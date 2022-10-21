Villagers packed the CDD 7 meeting Thursday to shoot down a move their elected officials were considering that could have put their way of life at risk.
The Community Development District 7 board had been mulling legal action against the Sumter Landing Community Development District, a gambit that might have led CDD 7 residents unwittingly into secession.
Key services for SLCDD and the other numbered districts are managed by The Villages District government, which may have had to halt services to CDD 7 to avoid a conflict of interest.
In that scenario, championed by CDD 7 chairman Jerry Vicenti, the nearly 10,000 residents in the villages of Bonita, Duval, Hadley and Hemingway might have been left to foot the bill of an outside contractor for key management services.
That cost is unknown as all numbered CDDs currently operate as one negotiating body.
“Explain to me, please, how we’re going to be better off being an island, being our own district?” asked Donald Jeffrey, of the Village of Duval. “I get a feeling from that your whole agenda is anti-Developer. Our best course is to be with everyone else so we have some power as a group.”
Added Brenda Korman, of the Village of Hemingway: “Sumter Landing has done a beautiful job of providing a lifestyle for everyone in this room. They are a well-oiled machine. I really hate the idea that this board thinks it can take on those duties.”
Michael Dailey, of the Village of Duval, said a protracted legal dispute would negatively affect the financial stability of CDD 7 residents.
“I am worried about my property value, and I think all of you in here should be worried right now,” he said. “If you were in closing, or if you were under contract with somebody and saw they live in District 7 and potentially these things could happen, you would withdraw your bid. I’m happy to live in The Villages, but I’m getting tired of these local politics.”
Vicenti admitted he never considered the possible termination of the management contract as a consequence of the legal battle he wanted to wage.
“As a board, that wasn’t something we were looking into,” he said. “We figured we were going to negotiate.”
Vicenti, has long wanted to renegotiate his district’s involvement in the 20-year agreement with the Project Wide Advisory Committee that is administered by SLCDD.
Last year, CDD 7 refused to vote on a new agreement that was overwhelmingly approved by the other boards to form a second PWAC for new districts south of State Road 44.
CDD 7 withheld its vote as leverage to renegotiate the entire agreement.
The hardball tactic backfired, and the lack of a unanimous vote pushed SLCDD to walk away.
No other CDDs supported Vicenti then, and they didn’t again on Thursday.
“It is unfortunate that we’ve reached a point where your legal counsel is referring to our professional staff, saying that we are scheming, defrauding or not looking out for the best interest of your residents.,” District Manager Kenny Blocker told the board. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. We do everything we can to make sure this district runs efficiently and fairly, just like we do with every other district.”
Former PWAC chairman and current Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley, of the Village of Hillsborough, agreed.
“You have a responsibility for doing what you believe is best for your district and I wholeheartedly agree with that,” he said. “To call other district supervisors rubber-stampers is a fallacy. They make decisions they believe are best for their residents. It may be different than your opinion. But to insult them is wrong.”
In the end, Vicenti backed down.
“I honestly think we do one of two things,” he said. “We should either table it or just do away with it.”
CDD 7 supervisor Steve Lapp made a motion to table the issue, but did not receive a second, so it died on the floor.
