Redistricting may boost Villages’ political clout

The Villages’ representation in the Florida Legislature will look a lot different next year, as increased population drives greater political clout for the community. The Villages, and the rest of the nation, is undergoing redistricting. While the process isn’t completely done yet — Florida’s congressional map still needs to be finalized — the state’s legislative maps show an interesting picture for The Villages. Under the new maps, the community is going from being represented by one representative and a single senator in the Florida Legislature to three times that amount. But one familiar name, Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, will not be a part of that. Hage announced that he will not seek reelection so he can spend more time with his family.
For the past four years, Hage has represented District 33 in the Florida House. District 33 contained all of Sumter County and parts of Lake and Marion counties.
But that’s all changing. While the congressional redistricting maps have sparked some controversy, as well as a veto from Gov. Ron DeSantis and a special session next month, the legislative maps have had a smoother course. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying the legislative maps had passed “with strong bipartisan support.”
The maps were also declared valid this month by the Florida Supreme Court.
All of this has happened amidst The Villages’ vibrant trend of developing the nation’s top master-planned community. In 2021, The Villages metropolitan statistical area was the third fastest growing MSA year-over-year.
“The Villages has grown so much that now they will have multiple representatives and senators advocating for their interests rather than just one of each,” said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
Having more representation could potentially increase the area’s political power, he said.
The increased political representation also doesn’t hurt The Villages’ reputation as a political hot spot in a midterm election year.
“The growth of The Villages, as reflected by the increased number of House and Senate districts, reflects their increased overall political power,” Jewett said. “So I’m sure they will continue to draw statewide candidates there at a rapid pace, particularly Republicans, but Democrats too of course.”
In fact, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13), a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is scheduled to speak April 9 at The Villages Democratic Club.
Under the new legislative maps, Villagers who live in Lake County will be represented by District 26 in the House, and District 13 in the Senate. Villagers who live in Marion County will be part of House District 27 and Senate District 9.
Sumter County is now part of District 52 in the House and District 11 in the Senate.
Whoever wins the election for those two Districts will represent most of The Villages in the Florida Legislature.
And the races are heating up. For example, three local candidates, Democrat Ash Marwah and Republicans Andrew Curtis and John Temple, have already put their paperwork in for 52.
Hage, who works as a vice president for The Villages, however, will not looking to keep a seat in the House.
Since 2018, Hage advocated for a multitude of bills and appropriations projects.
He is a problem solver with a buck-stops-here, take-charge approach, said Samantha Scott, Sumter County Republican Party secretary.
“He isn’t concerned with dramatic impact, he’s out for concrete results,” she said.
His two arguably biggest efforts came during his second term.
In 2021, Hage co-sponsored a House Bill that capped impact fee increases at 12.5% in one year and at 50% over four years, designed to protect a community’s jobs, economy and housing needs. The bill was signed by DeSantis last June.
“His ability to understand how to navigate a bill of such magnitude through the process, and win, speaks volumes about who he is and the relationships he built in Tallahassee,” said Edna Iris Santana-Wales, Sumter County GOP state committeewoman.
He is a fierce competitor, said Santana-Wales, of the Village of Fenney.
More recently, Hage introduced a bill to create a fire district independent of county control in The Villages. The bill received unanimous support from the legislature, and DeSantis is expected to sign it.
Over four years, Hage has been a strong champion Villages residents, Sprowls said.
“He has supported common-sense, conservative legislation to preserve our freedoms and continue to drive growth and economic prosperity in the region for years to come,” he said. “The State of Florida is better because of the service of Brett Hage.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.