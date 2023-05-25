Raiders use spring to build team

South Sumter football is known for its ground-and-pound attack, and that proved true this spring. The Raiders rushed for 288 yards in their 33-0 victory over Lake Highland Prep last Friday in Orlando. However, because of lightning in the area, the game was cancelled after South Sumter’s first offensive play of the second half.
“It’s been a great spring,” Coach Ty Lawrence said. “It’s been a long spring. A few more days than we’re use to, but we’re injury free and that’s the biggest thing.”
The only injury suffered this spring was standout cornerback, George Mullins who went down with a sprained ankle early last week in practice. Nevertheless, the Raiders adjusted — moved some players around defensively — and didn’t miss a beat against Lake Highland.
“We’re built on team,” Lawrence said. “Somebody goes down, somebody steps in. This (is) what we’ve always done.”
The second unit played the first quarter against the Highlanders. Freshman quarterback, Landon Sherman had a big 48-yard run and scored on a 1-yard scamper.
“We didn’t fumble — that was good because at our (red and white) scrimmage last week we fumbled six times,” Lawrence said. “We didn’t have any turnovers. We were able to get some first downs, so that was really good to see. I thought our young defense got after it as well, (and) made some good tackles.”
When the first-string offense entered the game — it was like they were shot out of cannon — the Raiders marched up-and-down the field.
Versatile defensive back and slot back, Ja’Kyrian Turner scored twice on two jet sweeps of 21 and 47 yards.
“He has the ability to take it to the house anytime he touches it,” Lawrence said. “We were just trying to get a first down and he actually got around the corner and took off.”
Running back, Stanley Young was also explosive with a 42-yard run of his own. And Rashad Johnson (defensive back/wide receiver) showcased his burst on a 21-yard reverse that went for another score. In total, five separate players ran the ball with the first unit against Lake Highland Prep.
“We planned to throw the ball and we got the wind, so we weren’t able to throw the ball as much as we wanted to,” Lawrence said. “But it’s just because the 20 mph wind was in our face. We were able to throw some short passes and get it going.”
Starting quarterback, Will Ammons went 1-for-3 — his only completion coming on a 10-yard catch and run by Malakhi Boone. The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Boone also ran the ball three times for nine yards. And Jamare Dorsey, last season’s leading rusher, had 26 yards on four carries.
“I thought we played really good as a team,” Lawrence said. “We got a lot of kids. Every kid played; got a lot of reps in. Nobody got hurt, that’s an even bigger plus. Now, we’re full strength going into the summer, and so we’re excited. We got big plans and people could kind of see that.”
Despite only getting off a total of four passing attempts against Lake Highland Prep, Lawrence is pleased with his quarterbacks heading into offseason workouts starting July 5.
“Landon (Sherman) got to pull the ball, take off running,” Lawrence said. “Will (Ammons) made really good decisions. It was hard to throw the ball in the second quarter because it was such a big wind in our face ... I’m just ready; I’m ready to get after it.
I think these kids are ready. We’ll take some time off right now. They have from now to July 5th off. We’ll get started July 5th and we’ll be excited.”
