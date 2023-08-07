Purple Heart Day recognizes sacrifice

After enemy fire shot down U.S. Army veteran Jim Manahan’s helicopter, he was forced to crawl to safety and lie by a creek for hours waiting for help.
The Vietnam veteran and his pilot were doing a bomb damage assessment on Dec. 15, 1970, and they weren’t rescued until two and a half hours after they plummeted to the ground.
“We crashed in the jungle upside down and I was pinned under what was left of the bird,” said Manahan, of the Village of St. Charles, referencing the helicopter by a nickname. “My back was messed up, my knee was messed up and we had to crawl and laid in a creek.”
Each year on Aug. 7, the country recognizes the sacrifices of veterans like Manahan on National Purple Heart Day, which honors military service members who were injured or killed in the line of duty.
It’s estimated the U.S. military has presented more than 1.8 million Purple Heart medals to service members, according to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
Manahan was on his third tour of Vietnam when he was injured and said he had been in dangerous combat zones long before and after that day.
He was back in action just two weeks later.
“You don’t really think about it, but I knew it was a bad area,” Manahan said. “It was so fast, I thought I was dead, or we were dying, or would be captured.”
He said he focused on keeping them alive by staying quiet and out of sight of the enemy.
“I don’t like to dwell on it, and I wasn’t trying to be a hero,” he said. “I was a career soldier, and I knew what I was in for.”
Lives Forever Changed
Congress officially declared Aug. 7 Purple Heart Day in 2014.
The Villages is home to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 795, which is one of about 17 chapters in Florida. The group’s 141 members meet monthly with the goal of creating an environment of camaraderie for each other and other combat-wounded veterans.
“The Purple Heart is this nation’s oldest decoration that still is in present use and the first American award made to the common soldier,” said chapter president Reginald Nealy, of the Village of Piedmont. “It was originally made of purple cloth in the shape of the heart with a silver-colored lace border.”
George Washington established the award in 1782. The medal has gone through only one re-design and remained the same since 1932, Nealy said.
The color purple was chosen because it represents loyalty.
U.S. Army veteran Kevin McCabe was supposed to be flying out after three weeks in the field in Vietnam when he got pulled into a last-minute investigative mission.
McCabe, who served 1966-67, was dealing with a bad case of jungle rot on his leg at the time and spent a lot of time in the medical tent trying to relieve the pain.
While walking with the squad, McCabe stepped onto a land mine and landed in a bush covered with barbed wire.
He was only 18 years old, and he begged doctors to keep him alive and save his leg.
It wasn’t until 10 years later that he finally decided to amputate his leg after multiple surgeries and years of pain.
“I should have had it done right away, but my ego, my ambition, I wanted it,” said McCabe, of the Village of St. Charles.
Like Manahan, McCabe didn’t immediately go home after being injured. He spent three months recovering in a hospital in Vietnam before heading back to the states and spending another month and half at Fort Dix in New Jersey working in a pharmacy.
Decades later, his Purple Heart means a lot more to him than it did in the beginning. More people thank him now, even those who initially spit on him and other Vietnam veterans when they came back home.
“When they first started telling me thank you, I couldn’t accept that,” he said.
Remembering the Hurt
U.S. Army veteran Michael Brackett knows that feeling all too well. He also served in Vietnam and said it is nice to finally be properly recognized for his service and sacrifice.
“It’s nice to have a recognition, because when I came back from Vietnam, nobody wanted us,” said Brackett, of the Village of Caroline. “But I had good friends when I came back, that took care of me.”
Brackett was 22 years old when he was sent to Vietnam. He was the oldest guy in his unit, and they often called him “old man.”
He worked with a long-range reconnaissance patrol, so they would scope out an area they hoped to camp in, get a lay of the land and figure out what supplies they needed. And if they were ever attacked, they would assess the damage.
It was June 9, 1969, his mother-in-law’s birthday as he recalls, when he got injured.
That night his team was assigned guard duty in a tower overlooking their camp when they were attacked by rockets meant for the mess hall. Shrapnel went through his chest and arm and his arm was broken.
Brackett spent the next year recovering from his injuries and weighed only 125 pounds when he returned home, he said.
Dave Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran, was injured during a direct attack near the Mekong Delta in Vietnam on Dec. 29, 1969, while serving in the 101st Airborne Division.
Having a Purple Heart is special to him, even though it is a club no one wants or asks to be a part of.
However, he spends more time thinking about those who were wounded worse than him.
“I pray every morning for those who are seriously injured, particularly those from Afghanistan,” said Johnson, of the Village Santiago. “I hope that they will have healing and comfort and courage.”
Johnson said he and the rest of the country owe Purple Heart recipients a great deal, and he hopes people realize what that medal stands for and represents.
“Recognize that person’s service involves something a little bit beyond what other soldiers might have,” he said. “It’s not a medal you set out to earn.”
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
