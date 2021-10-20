Public Safety: Villages Public Safety Department Honor Guard Honors Fellow FFs

The Villages Public Safety Department is one of a handful of public safety agencies in Florida that has an honor guard.
The VPSD has had an honor guard for many years, but the group is fairly small, VPSD Honor Guard member Dalton Zink said. He has been part of the VPSD Honor Guard for almost three years.
The other members are Lt. Eric McFarland, firefighter and paramedic Michael Birch, Lt. Eric Williamson, firefighter and paramedic Ryan Rushing and firefighter and paramedic Adelisa Luciano. Zink said they are trying to expand the group’s membership.
