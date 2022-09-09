Reflecting on a Royal Legacy

Anne Harris recently returned from a trip to London with a flag celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years as head of the British monarchy.
Her husband raised the flag Thursday morning before the couple learned later in the day that the queen died at age 96.
“It’s a sad day,” said Harris, of the Village Santo Domingo. “I’m proud of the 70 years she gave us. She was (26) she became queen. I remember her getting off the plane to ‘God Save the Queen.’ She never let the British people down.”
Harris and other area residents who grew up in the United Kingdom reflected Thursday on the queen’s life and legacy.
When Harris was 14 and living in the Welsh village of Johnstown, the queen rode through the town.
“We all lined the streets just to see her,” she said.
Peter Collins found out about the queen’s passing while visiting Halifax, in Nova Scotia, Canada, when he noticed the flags flying at half-staff.
“She was just such a stalwart of Great Britain and the Commonwealth,” said Collins, of the Village of Bonita. “She was an example to what a head of country should be. She’s always been a stable influence in the world. She’s going to be greatly missed.”
Peter was about 5 living in a coal mining town in England called South Elmsall when Elizabeth was crowned queen. Decorations covered the streets with tables arranged for a street party, and people wore triangular hats with the Union Jack design on them.
“It was a very special day for us,” Collins said.
Years later, while working in Edinburgh, Scotland, Collins saw Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip heading down the Royal Mile.
“It’s always exciting to see your own monarch,” Collins said. “When you see someone who’s always been an icon in your life, to see it in the flesh, it’s a very special moment for the Brits and members of the Commonwealth.”
Candy Coldwell called Tracy Freeman in tears when she heard the news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.
“I didn’t personally know the lady, but you felt you did,” she said.
Freeman and Coldwell, who are co-owners of The King’s Gallery in Spanish Springs, are from England. Coldwell was born in Leicester in 1951 and Freeman was born in London in 1960.
“She worked so hard,” Coldwell said of the queen. “Her first speech said that her duty was to the people, whether it be a short or long reign, and she never stopped. She was constantly working up until two days ago when the new prime minister was welcomed. I think she was amazing. I would have had her up on a pedestal.”
Freeman visited family in London recently for about a month, enjoying the country and the aftermath of the celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee.
“I’m just proud of her,” Freeman said. “I am a royalist — been brought up that way my whole life and I’ve always admired her. It’s going to be different now. It’s going to be very different. I don’t know how different, but it will be different and I just can’t imagine a world without her.”
Coldwell and Freeman plan to put a photo of Queen Elizabeth in the front window of The King’s Gallery to honor her.
“I think it’s a very somber time for everybody,” Coldwell said.
Brian Dickson, who grew up in England, learned of the queen’s death from his brother-in-law in Canada.
“I knew she was sick and that she had family going up to Scotland,” said Dickson, of the Village of Silver Lake. “My wife and I suspected this was a serious illness. She served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth well. She was this phenomenal figurehead. She was a popular lady.”
Dickson said that although the Royal Family tried to keep their lives private for many years, he felt things had changed in recent years.
“You saw something way up there and untouchable — now they’re human and fallible,” Dickson said. “You saw the queen on the lawn with her children in a video. You got to see them as real people, not just dressed up in fancy garb and marching to coronations and funerals.”
Tony Kennea, of the Village of Collier, said he knew something was wrong Thursday morning when the palace put out a statement about the queen’s health.
“I’ve got British TV here through my internet and obviously they’re five hours ahead of us, so at 8 o’clock this morning I was watching the news from over there,” Kennea said. “You just knew something was wrong because they never put out any information they can’t stand by, and it’s rare that they’d even put a statement out saying they were concerned about her health. I think we all pretty much knew by then and it was to prepare the people for the worst, and ultimately that was the case.”
Kennea moved to The Villages from England in 2013 and said he thinks it will take time for people to realize how big of a loss this is.
“It’s a sad day, for sure,” he said. “Not everybody in the U.K. is a royalist, but I think everyone will see this as a very sad occasion not only for the country but the entire world.”
Vivienne Baybutt, who grew up in Southampton and runs the Brits Tea group in The Villages, learned about the queen’s death from a friend who sent a condolence email.“I was prepared for (her death) with her children gathered around her,” said Baybutt, of the Village of Country Club Hills.
Baybutt recalled some of the more humorous things the queen did in recent years, from having tea with Paddington Bear to “parachuting” with James Bond during the opening ceremonies of the 2012 Summer Olympics.“I think she was a marvelous woman,” Baybutt said. “A great sense of humor, very strong, did her duty. I don’t think we’ll have another one like her for a while.”
Senior writers Cody Hills and Summer Jarro contributed material to this report. Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
