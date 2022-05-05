Public safety agencies prep for hurricanes

Local public safety agencies are preparing alongside the community for the quickly approaching hurricane season. The Villages Public Safety Department will host its annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Savannah Center to help the public prepare. And local sheriff’s offices and police departments are holding practice drills and attending training to ensure they are ready for anything when it comes to a hurricane. “It’s definitely important for us to stay on top of this kind of stuff,” said Lt. Robert Siemer, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Villages district supervisor.
“We don’t ever want to fall short and always want to be prepared.”
The Atlantic hurricane season starts in June and ends in November.
AccuWeather forecasters are predicting another above-normal hurricane season, with 16 to 20 named storms and six to eight of those forecast to become hurricanes. With only a few weeks until these storms could head for Florida, public safety agencies are preparing to help back up their county’s emergency management offices.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and its deputies participate in hurricane season exercises each year through the county’s emergency management department and its operation center.
The yearly exercises make sure everyone at the agency and those they coordinate with at other agencies know their roles and responsibilities. Throughout hurricane season they meet frequently about the weather and how to prepare for imminent storms, he said.
“We watch the weather; we’re always prepared and we always get updates about what’s happening,” Siemer said. “We do go through something called Alpha Bravo shift, where all the deputies who are working are all on call for the hurricane and if natural disaster strikes, like a hurricane, we will definitely have extra manpower on the roads.”
In March, the Lady Lake Police Department sent Lt. Nelson Vargas and Officer Robert Chausse to training at the Lake County Emergency Communication and Operations Center in Tavares, which is part of the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.
Both officers serve as liaisons between the department and the EOC, so anytime there is a major disaster one of them goes to the EOC to represent the police department.
The training course covered topics such as how the EOC operates, basic functions of representatives and how to use the county’s incident management software in preparation for disasters. This software is used by many other agencies and allows them to stay in contact with one another, Vargas said.
Lady Lake PD also conducts hurricane exercises every few years to review emergency plans and policies, and check that their equipment is up to date and ready to go.
As hurricane season gets closer, the department prepares safety bulletins and tips for the community to put on the Lady Lake website.
“We need to be prepared so that we’re not caught by surprise if something were to happen,” Vargas said. “We get plenty of information and plenty of advance notice with the technology that we have, especially through the EOC. We need to be prepared so that we can respond efficiently.”
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and its Emergency Management Division also prepare for hurricane season regularly by participating in emergency drills and exercises. The office provides important information online at marionso.com/emergency-management to keep residents up to date.
Staff review emergency plans for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, ambulatory centers and hospitals in case of any natural disasters, monitor weather conditions and develop and monitor an emergency management plan for the county, according to the office’s website.
Friday, the Lake County Office of Emergency Management in Tavares will do a hurricane exercise to test its processes for responding to a disaster and make sure its technology is functioning properly, said Samantha Shylkofki, lead public information officer for Lake County.
In the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster, local law enforcement with the county’s EOC and other public safety agencies work together, Siemer said.
“We have a great relationship with all the first responders in our county,” Siemer said. “We are part of the EOC and are right there with them to help make the decisions. We all do a great job, the fire department, the ambulance company, sheriff’s office. We all work very well together to accomplish (our) goals.”
Staff writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
