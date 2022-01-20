Public safety agencies bolster their K-9 units

Two local law enforcement agencies are recognizing the value of expanding their canine capabilities. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office recently sent its two therapy K-9s to an advanced training program, and the Lady Lake Police Department soon will get a new K-9 vehicle and dog. LCSO’s therapy K-9s, Eve, a French bulldog, and Mia, an English bulldog, recently completed the Law Enforcement & Multidiscipline Crimes Against Children Therapy Dog Training at Paws & Stripes College through the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, said Cpl. Robert Bedgood, commander of the therapy dog team. This makes Eve an advanced therapy dog and Mia a distinguished therapy dog through United K9s, Bedgood said. With these advanced titles, the dogs are better equipped to calm a person in distress by lowering that person’s blood pressure and heart rate, and increasing their cognitive thought. This allows law enforcement to get better information from people in high-stress situations, Bedgood said.
Another therapy K-9, Jetty, a black lab, and handler Erica Stamborski received the same type of training at a different location, Bedgood said.
Therapy K-9s are becoming increasingly popular at law enforcement agencies across the state. The dogs work with victims, children, seniors and more, and also provide needed support to human officers.
Eve and Mia earned their titles by making a certain number of successful visits to places such as the sheriff’s office or a school, Bedgood said.
When encountering a stranger, the dogs must sit next to the handler in the heel position and cannot jump on the stranger or pull on the leash while the stranger pets them.
Their training also requires the dogs to go on a walk and do different turns without verbal commands, stay focused around other animals and distractions, be left with a stranger, and be present at an interview with a child. These tests show if the K-9s can work in a courtroom setting, interact safely with children and follow commands, Bedgood said.
Mia and Eve also had to meet several criteria through the American Kennel Club, such as being certified or registered through AKC and completing another minimum number of visits, Bedgood said.
“It is to show that we are doing what we are supposed to do and handling (them) like our other dogs,” he said. “They all have to go through certification. So, if we are going to be using the dogs with children and other folks, we want to make sure they have all their stuff, too.”
The state does not require K-9s to go through this kind of additional training, but the training gives the dogs more skills to deal with vulnerable people, Bedgood said.
“There is nothing by law that says we have to do any of this stuff,” Bedgood said. “But when I created the program here, I wanted to make sure we had all of our ducks in row so we could pass any kind of test we needed to with the dogs.”
On one of the training days they ended up at Ron Jon Surf Shop in Cocoa Beach, and Mia and Eve had to go up and down the stairs, use the elevator and meet people in the store, Bedgood said.
Mia and Bedgood even had one-on-one time with a young woman who had just lost her English bulldog.
“It is amazing to watch people’s reactions,” Bedgood said. “They thank you for holding onto the end of the leash, but the dog does all the work.”
While the LCSO dogs are getting new skills, the Lady Lake Police Department soon will get an additional K-9 and a vehicle to carry it in.
At the Jan. 3 Lady Lake Commission meeting, commissioners approved a donation that will fund the purchase of a fully fitted SUV for K-9 use and a trained tracking K-9 who will help find people who get lost or wander.
The Moritz Foundation, an organization started by a local resident, offered the donation, Lt. Nelson Vargas said.
“The new K-9, with the added trained tracking capabilities, will greatly assist the Lady Lake Police Department in locating lost children or those individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s-related symptoms who have wandered away from their homes,” Vargas said.
The new K-9 will join Lux, a trained narcotics detection dog, Vargas said. Having the additional dog means the patrol unit will have access to a K-9 seven days a week, Deputy Chief Jason Brough said during the commission meeting.
The department will choose and purchase a K-9 and a vehicle after it receives the donation, Vargas said.
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
