Religious academies offer faith-based school option

First Academy Leesburg is a ministry of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, but that doesn't mean every student who goes there attends that church, let alone is Baptist.
"I would say 20% of our students attend FBC Leesburg," said Greg Frescoln, administrator for First Academy Leesburg. "Another 60% attend around 80 different Protestant churches. We have students who are Catholic, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim. We even have students who consider themselves atheist."
But regardless of faith system or beliefs, Frescoln said, the students and their parents have one thing in common — a desire for a quality education.
"Parents know that their children are going to be cared for, and the kids know that they will succeed and be loved," Frescoln said. "A lot of our students and parents found out about us through word of mouth, they hear from the community."
First Academy is one of several religious private schools that dot the tri-county area. The schools offer an alternative to traditional public schooling, with an emphasis on faith-based programs and curriculums.
"We started in 1988 with 29 students from kindergarten through second grade," Frescoln said. "We now have 460 students from grades K-12. We will be graduating our 500th student next year."
"Train up a child in the way he should go, even when he is old he will not depart from it." — Proverbs 22:6
According to the Florida Department of Education, 1,681 religious private schools are listed in the state's Directory of Private Schools, which can be found at fldoe.org. Private schools are required by statute to complete an annual online survey to be included in the directory. However, it is possible that some schools have been omitted by the state.
The directory notes that 31 religious private schools exist in Lake County. More than half are classified as nondenominational, three are Baptist and the rest represent other denominations and faiths. In Marion County, 32 religious private schools are listed with the state. Thirteen are nondenominational and six are Baptist, while Catholicism, Islam and Pentecostal are represented by two schools each.
Sumter County has just one religious private school listed in the state's directory, Maranatha Christian Academy, a Baptist-affiliated institution in Webster. Sumter is one of eight counties in Florida to have only one religious private school listed with the state Department of Education. But with a 2020 U.S. Census population listing of more than 125,000 residents, Sumter is the largest Florida county to have just one religious private school, with nearly four times more residents than second-place Wakulla County.
As one might expect, counties in Florida with the highest population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, also have the most religious private schools in the state. Miami-Dade County, which is home to nearly 2.7 million people, has the most religious private schools of any county listed in the state directory with 213. Three other Florida counties have at least 100 such schools — Broward, Duval and Orange.
Four counties — Calhoun, Hardee, Liberty and Union — have no private schools at all listed with the state.
Sumter also has the highest ratio of religious private schools to population among all of Florida's 67 counties, again by a wide margin.
Both Lake and Marion counties average a little more than 11,000 people per school, which is lower than the state average. The county with the lowest ratio may surprise some. Hamilton County in North Central Florida, which is the sixth smallest county in the state in terms of population, has one religious private school for every 2,865 people.
Overall, there is one religious private school for every 12,906 residents in Florida.
Of all the religious private schools listed in the Florida Department of Education's Directory of Private Schools, 43% are classified as nondenominational, meaning they do not subscribe to a specific religious denomination.
Among schools that have a specific denomination, more than 1 in 4 religious private schools in the state are either Baptist or Catholic.
The Florida Department of Education also classifies religious private schools as Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, Jewish, Islam, Seventh-day Adventist, Assemblies of God, Church of God, Nazarene, Multi-/Inter-/Trans-Denominational (MITD), and "Other."
"Wisdom strengthens the wise more than 10 rulers of the city." — Ecclesiastes 7:19
Choosing a school to enroll your child in can be a bit like choosing your next home or vehicle. It is a commitment that will last a number of years, and those making that investment want to get their money's worth. But does paying more for a religious private school education make a difference in the long run?
According to Private School Review, an online guide to private schools across the country, the average private school tuition in Florida, including both religious and non-religious institutions, is just over $9,000 a year. Costs range from $1,200 to attend Hope Christian School, a Baptist K-12 institution in Tampa, to $49,000 for seven-day boarding students at the Vanguard School in Lake Wales, which is non-religious.
Locally, St. Paul Catholic School in Leesburg offers a detailed list of tuition and other fees on its website.
For the 2021-22 school year, the tuition for students in kindergarten through eighth grade is $7,875 per child, which can be paid monthly or in one lump sum. The school does not offer high school education.
Tuition includes an instructional supply fee, technology fee, home and school association membership, student insurance, Diocesan student fee and the yearbook, according to a statement on the St. Paul Catholic website.
In addition, there is an enrollment fee that the parents of both new and enrolling students must pay, ranging from $150 to $325. A $100 graduation fee for eighth grade students covers diploma, cap and gown and a graduation lunch.
The school offers discounts to those who pay their tuition early, have multiple children enrolled in St. Paul, and who actively participate in their home church, such as tithing weekly. The school said the "Parish Support" discount must be verified by the family's priest.
At Holy Trinity Episcopal School in Fruitland Park, tuition for the 2020-21 school year was $6,242, along with a separate "student fee" of $600. Like a number of private schools in the state, Holy Trinity accepts several Florida Department of Education School Choice scholarships. They include the following:
• The McKay Scholarship, which provides students with special needs the opportunity to attend a participating private school. More than 30,000 students statewide used the McKay Scholarship during the 2019-20 school year.
• The Florida Tax Credit Scholarship, also known as the "Step-Up Scholarship," which works to expand educational opportunities for children of families that have limited financial resources. Signed into law in 2001, state tax credits are used to contribute to nonprofit scholarship funding organizations, which then award scholarships to eligible children.
• The Family Empower Scholarship, which allows parents to personalize the education of their children with unique abilities by directing money toward a combination of programs and approved providers. This was previously known as the Gardiner Scholarship.
Heritage Christian Academy, located on the campus of First Baptist Church of Lady Lake, also accepts state scholarships for its students. First Baptist Lady Lake Executive Director Paul Spoltore said the school encourages parents and guardians to look into applying for such scholarships.
"At the lowest level of scholarship, parents would only have to pay $25 a week for their children to receive a Heritage Christian education," Spoltore said. "In other cases, tuition could be completely covered by the state."
"Give instruction to a wise man and he will be still wiser, teach a righteous man and he will increase his learning." — Proverbs 9:9
There are many reasons why a parent or guardian may choose to have their children attend a religious private school over the local public alternative. Receiving "religious education and instruction" is one, but according to a 2013 survey by the Friedman Foundation for Educational Choice, it can be much more than that.
The survey was given to nearly 2,700 parents who participated in the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program, which is similar in scope to what Florida offers. They were asked to select the reasons they sent their children to private school, both religious and non-sectarian, along with 21 possible answers. Those who responded could mark as many reasons as they chose.
The most popular reason selected was "better learning environment," with more than 85% of parents surveyed choosing that answer. Other answers that passed the 75% threshold included "better education," "smaller class sizes" and "more individual attention."
According to Public School Review, Florida's student-to-teacher ratio in the state's public schools stands at 16-to-1, which matches the 2021 national average. By comparison, the National Center for Education Statistics noted that, in 2015, the ratio at private schools stood at around 12-to-1.
It has been argued that the lower the student-to-teacher ratio, the more likely a child will succeed in school. But some experts say that is not always the case.
"The ideal student-teacher ratio varies depending on a few different factors," according to Kate Barrington, an education writer and contributor to both Public School Review and Private School Review. "For instance, people must consider the age of the students as well as their academic needs. Younger students and students who have learning challenges require more time and individual attention from teachers. One must also consider the experience and skill set of the teacher, as some can handle a larger class size better than others."
Religious education was the fifth-most popular answer given in the Friedman Foundation survey, with just over 64% of parents polled citing it as a factor in choosing a private school.
The parents also were asked what information they would look for in deciding which private school to choose. The availability of religious instruction finished fifth on the list, with 56% of parents noting this. Student-teacher ratio was tops on this question by a sizable margin, as it was mentioned by just over 84% of parents polled.
One reason that did not do well in the survey concerned standardized testing. Specifically, just 34.6% of parents surveyed cited higher standardized test scores as a reason they chose a private school for their child. In Florida, private schools that participate in state scholarship programs and have at least one participating student enrolled may administer the state's standardized tests, but are not required to do so.
Some critics argue that standardized testing should not be forced upon students, which is why parents may choose to send their children to schools that do not require such tests.
"Parents want to evaluate schools based on their children's needs, not the government's," said Benjamin Scafidi, professor of economics, finance and quantitative analysis at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, who co-authored the Friedman Foundation survey.
But according to 2018 data from the ACT, which is responsible for a namesake standardized test used for college admissions, the mean ACT composite score for 2018 private school graduates was 24.1, compared to 20.8 for their public school counterparts. The ACT scores on a scale of 1-36.
"The mind of the prudent acquires knowledge, and the ear of the wise seeks knowledge." — Proverbs 18:15
According to the National Catholic Education Association, nearly 6,000 Catholic elementary and high schools operated in the United States during the 2020-21 academic year. More than 1.6 million students were enrolled in these schools, and 1 in 5 of them were not Catholic.
In fact, Catholic education for children in the U.S. appears to have started in Florida. According to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Franciscan religious order established a school in what is now St. Augustine in 1606, citing a desire "to teach children Christian doctrine, reading and writing." St. Augustine also is home to the oldest Catholic high school in Florida, St. Joseph Academy, which opened in 1866.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Orlando, which includes The Villages, counts more than 40 schools in eight counties, with over 14,500 students currently enrolled.
"My goal in the Catholic school system is to make saints of all of our students," said Henry Fortier, secretary of education and superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese. "This requires providing a quality education, as well as teaching students intellectually and helping them grow and mature spiritually."
On the academic front, Fortier said students in the Orlando diocese outperform their peers in public and other private schools. For instance, high school juniors in the diocese averaged a 21.5 last year on the ACT standardized test. That compares to 20.7 nationwide and 20.1 in Florida. Nineteen students in the diocese achieved a perfect score on at least one portion of the ACT in 2020.
And when the 2019-20 school year came to an end, 100% of seniors in the diocese's five high schools graduated. Ninety-seven percent of them enrolled in either college or the military. Students in the diocese also were accepted to 325 colleges, earning $74 million in scholarships.
"The knowledge they have has a foundation in who we are as Catholics in that when we are given these gifts, it's meant to be given back as service to others," Fortier said.
The students keep busy when it comes to service. The diocese said students in all grade levels, from preschool to high school, documented more than 136,000 service hours during the 2019-20 school year. Those projects served not just their churches, schools and communities, but also the Orlando Diocese's sister diocese in the Dominican Republic, the Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana.
"Catholic schools help students discover their God-given gifts and talents and teach them to use their gifts in service to others," Fortier said. "It is in sharing our gifts with others that we truly show gratitude to God."
And when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools across the state to halt in-person learning, Fortier said the diocese was quick to pivot to a virtual model that generally succeeded.
"Our teachers and principals did a tremendous effort in turning our schools from in-person to virtual within a one-week time frame, and our students did not miss a beat," he said. "Every day during virtual learning, our students had morning prayer, school liturgies and academic rigor together. Even though we were socially distanced from one another, our teachers and staff did what they could to keep everyone emotionally and spiritually connected through all of this."
Bishop John Noonan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orlando has a master's degree in education and served as supervising principal of two Miami-area Catholic high schools. He said he can't imagine what it would be like to operate a school system during a pandemic, but that Fortier and his team did it successfully.
"What happened last year was a great example of how to help one another," Noonan said. "Nobody was isolated. Nobody was alone. Everyone worked together because it was for the greater good of all our students."
"To thee, O God of my fathers, I give thanks and praise, for thou hast given me wisdom and strength, and hast made known to me what we asked of thee." — Daniel 2:23
So how do religious private schools in Florida compare to public schools when it comes to graduating its high school seniors?
It may depend on how you read the numbers.
The Florida Department of Education announced in January that the state's high school graduation rate stood at 90% for 2020-21, up more than three percentage points from last school year and over 30 percentage points from 2005.
But the rate doesn't specifically target all students. The rate is a "cohort," which the Florida Department of Education defines as "a group of students on the same schedule to graduate." Specifically, the Florida graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their initial enrollment in the ninth grade. Students who still are enrolled in school, are attending adult education classes or have obtained a GED are not included in the graduation list.
And while public schools are required to submit graduation rates to the Florida Department of Education, that does not apply to private schools. However, private schools that enroll students who receive a Florida Tax Credit Scholarship through the Step Up for Students initiative must provide graduation rates for those students to the state.
According to the most recent numbers from Step Up for Students, more than 1,800 private schools served more than 106,000 scholarship students during the 2017-18 school year, with 4 of every 5 scholarship students attending a religious private school. Overall, 1,174 private schools that accepted Step Up for Students pupils were religiously affiliated.
The total number of Step Up for Students scholarship pupils who were enrolled as high school seniors in 2017-18 was 3,025. And just over 95% of them graduated from a private high school in 2018. Step Up for Students defines a graduate as a 12th grade student who received a standard diploma, special education diploma, or other certificate/diploma by the end of the academic year. Students that received a GED, transferred to public school or had no information regarding "exit status" were not included in the survey.
Breaking it down by religious affiliation, Jewish, Lutheran and Episcopalian schools had 100% graduation rates in 2018, totaling 88 students. Catholic schools with scholarship students garnered a 99.8% graduation rate, with 815 students graduating while Baptist school tallied 96.7% with 414 graduates.
Not including Methodist schools, which did not have a high school senior on scholarship during the 2017-18 school year, the lowest-performing religious private schools by denomination were the Pentecostal schools, which had a graduation rate of 84%.
However, these private schools numbers are incomplete. Not all religious private schools participate in the Step Up for Students initiative, and those who do released graduation rates only for students with state scholarships.
Grace Chen, an education researcher, writer and contributor to Public School Review, said these numbers all boil down to doing one's own research to determine the better fit.
"There is no right or wrong answer on what type of education is best for kids," Chen said. "The best thing to do is look over the factors, such as price and religious affiliation. It's also important to start the process early, as some private schools begin enrolling children and holding open houses up to a year before they start there."
"God has more in store for you than you can even imagine." — Ephesians 3:20
It was a day of celebration last May at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park, as three seniors at its religious private school were about to graduate.
The graduation came following a rough-and-tumble 14 months at the school, which works with children who struggle in traditional learning environments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to shut down last spring and, for the first half of the 2020-21 school year, all students were learning virtually. Even when students were allowed to return to campus in January 2021, more than 60% of the school's 38 students chose to continue virtual learning.
But all of that was forgotten as the three seniors received their diplomas. The Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva, who became Holy Trinity Episcopal Church's rector last year, said the school and its students represent all that is good with the church.
"This spirit of belonging is perhaps most profoundly felt by our students, many of whom came to our school because they did not fit in other schools due to their learning differences," he said. "Whenever you ask any one of them how they feel about the school, the undisputed answer is that Holy Trinity Episcopal School is the best school they have attended."
Nsengiyumva said he asked the three graduates if there was anything they wish was different during their time at Holy Trinity Episcopal, and if they would like to see anything changed. All three, he said, wanted everything to stay the same.
"While their answers may be subjective, they say a lot about what it means to be part of the Holy Trinity family," he said.
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.