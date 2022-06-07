PWAC greenlights planned $105M budget

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.