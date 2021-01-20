Rec center upgrades remain top priority

The mission to maintain all recreational facilities at tip-top condition is never-ending in The Villages. Staff from The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and District Property Management work hand-in-hand to identify and complete an untold number of renovation and revitalization projects on a yearly basis. That was no different in 2020, which saw multiple major projects completed despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “We always want to make sure we have nothing but the best for our residents,” said Matt Armstrong, assistant director of recreation and parks for facilities and personnel. “That’s the key for the sustainability and perpetuity of our recreation facilities.”
Blair Bean, director of District Property Management, said every single job, from seemingly the smallest detail to the largest construction project, is important to the grand scheme.
“When you look at the magnitude of what we do on an annual basis, the scope is difficult to capture,” Bean said. “We have thousands of jobs that impact our residents.”
One of the most visible revitalization projects in 2020 took place at Rio Grande Recreation Area.
The Amenity Authority Committee approved a teardown and complete rebuild of the air gun range at the location. While that was being done, the decision was made to expand the project to include a full renovation of the lawn bowling green at the site, as well as repainting the existing postal station and neighborhood pool building to match the new air gun range, installing new landscaping and repaving and restriping the parking lot.
“That was one of our biggest projects of the year,” Bean said. “We took the opportunity to go above and beyond constructing a new air gun range to completely rejuvenate the entire area for the benefit of the residents.”
Four fitness clubs at regional recreation complexes — Mulberry Grove, Laurel Manor, SeaBreeze and Colony Cottage — received various upgrades ranging from new treadmills and strength equipment to new flooring and ceiling fans.
La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex, one of the oldest facilities in the community, received a spruced-up look featuring new furniture in the lobby area to go along with a new tinted skylight, new wallpaper in all of the meeting rooms, new counters and cabinets in the kitchen and custom doors at the front and rear entrance.
“There’s always a sense of joy when residents and staff who visit La Hacienda on a regular basis walk in and say, ‘Oh wow, that looks new. That looks great,’” Armstrong said.
Regulars at La Hacienda certainly have been impressed, said Nadia Whittaker, recreation area manager.
“They appreciate the attention to detail that went into everything,” she said. “And they enjoy the refreshed look of the entire facility, from the lobby to the kitchen and the meeting rooms.”
Two major projects that impacted multiple recreation facilities were the installation of new wireless microphone systems in all Village recreation centers and regional complexes and the addition of chair lifts at each of the 99 pools maintained by the recreation and parks department.
Individual recreation centers benefited from upgrades such as new wallpaper at Canal Street, new flooring at SeaBreeze, new patio furniture at Colony Cottage and lobby furniture at Bacall. Several swimming pools were updated with new tile and marcite.
Staff for both recreation and parks and DPM pay close attention to the expected lifespan of all elements at each facility to prepare for needed updates.
“We always try to identify areas beyond the regular maintenance — which we are always providing — to look at when we anticipate things will need to be replaced,” Bean said. “We never want to wait until something breaks. We want to get ahead of that possibility and replace it before it goes bad.”
Armstrong pointed out regular maintenance on billiards tables inside recreation centers throughout the community, as an example.
“We re-cover the felt surfaces on every billiards table every year and a half to two years depending on the amount of usage,” he said. “It’s all part of a strategic plan and schedule to make sure we’re being proactive, rather than reactive, to meet the demands of our residents.”
Bean pointed out work continued to move forward throughout the year despite the pandemic.
“We always try to minimize the time that facilities have to be taken out of service,” he said. “So one thing we did this year, when the recreation centers had to close due to COVID-19, we saw that as an opportunity to accelerate a lot of projects. We didn’t stop working while the centers were closed — it was just the opposite. During that time we completed close to 4,000 work orders. I’m sure people noticed a difference when they were able to return to their favorite facilities.”
Armstrong said he takes pride in finding the silver linings from the year.
“It’s really easy in a year like 2020 to focus on the negatives and all we had to deal with,” he said. “But when you have a chance to step back and can reflect on things, you see we accomplished a lot of great things this year. We still have a sense of purpose and a mission to keep all of our recreation centers beautiful for our residents’ enjoyment.”
Among the highlights Armstrong and Bean pointed to on the horizon for 2021 include the construction of a shade structure at Mulberry Dog Park, the opening of the Brownwood Woodshop and the anticipated beginning of construction of First Responders Recreation Center near the Village of Chatham.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
