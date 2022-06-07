PWAC greenlights planned $105M budget

The Sumter Landing Community Development District approved proposed budgets totaling nearly $105 million for the next fiscal year at its Monday meeting. The approvals followed recommendations from the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
The proposed $18 million for the Project Wide Fund represents a decrease of about 4.2% from this year's amended budget of about $18.8 million.
Don Brozick, District 11 supervisor, gave credit to the District staff for keeping the budget flat.
"I have to give our staff credit to maintain the budget where we are,” he said. "So I do want to thank them for what they're doing. Otherwise, we'd have to increase (maintenance fees) to address additional revenue.”
The largest budget is about $82.6 million in the Sumter Landing Amenities Division Fund — an increase of about $4.4 million or 6% from the current budget due to higher maintenance costs because of inflation and supply chain issues.
The biggest capital improvement project is a major renovation to the Churchill Greens and Belmont executive golf courses for about $1.7 million.
The preliminary budget called for those renovations to be done in two separate years, however the suggestion of the PWAC committee to combine the jobs will result in a savings of about $100,000.
Each district that is part of PWAC will see an increase of about 15% to their individual allocations to the Project Wide Fund.
Those numbers would have been significantly lower if a new amendment to the Project Wide agreement had been accepted last fall, an estimate provided by the District shows.
In September 2021, 10 of the 11 boards that make up PWAC approved the new agreement to establish a second PWAC for districts south of State Road 44. District 7 was the lone holdout.
The District estimate shows the savings for districts 5-11, as well as the Brownwood and Sumter Landing commercial districts, under a new agreement would have been about 13%.
Last month, District 6 initiated a conflict resolution process and is seeking a meeting with District 7 to try to reach an agreement on moving forward with a second PWAC.
"We've saddled our districts, and I'll just speak for District 6, but we will be paying another quarter million more this year,” said Peter Moeller, District 6 supervisor. "It will be a quarter million more next year and every year thereafter because Amendment 4 wasn't signed.”
Not included in the 2022-23 budget at this time is funding to replace the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.
The two landmarks were taken down last month before the start of hurricane season.
An initial estimate to rebuild the structures using pressure-treated wood was about $225,000. The District is looking into alternatives including using corten steel for the water tower and galvanized steel for the windmill to provide a longer lifespan.
"We have met with The Villages Design team twice and they are very receptive to looking at alternative materials that will last significantly longer,” said Bruce Brown, assistant district manager. "In disassembling the units, we were able to salvage the top of the windmill structure and the full water tower, so those will both be reused in the new design. Because of that, I anticipate we'll be able to come back with a price significantly less than we initially proposed to you.”
District manager Kenny Blocker said he hopes to have final estimates prior to adoption of the final budget in September.
Two other proposed budgets approved Monday are: about $2.7 million for the Lake Sumter Landing Fund and about $1.4 million for the Fitness Fund.
