This week a Florida university created some big waves in the college football world, but the noise didn’t come from the “big boy table.”
It came from Daytona Beach.
And no, UCF doesn’t have a satellite campus over there.
Bethune-Cookman University announced an agreement in principle to name Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Ed Reed its next football coach.
Call me cynical, but I’m not quite sure this was the right move for Reed.
He easily was one of the best defensive — better yet, best football players in NFL history. A deserving first-ballot Hall of Famer, a Super Bowl champion and one of the best on-field leaders the game probably has seen.
His past three years were spent as chief of staff and senior advisor at the University of Miami, his alma mater, so it wasn’t like he was on the outside looking in when it came to getting on a major college’s coaching staff.
Reed, 44, essentially had to be coerced into taking that position at The U. Miami fans and alumni were clamoring at various points for Reed and other former Canes to take the reins while the school ran through four coaches in eight years before inking alum Mario Cristobal a year ago.
If Reed wanted a coaching spot on UM’s staff, I highly doubt Cristobal or the administration would rebuff his request.
He’s Ed Reed.
Perhaps I’m putting the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro in a box. Maybe Reed didn’t want to be a defensive backs coach like he was for the Buffalo Bills in 2016. OK, it was an assistant defensive backs coach, but he was on an NFL staff.
Maybe he didn’t want to be a defensive coordinator.
He’s Ed Reed, after all. Maybe he wanted to be the guy calling all the shots, and Bethune-Cookman — an FCS-level school that plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) — was the one school that was willing to give him that chance.
To quote Hall and Oates: “I can’t go for that … no can do.”
But credit Bethune-Cookman. They got Ed Reed.
It’s actually the second time BCU got a Pro Football Hall of Famer to be its football coach. Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Larry Little, who played at BCU in the mid-1960s, coached his alma mater from 1983 to ‘91 and led the Wildcats to a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles before he got the call to Canton.
Reed replaces Terry Sims, who was let go after consecutive 2-9 seasons.
It’s very easy to look at Reed’s hire and point to Deion Sanders’ two years at Jackson State — Hall of Fame defensive back goes to an HBCU program hoping to lift the program from anonymity. It’s the exact same storyline.
Where they diverge is that Coach Prime carries a larger-than-life personality with a penchant for the spotlight and a willingness to self-promote seemingly to no end.
Reed, meantime, has been a vocal leader as a player and, by all accounts, is a standup guy. But he hasn’t been one to put himself in the limelight, which is something he’ll have to do at BCU once the initial shock and awe of him actually being there wears off.
Coach Prime poured his own money into Jackson State’s program, and his presence and personal profile lured corporate sponsors and TV cameras to Mississippi. Nor did it hurt that Sanders had a pair of college-age sons to bring along wherever he went, including one (Shedeur) that might be a Heisman Trophy contender next year at Colorado.
Don’t forget, Sanders also won at Jackson State.
He pulled off some recruiting coups, at JSU and now again at Colorado, that showed his ability to go into living rooms or make phone calls and turn on the “Coach Prime charm” and the power that it holds.
Reed will command respect. He will get a kid’s attention. But will he have enough swagger or even social-media savvy to get a 5-star blue chip to turn their back on, let’s just say, every other school in Florida, including The U — in favor of Bethune Cookman?
Consider that Reed has just north of 211,000 followers on Twitter. Coach Prime has 1.5 million.
If Reed is who I think he is, he’s a worker. He’s a grinder. His football knowledge and experience should be a solid foundation to build a coaching résumé.
For someone with the kind of notoriety that Reed has, though, taking a job at a school like Bethune-Cookman is about more than just what happens on the football field.
Will Reed want to speak on issues at the school or in the Daytona Beach community? Will he be ready for the scrutiny that will swiftly follow his first, second, fifth or 10th loss? Will he accept being the new spokesperson for not just BCU but for every HBCU in the country and pontificate in front of any camera or microphone within reach?
Cue Hall and Oates again, please.
