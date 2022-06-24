Recruiting ramps up for police force

Law enforcement offices in the tri-county area are stepping up recruiting efforts to fill both sworn officer and civilian positions. The Sumter County and Marion County sheriff’s offices, and the Wildwood and Lady Lake police departments are a few local agencies that are actively hiring and visiting local schools and academies to recruit. In addition to going to high schools and colleges to talk with students about joining law enforcement, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office regularly shares job openings on its social media accounts and websites. The agency also is creating tools, like informational binders, for in-person recruitment events to highlight the benefits of working in Sumter County, Deputy Chief Chris Haworth said.
“One of the biggest things we talk about is the great connection to the public and a great connection to our citizenship,” Haworth said.
As local agencies push forward on recruitment, state officials are doing what they can to ease hiring difficulties that have become a nationwide issue. Gov. Ron DeSantis launched the Florida Hometown Heroes Program to provide $100 million to help first responders, as well as veterans, educators, health care workers and child care employees, starting their careers buy their first homes in Florida.
DeSantis also passed a bill during the 2022 Legislative Session including several programs to recruit law enforcement officers in Florida, a new officer signing bonus, which would provide a one-time $5,000 bonus to officers new to Florida; an academy scholarship program, which would provide financial assistance to law enforcement academy enrollees; and out-of-state relocation support by providing the State Officer Certification Exam free of charge to officers relocating to Florida.
In October, Attorney General Ashley Moody debuted a recruitment website called Be a Florida Hero to attract people to all of Florida’s law enforcement agencies. The website features a list of Florida law enforcement agencies and how they can apply to various agencies across the state. For more information, visit beafloridahero.com.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office also is looking to civilian recruiting to free up deputies from tasks like traffic investigations. After about two weeks of training, a civilian employee can investigate traffic accidents, which allows a deputy to go to another incident, he said.
“As opposed to the deputies’ position, you’re looking at four and a half months before they get out there and start working,” Haworth said. “So those are some of the ideas that we look at in the event that we ever did fall behind in deputies.”
Programs like Sumter County’s Teen Citizens Academy and Explorer Program also target teens for future recruitment, Haworth said. The programs offer a look into how the sheriff’s office operates and provide hands-on experience.
“It is a twofold idea. It gives the explorers something to do and instills the right values in them in a trade,” Haworth said. “If they have the means to go the academy and become a deputy, super, and if they don’t, they can take a civilian position with us.”
For more information on positions, visit sumtercountysheriff.org.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office is taking a targeted approach through social media postings as well as visiting police academies and college campuses across the state, said Lt. Paul Bloom, Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s public information director.
Bloom and two others handle recruitment for the agency, and he believes there is no better time to become a police officer than right now.
“Marion County is one of the fastest-growing counties and there is a very high probability of moving up in the ranks compared to how it was 20 years ago, when it was very difficult to get in,” Bloom said.
In May, the sheriff’s office hosted an expo for graduating high school seniors to share employee benefits and recruit future officers.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office has noticed that a lot of youth they meet at recruitment events are interested in evidence and collecting DNA, and agencies like the sheriff’s office have opportunities to fulfill that interest, Bloom said.
The agency is hiring for civilian and sworn position. For more information, visit marionso.com/careers.
Lady Lake Police Department has and continues to visit police academies and recruit graduates, Police Chief Robert Tempesta said in a weekly town update on June 2.
For more information, visit ladylake.org/departments/human-resources.
Wildwood Police Department also is hiring police officers. The department is offering to pay for recruits to go through the police academy if they apply to work for the agency beforehand. This was made possible through the A.J. Johnson Memorial Scholarship Program, which was founded in March following a $5,000 donation from Steve Munz, president of Galaxy Home Solutions, Police Chief Randy Parmer said.
For more information, visit wildwoodpolice-fl.gov/careers or call 352-661-6507.
For more information and a list of qualifications for the Florida Hometown Heroes Program, visit floridahousing.org/hometownheroes.
The Florida State Guard, the state’s civilian emergency response team that mobilizes during state emergencies, also is recruiting. The guard is looking for 18- to 60-year-olds who want to volunteer and train to make sure that the guard is ready to step in during emergencies. The director’s position also is open for someone with a strong background in military operations.
For more information, visit flsg.myflorida.com.
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
