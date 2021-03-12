Religion & faith: church launches online missions

As online campus pastor at Oxford Assembly of God, Daniel Hahn makes sure the church’s digital and virtual initiatives are running smoothly. His role allows him time to interact with others in similar roles.
“I’m in a number of Facebook groups made up of those who are online campus pastors or have similar jobs at their churches,” he said. “The groups cover several denominations, and we talk about how we do our jobs, what we can do to better serve the community at large, and the like.”
One topic brought up was how to do a mission trip at a time when COVID has put many of those to a halt for health and safety reasons. One thing led to another, and the online pastors came up with a digital initiative called “21 Days of Hope.”
Oxford Assembly of God is one of the churches participating in the initiative, which takes place this month and runs through Easter, depending on the person’s start date.
“For the most part, we can’t take a mission trip to the other side of the world for obvious reasons,” Hahn said. “So why not do something local where participants receive a daily challenge to bring hope to them or through them.”
Each day, participants will receive an email that will have either a “hope to you” or “hope through you” action sent, according to Hahn. The actions differ depending on the day.
“For instance, there is an action for people to connect with those they haven’t talked with in a while,” he said. “Participants will be encouraged to ask that friend how they can pray for them. Another action involves finding a neighbor in need, and see what assistance they need.”
Hahn said that anyone old enough to perform the tasks and who can use a computer is eligible to participate, noting that a number of the actions are, in his words, “social media-based” and can be done on a cellphone. The initiative also is open to anyone in the community, regardless of denomination or church membership.
“We are hoping to blitz the local community with hope,” Hahn said. “For the last year, many of us have been separated and isolated due to COVID, and now that we are seeing signs of normalcy returning, we want to let people in Wildwood, Oxford, The Villages and elsewhere know that the faith community is there for them.”
The first group of participants started their 21 Days of Hope back on Monday, but the second wave will begin on Sunday. All action steps are the same, but may be on different days depending on the starting date.
To learn more about 21 Days of Hope, visit oxfordag.org or call 352-748-6124.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
