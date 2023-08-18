Put immunizations on your fall agenda

Residents should start scheduling fall immunizations now, experts say.
Vaccines for flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are available ahead of the fall virus season, which typically takes place from October to May in the United States. Clinicians suggest most people get vaccinated in September, as flu vaccines take at least two weeks to fully take effect.
“Flu vaccination is important for most people, as it has a broader population of people at risk,” said Dr. Jeffrey Lowenkron, chief medical officer at The Villages Health.
Vaccines have arrived at local pharmacies and county health departments and are on the way to The Villages Health. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters also are still available, and vaccine manufacturers Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax are expected to release a new COVID-19 vaccine in September.
What is the timeline?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that during the 2022-23 flu season, the virus caused at least 27 million illnesses, 300,000 hospitalizations and 19,000 deaths.
The flu is contagious for anyone, but it can be especially dangerous for seniors and other vulnerable populations like young children and those with compromised immune systems. About 90% of flu-related deaths occur in adults 65 years and older, according to the CDC.
The CDC reports that flu and cold season in the United States runs from October to May, with most flu activity peaking between December and February. Flu, much like the common cold, is more likely to spread during the fall and winter months because the viruses are more stable at colder temperatures.
Flu Vaccines
Regular flu vaccines can be administered to anyone, but the high dose is specifically formulated for seniors because it triggers a stronger immune response. Quadrivalent vaccines protect against multiple kinds of flu viruses.
“We are scheduled to begin receiving both regular and high dose Quadrivalent Influenza vaccines at the beginning of September and will begin offering them at all of our primary care centers,” said registered nurse Karen Tobin, director of clinical shared services at The Villages Health.
Nearly all flu vaccines today contain a small amount of egg protein. Egg-free vaccines are available, but the CDC reports that those with egg allergies can receive egg-based vaccines so long as the allergy is not severe. CVS offers egg-free vaccines.
RSV Vaccine
Another illness of concern for the fall season is RSV. The new RSV vaccines, which earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year, also are available at most pharmacies. Much like the flu, RSV commonly affects those 65 years and older as well as young children.
“RSV is typically an illness of children, with the greatest risk in the very young,” Lowenkron said. “There are a subset of older adults with underlying lung disease who will have risk if infected. The vaccine is not recommended for everyone, but should be considered by those with underlying lung disease.”
Each year, it is estimated that between 60,000 and 160,000 older adults in the United States are hospitalized with RSV. CDC reports show that the new RSV vaccine has an efficacy rate of 81.8%.
The Villages Health will not be offering RSV vaccines, Lowenkron said.
COVID-19 Vaccines
As for COVID-19, vaccines are available at every pharmacy and The Villages Health primary care facilities. The existing booster is for the Omicron variant.
“COVID is picking up some, with a less virulent strain,” Lowenkron said. “There are additional cases being seen in the local hospitals and nationally. For those who have not had a booster, it is reasonable to get it. This is also available at TVH.”
The new COVID vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax are expected to be released in September, and they are specifically formulated to combat the XBB.1.5 Omicron variant. The new vaccine will be distributed in all major pharmacies and The Villages Health primary care centers and can be administered at the same time as flu and RSV vaccines.
Though there has been much discussion on the subject of whether or not the COVID-19 boosters should be treated like the flu vaccine and added to recommended annual immunizations, Tobin said there is no way to know at this time. How often someone gets COVID-19 vaccines should be discussed with their doctor.
More Information
Local county health department also provide vaccines at select clinics, and vaccines are free for Medicaid recipients and the uninsured. To find out more, call the Florida Department of Health in Sumter County — The Villages at 352-689-4675. Call Lake County’s office at 352-589-6424 or Marion County’s at 352-629-0137.
More information from the Florida Department of Health is at floridahealth.gov.
Call 1-844-TVH WELL to contact a nearby The Villages Health care center.
Senior writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.