilwins in Spanish Springs along with her husband, Gary, hasn’t seen a difference either.
At Margarita Republic, also in Spanish Springs, Susan Hawkins, one of the restaurant’s owners, hasn’t seen much of a change in business either.
“I think it’s just people getting used to the square being opened, maybe,” she said. “I’m hoping that it’s going to be like it was before.”
Before COVID-19 the restaurant was busy, and the patio section was always full. There were a lot of people walking around the square, which brought in more people to the restaurant.
While some businesses struggled a lot during the pandemic, others were lucky to still see a lot of traffic for the past few months.
Owner Rosalyn Housley hasn’t seen much of a change at either of her stores, the Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts and the Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique, but both have done very well during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts has especially seen good business, including record sales at the location for the past five months.
Everything has been going “awesome,” said Housley.
Lime Light Boutique, located in Lake Sumter Landing, also has done well since reopening in May.
Owner Christine Chaloupka has been seeing a lot of people coming out to support small businesses and hopes in the future business will continue to do well.
“I couldn’t be happier, and I think just having the squares opened back up in a safe way is another step in the right direction,” Chaloupka said.
