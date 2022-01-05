EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally published in the Daily Sun on December 13, 2021.
The effort by The Villages Public Safety Department to create a fire district independent of county control is moving forward.
Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, on Dec. 10 placed the issue on the 2022 agenda for state lawmakers, who must approve the move through new legislation.
If it passes as expected, the issue will then go before voters on the November ballot.
Sumter County commissioners have already voted to support the move, which is also backed by Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, The Villages Homeowners Advocates and Village Center Community Development District supervisors.
Kenny Blocker, who will become The Villages new District Manager on Jan. 8, is also taking steps to keep the process moving the forward.
"That is absolutely one of our top priorities for the coming year,” Blocker said. "We heard the residents who came forward in support of the initiative to establish a special independent fire district, and it will remain at the forefront of our efforts until we get this done.”
The initiative emerged in September amid a contentious conversation at the county level about the future of emergency medical response.
Newly elected commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search asked a citizen task force to tackle lagging ambulance response times, including the role of the two fire departments in the county.
Residents were shocked when the trio also asked the group to consider folding VPSD into the county fire department, and they packed public hearings in support of the agency.
Bowing to public pressure, the commission decided to preserve VPSD as a separate agency and to allow both fire departments to also take on ambulance service next fall.
A fire control district that is independent of county control would allow The Villages to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community that stretches beyond Sumter County.
The new district's boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties, while continuing to cover areas outside the community but within The Villages Public Safety Department's service area.
Areas elsewhere in Sumter County would continue to be served by the county-run Sumter County Fire and Rescue.
The district would be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villages residents would know precisely where every penny was spent.
The district would be governed by an elected board.
While the two departments cooperate on calls, VPSD already primarily serves The Villages and offers services for senior citizens that the county-run agency does not.
For example, VPSD coordinates the Community Emergency Response Team, offers CPR classes and trains volunteers for the Neighbors Saving Neighbors program that has placed more AEDs per capita in this community than anywhere in America.
VPSD staff will even change smoke detector batteries for free to help prevent falls.
VPSD reported a 2020 average response time of 6:19 compared to Sumter County Fire and Rescue's 8:24.
Florida is already home to 53 independent special fire districts across the state - including the Reedy Creek Fire Department established in 1968 to serve the Disney World area.
In addition to the local fire issue, here are some other bills before the Legislature next year of local interest:
· A bill that would void mask mandates issued by the state or local governments.
· A bill that would require Floridians to abandon the electoral college in favor of electing the U.S. President by national popular vote.
· A bill that would require district school board members to be elected in partisan elections.
· A bill that would require election supervisors to include an envelope with pre-paid postage with each vote-by-mail ballot.
· A bill that would increase property tax exemptions for widows, widowers, the blind and people who are permanently disabled.
· A bill to enhance educational assistance for disabled veterans.
· A bill that would require health insurers to provide coverage of hearing aids for certain children.
· A bill that would require certain students to receive electrocardiograms before being cleared to participate in sports competitions.
· A bill to create a greater level of care for retired law enforcement officer dogs.
· A bill to make strawberry shortcake the official desert of Florida — a nod to the state's strawberry farming industry.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
