Range set for dazzling debut

To say the last few months have been hectic for Richard Pettus would be an understatement — moving to a new campus, preparing for the fall season and watching as the finishing touches were added during the first weeks of the academic year.
Last week, though, The Villages High School head football coach and athletic director took a moment to soak it all in while alone at The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, the brand new home of the Buffalo football program.
“We’ve been so busy getting moved in, but I finally took a few minutes just to go sit on the 50-yard line at the very top row and really visualize what it was and what I was feeling at the time,” Pettus said, “and it’s just excitement.”
The new facility will make its debut tonight as the Buffalo host Zephyrhills in their 2023 home opener, the first game played at the new campus in Middleton. The state-of-the-art facility is one of Florida’s premier high school football venues and the team is eager to welcome its fans with a good showing against the Bulldogs.
“We’re really excited, but we’ve got to keep working hard,” junior linebacker Maleek Williams said. “We’ve got to have a great week of practice and continue to get better, because we definitely don’t want to disappoint our fans.”
The fans are anxious to see the new stadium for the first time, as well.
“Boy, we’ve been waiting about two years and we’re very, very excited,” said Gary Nellans, president of The Villages Buffalo Booster Club.
H.G. Morse Stadium’s current seating capacity is 6,000 — 5,000 seats on the home side, 1,000 for visitors — with the capability to expand to 10,000 in the future.
“I think our updated facilities and large seating on the home side and expanded seating on the visiting side will raise the fan experience,” said Marty Dzuro, event
and venues operations manager for The Villages High School. “The bleachers are higher, so there are good views from the first row to the top row, and the concession stand is built to be able to handle the volume of people that will be showing up to the game.”
The venue also features a video board measuring 40 feet by 20 feet, a state-of-the-art sound system and synchronized stadium lighting that can be connected for pregame and halftime spectacles.
“I think the coolest feature of the stadium would have to be the integration of the video board, sound system and lighting system,” Dzuro said. “It really provides us the ability to make an interactive fan experience that also should provide some excitement to the boys on the field.”
The fans also hope to provide some of that excitement in an effort to make the Buffalo feel at home when they take the field for the first time.
“We realize how important it is for them,” Nellans said. “This is something that will never happen again, having the first game in that stadium. We’ve got a lot of people who are eager to support the kids and cheer them on.”
In addition to what fans will see from the stands, the interior of H.G. Morse Stadium boasts first-class facilities for the Buffalo players.
Both the home and visiting locker rooms are spacious and provide comfort and utility with seating and interactive video boards for film review and game-planning. The second floor includes a large team meeting room that can fit the entirety of the varsity and junior varsity rosters, as well as a reception area where the Buffalo will welcome their top donors tonight.
“For the very first time, this Friday night from 6 to 7, our platinum sponsors will be invited in for a tour,” Pettus said.
The third floor is the head coach’s favorite.
“This is a big place but, for the first time, all of our assistant coaches have their own offices and this whole floor is dedicated to our coaches, and our JV coaches have their own space, too, so that’s been exciting,” Pettus said. “Now you get a chance as a coach to bring in players and have individual meetings in your own office, to watch film if you need or to meet about anything else, so that’s been really good.”
The fourth floor consists of suites for stadium operations, home and visiting coaches and game-day media. Atop the building is a covered space for teams to film games and to position cameras for live streaming events from The Range.
The football team will also have its own space to lift weights, once assembly is finished.
“We haven’t gotten the weight room completed yet,” Pettus said, “but that will be the next point of excitement, for sure.”
The Buffalo know the importance of this week’s game. Friday night lights are critical to school spirit, and this contest in particular feels like a christening for the Middleton campus.
“When we get our band, our Golden Girls, our dance team, our cheer team and all our fans, all our sponsors in, I told the players, not only do we owe it to ourselves but we owe it to our fans, too,” Pettus said. “People want to come and have a great environment, great atmosphere, but they want to see a great product on the field as well, as we all know.”
Senior writer Drew Chaltry can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5233 or at drew.chaltry@thevillagesmedia.com.
