Recreation activities expand for residents

As new recreation centers open in the southern areas of The Villages, club leaders are jumping at the opportunity to expand their groups. Clubs from the northern part of The Villages are expanding south of State Road 44 so southern residents can get in on the fun of activities such as water volleyball, exercise classes, table shuffleboard, billiards and niche interests like interior decorating. Zumba instructor Barb Matson, who leads a class at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex, started a class at Ezell Regional Recreation Complex for her neighbors in the Village of St. Catherine and surrounding areas. “It was a hit immediately,” Matson said. “I love that I have my regulars at my class up north, and I love that I also get to see new faces at Ezell.”
Matson has taught Zumba in The Villages for more than 12 years. In addition to her SeaBreeze class, she started another at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. She had a friend take over the Eisenhower class so she could take her dancing to Ezell at 10 a.m. Mondays.
She teaches the class alongside a friend, and the two of them love helping others have fun while exercising.
“I have never been the type to shy away or get stage fright,” Matson said. “So I can take all my energy and give it to people looking for fun dance workouts in my new neighborhood.”
Karen Glynn, of the Village of Marsh Bend, is on the executive team for the Decorating Designing Women group. Glynn said she started the group with her friends because similar clubs up North were full. The group focuses on home decorating and meetings feature guest speakers such as a retired master gardener who talked to the group about landscaping.
Glynn said she enjoys learning more about how other people design their homes and yards.
“Everyone likes to talk about their passions,” she said about why she started the club.
Glynn said you do not need to live in the Southern end of The Villages to join Decorating Designing Women, which meets at 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
“We get at least 40 members each meeting,” she said. “We have as many as 90 people in the group, but we are open to new members.”
Brent Sullivan felt the same way when he wanted to play billiards with his neighbors without driving too far.
Sullivan, of the Village of Marsh Bend, started the South of 44 Men’s Billiards League so he and other experienced billiards players could compete against each other.
Sullivan knew a lot of other men in his neighborhood shared his love for the game, so he started the group at the end of 2019 and immediately saw its popularity rise.
“We started down here at Water Lily (Recreation Center) once a week,” he said. “We used to have another night a week at Aviary Recreation Center but we moved both days to be at Water Lily.”
Sullivan started playing billiards at 14 years old and considers himself a skilled player, but he and the league welcome men who are just starting out.
“Meeting new people is the main goal,” he said. “The more people we can play with, the better. It does not matter how good or bad you are because we can help you out.”
Joe Ward, of the Village of Hillsborough, started playing table shuffleboard as a young man. Now he and Jack Koller, also of the Village of Hillsborough, teach an introductory class called Table Shuffleboard Boot Camp at 9:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex, and they host weekly table shuffleboard leagues.
Ward said more people from villages south of SR 44 are taking the boot camp so they can take their knowledge back to their own groups.
“For years there were only two tables for shuffleboard in The Villages,” Ward said. “One was in Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center and the other at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.”
A few years ago a second table was added to Eisenhower, and now tables can be found at the newly renovated Fenney Regional Recreation Complex as well as at Trillium, Aviary and Homestead Recreation Centers.
“Hopefully as the new leagues get underway they can compete with the rest of the leagues throughout The Villages,” Ward said. “I think it would be really neat if we could all come together to organize a multiple league tournament or something.”
One organization that expands with each new recreation center is the Quilting Guild of The Villages.
Guild President Ardie Wood, of the Village of Sanibel, said the group has 26 quilting chapters, with one meeting at nearly every regional recreation complex. Go to qgotv.org for the list of meeting times.
“Our latest chapter is the Whiporwhills in Ezell Regional Recreation Complex,” Wood said. “It is open to new members like most of our chapters. I believe there are just a few that are closed due to capacity.”
Wood said one reason the guild continues to grow is that many people start quilting and sewing when they retire.
“A lot of the chapters at new recreation centers, like Water Lily Recreation Center, have members who never made a quilt before but always were interested,” Wood said. “Quilting requires time, patience and space, which are things you don’t get much of when you have a full-time job or raise children.”
New outdoor recreation activity also is growing. Steve Poletti recently took over as the ambassador for the Water Volleyball 101 class every Friday at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.
Poletti, of the the Village of Pine Hills, said the Friday class gets a lot of beginners because the rest of the week he plays Advanced Water Volleyball.
“We teach beginners on Friday and when they gain skills they can take it and start their own games wherever they live, and lately there have been several players living down South,” he said.
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.