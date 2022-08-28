Recreation destination

Five complexes. Fifteen fields. Thousands of players. Countless memories.
Nowhere in the world will somebody find a softball landscape quite like the one in The Villages.
On a daily basis, residents congregate at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex, Saddlebrook Softball Complex, Soaring Eagle Softball Complex, Everglades Softball Complex and Knudson Softball Field, ready to get a hit, field a ground ball and support their teammates.
The Villages is home to 19 softball leagues and nearly 3,000 players during peak seasons. Within these leagues, more than 4,000 games are estimated to take place annually throughout the three softball seasons — fall, winter and summer — in The Villages.
"The social aspect, the exercise, and the experiences shared by players keep residents playing season to season," said Andrew Esposito, sports coordinator for The Villages Recreation and Parks, who oversees the local softball program. "Recently a resident said to me, 'We are retirees playing a kid's game, what could be better?' Residents are reminded of the fun times they had when they played in their childhood with their friends and neighbors in little league."
Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, said she believes The Villages Softball Program is the premier senior softball organization in the United States.
"The goals of The Villages Softball Program are exercise, fellowship and friendly competition," Henry said.
And all of that has made for a can't-miss recreation outlet for residents of Florida's Friendliest Hometown.
"If a resident wants to play softball in The Villages there is a home for them," Esposito said. "A couple of our top goals are to make sure all players have fun, and do so safely."
The History
Three decades ago, in 1988, residents first convened at Knudson Softball Field to get their softball fill.
Located near Paradise Recreation Center, Knudson was the first softball facility to open in what is now The Villages. Although not as large as some of the newer complexes, having just a single field, Knudson provided players such as Bob LaFlamme the opportunity to enjoy the sport.
"It was real casual - there were no rules or anything," said LaFlamme, of the Village of Silver Lake, who first started playing softball in the community in 1989. "We just picked up sides and had teams, and it was good."
Today, The Villages is home to five softball complexes — Knudson Softball Field, Saddlebrook Softball Complex, Buffalo Glen Softball Complex, Soaring Eagle Softball Complex and Everglades Softball Complex — with four fields located at each of Saddlebrook, Buffalo Glen and Everglades, and two more at Soaring Eagle. Saddlebrook opened in 2000, followed by Buffalo Glen in 2007 and Soaring Eagle in 2015, before Everglades opened for play in late 2019.
Steve Wilson, who moved to The Villages in 2008, said the state-of-the-art softball facilities within the community added extra incentive to his decision to retire locally.
"I played a lot up north in New York, traveled around on travel teams," said Wilson, of the Village Hacienda, who was inducted into the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame Class of 2020. "For a rec league, this is better than the fields we ever played on in tournament ball. It was a good seller."
With the development of more softball complexes have come more leagues, including three ladies recreation divisions. The Villages recently celebrated 20 years of ladies softball in the community, which added its first ladies recreation league in the fall of 2000.
"It's just wonderful to see," said Denise Emch, a Ladies Division 3 regular, who began playing in 2000 and resides in the Village of Polo Ridge. "It's just been great that there are so many girls who want to play softball and that they're all in it."
The 2019 opening of Everglades Softball Complex - bringing an additional four fields to the community - continued the mission of catering to residents' unyielding thirst for softball.
"It shares the vision of creating more opportunities for our residents to get involved with this active team sport," said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
The Logistics
Softball in The Villages is a round-the-clock operation.
In fact, the community puts on three regular seasonal leagues — fall, winter and summer — every year for thousands of residents, who have 19 different leagues to play within. Among these leagues are six men's recreation divisions, three ladies' recreation divisions and four neighborhood outfits.
Prospective players must attend three evaluations, which are held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday at Buffalo Glen during a season of play, before they can be placed into a division for competition.
"Our dedicated Resident Volunteer Evaluation team places players in a division based on their experience level," Esposito said. "This ensures residents receive the great experience they've come to expect."
Prior to each season, divisions hold drafts in which teams select players for their rosters. Generally, participants will suit up for a different team - and thus alongside different teammates - each new season.
"One of the best parts of playing here is that you get to mix it up each season," said Doug Goslee, of the Village of Lake Deaton, who serves as Division 1 president. "With the redrafting, you're always getting that opportunity to play with new people and have new teammates - and make some new friendships, too."
The Villages also plays host to various softball tournaments throughout the calendar year, such as The Villages Championship Softball Tournament (Oct. 14-16, 2022) and tournaments associated with the Florida Half Century Amateur Softball Association, pitting locally-based teams against squads from around the state and country.
Goslee, who also plays on a 65-age team in Florida Half Century, said he notices a sizable difference in team participation at Florida Half Century tournaments in The Villages compared to other areas in the state.
"For The Villages, it's just unbelievable what it brings here," said Goslee. "We have just a great time, and everybody loves to come here because of all the facilities that we have."
Those facilities are made ready for play by a host of grounds crew personnel, with duties often going rather unnoticed - a sign of a job well done.
Skip Thompson, who helps maintain the fields at Buffalo Glen as a recreation assistant-softball, said once contracted help uses a small tractor to drag the diamond - making the clay playing surface smooth - he typically spends two hours setting up the complex for the day's softball games. Thompson's responsibilities include filling up water jugs, lining and raking the fields, and putting practice balls in the dugouts.
"I just like still being able to be around sports," said Thompson, of the Village of Poinciana, who spent the majority of his career working in athletic administration.
The People
The Villages' softball scene is a well-oiled machine.
While the players themselves are the reason the leagues exist, they are just one factor contributing to the overall success of softball in the community. From scorekeepers and announcers, to umpires and league board members, volunteers within the softball realm give extensive amounts of their own time in hopes of ensuring a quality experience.
"The Villages Softball Program is highly dependent on the help and support of its volunteers," Henry said.
To make sure games run smoothly and fairly, umpires such as Donny Meyer call balls and strikes and enforce rules during play. Meyer, who is also one of the community's most prominent players in Division 1, said volunteering as an umpire is a rewarding experience.
"It's great because most of the guys are all good about it," said Meyer, of the Village of Palo Alto. "They know who you are and what you're here to do. You're just umpiring a game that we all enjoy, and there's no real problems ever about doing it."
Volunteer scorekeepers also settle into their chairs atop scoring towers each and every week to lend a helping hand, tallying in-game statistics and keeping on-field substitutions organized.
"The significance of our volunteers cannot be understated," Esposito said. "They are the lifeblood of what makes softball so great here."
At the top of each softball division is a small group of individuals dedicated to the organization of their league. Commissioners and boards of directors are elected within the leagues to handle everything from organizing player drafts to making schedules, and even curating results and posting statistics and standings online.
Don Brozick, who plays in Division 2 and serves as the league's commissioner, said his duties also come with an added bonus of shared camaraderie.
"It's all the new people that you meet and the relationships you build in this organization," said Brozick, of the Village of Pine Hills. "You get to know them and becoming friends, and you really start to understand other people."
And it's that understanding and relationship-building - coupled with first-class facilities and near-flawless organization - that makes residents such as Brozick and thousands of others so passionate about softball in The Villages.
"It's a remarkable system that we have in The Villages, and it's a reason why people come here," Brozick said. "This softball system and community is really that remarkable."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.