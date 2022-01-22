Recreation center shoots for the stars

Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.